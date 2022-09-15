The major news headlines of the day and more.

U.P. Dalit sisters death | Six arrested for rape and murder in Lakhimpur Kheri

Six men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri, police said. The girls, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field about a kilometre from their home in Nighasan police station area on September 14. Police sources said the post-mortem report stated that the girls were raped while strangulation was confirmed as the cause of death.

Constitution Bench asks what is ‘so principally, so fundamentally wrong’ in singling out economic criterion for reservation

What is “so principally, so fundamentally wrong” in singling out economic criterion for grant of reservation, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit asked on its third day of hearing petitions challenging the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which introduced 10% quota for ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS) of society. Petitioners have argued that economic criterion alone cannot be the basis for granting reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. They contend that the privilege of 10% quota was aimed at the “middle class” forward classes.

Jharkhand CM meets Governor, urges him to clear air on Election Commission opinion

The Opposition Bhartiya Janata Party was using this “atmosphere of uncertainty” to destabilise a democratically elected government by trying to poach MLAs, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren claimed. “Provide a copy of the decision of the Election Commission and provide an opportunity for reasonable hearing at the earliest so that the atmosphere of uncertainty, which is dangerous for healthy democracy, can be removed soon,” Mr. Soren said in a letter that he handed over to the Governor.

Delhi excise policy | CBI must arrest me in 4 days if BJP’s ‘sting’ video is genuine: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) does not arrest him within four days, it will be accepted that the purported sting video is “yet another lie” and part of the conspiracy “hatched at the offices of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi” to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. The BJP showed the sting at a press conference in which a person linked to liquor trade is claiming that the Mr. Kejriwal’s government deliberately kept smaller players out of its “tailor-made” excise policy, now scrapped, to help a few persons monopolise the market.

SCO summit | India expects discussions on topical issues, expansion of grouping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders at the SCO summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Friday that is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues. Mr. Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Russian Presient Vladamir Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev among other leaders. There is no confirmation over his possible bilateral with Xi.

U.S. will be key partner in India’s growth story: PM Modi to Indian-Americans

The U.S. will be a key partner in India’s growth journey over the coming 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, as he expressed hope that the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence at the U.S. Capitol would become an important milestone in friendship between the two nations. “The word India represents many things simultaneously - a modern democratic republic, a diverse nation, an ancient civilisation and a cultural consciousness not limited by geography or time,” Mr. Modi said in a message to the Indian-American community as they gathered in Washington to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

India’s procurement of Russian crude oil not under govt-to-govt framework: Foreign secretary

India’s procurement of Russian crude oil is not under any government-to-government framework and Indian entities make the purchase from the market to respond to the country’s energy security requirement, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday. Mr. Kwatra also chose not to comment on the proposed price cap on Russian oil, a move initiated by the G7 countries to choke Moscow’s oil revenue.

Saudi Arabia overtakes Russia to be India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August

India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 8,63,950 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8% from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4% to 8,55,950 bpd, the data showed. Despite Saudi’s gain, the share of oil from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in India fell to 59.8%, the lowest in at least 16 years as India cut African imports.

Putin to Xi: Russia values China’s ‘balanced position’ on Ukraine

The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan. It was their first face-to-face meeting since Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine in February. In televised opening remarks at the bilateral meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin told China’s Xi Jinping, “We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concern about this. During today’s meeting, we will of course explain our position.”

Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson resigns after right-wing parties win vote

Sweden’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson met with Andreas Norlen, the speaker of Sweden’s 349-seat Riksdag, to formally inform him of her departure. Ms. Andersson will continue in a caretaking capacity until a new government is formed. He has accepted her resignation.

Pakistan reopens key highway to speed aid to flood victims

Pakistani engineers and troops cleared a key highway Thursday that will enable aid workers to speed supplies to survivors of devastating floods that have left thousands homeless and killed 1,486 people. Traffic between the flood-hit city of Quetta and southern Sindh province remained suspended for weeks after floods damaged the key highway. The blockage had forced the military to deliver aid to victims by helicopters and boats.

Sri Lanka will not be part of any Indian Ocean turf war: President Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka certainly does not want the problems of the Pacific coming to the Indian Ocean, he said while speaking on the crisis-hit country’s position on the geo-political stage. “We don’t participate in a military alliance, and we certainly do not want the problems of the Pacific coming to the Indian Ocean. We don’t want this to be an area of conflict and an area of war. Sri Lanka will not take part in any big power rivalry,” said Wickremesinghe on Wednesday while addressing the graduation ceremony of the National Defense College.

T20 World Cup match between India, Pakistan sold out: ICC

The ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan has been sold out as over 5 lakh fans have already booked their place to attend the showpiece event in Australia, starting October 16. The clash between the arch-rivals, scheduled at the MCG on October 23, is sold out, “with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale.” “An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value,” ICC said in a release.

Daniel Vettori backs ‘adaptable’ Ashwin to do well in Australia

When it comes to pace and bouncy pitches Down Under, spin bowlers are not that effective and India have the likes of Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel in their ranks for the ICC event in October-November. “We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. The thing for him is he’s coming off a great IPL, and he’s obviously included in the T20 squad for India,” Daniel Vettori, who is here to play the second edition of the Legends League Cricket, told reporters.