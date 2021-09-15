Top news of the day: Cabinet approves relief measures for telecom sector; NCRB report finds 28% jump in registration of cases in 2020, and more

Cabinet approves relief measures for telecom sector
The Union Cabinet has also approved 100% foreign direct investment through automatic route in the telecom sector.
NCRB report finds 28% jump in registration of cases in 2020
Trend mainly due to violations of COVID-19 norms.
Supreme Court gives government two weeks to make appointments to all tribunals
The Bench accuses the Centre of ‘cherry-picking’ names for appointments.
NTA announces 87.89 as cut-off score for JEE Advanced 2021
Among the 44 students who achieved a 100 percentile score, seven each were from Telangana and Delhi. Using the tie-breaker rules, 18 students were determined to share the top rank, including four from Andhra Pradesh, the highest among States.
Coronavirus | Sputnik Light gets DCGI nod for Phase-3 trial
The single-dose version of Sputnik V is to be tested in Indians to establish that it generates a similar immune response to trials in Russia.
Dabholkar murder case | Special court in Pune frames charges
Five accused will finally face trial after eight years in the case which shook Maharashtra.
In U.P., it’s time for ‘change your symbol’ talk
BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal on September 15 suggested that the Samajwadi Party (SP) change its election symbol to an LMG (light machine gun), as the war of words between the two parties over demolition of property of alleged criminals escalated.
Centre’s job package exclusive to ‘Kashmiri Pandits’ living in Valley: J&K High Court
“‘Kashmiri Pandits’ is a separately identifiable community distinct from other Hindus residing in the Valley like Rajputs, Brahmins other than Kashmiri Pandits, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and many others. It is difficult to accept the contention of the petitioners, who are mostly Kshatriyas, Rajputs, Scheduled Caste, non-Kashmiri Brahmins etc., [they] should be treated as ‘Kashmiri Pandits’,” Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed in a judgement on September 14.
India hits out at Pakistan, OIC for raising Kashmir at U.N. Human Rights Council
At the 48th session of the U.N. rights body, India said Pakistan has been globally recognised as a country openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists including U.N. proscribed terrorists as a matter of state policy.
India takes note of abduction of Afghan Hindu
The Government of India is collecting more information about the kidnapping of Afghan Hindu Bansri Lal Arendeh in Kabul. He was noted for his medicine business in Kabul.
China imposes local lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge
Checks have been set up in toll stations around the city of Putian in Fujian Province, with a dozen of them closed entirely. The nearby cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou have also restricted travel as the delta variant spreads through the region.
Sri Lankam Minister resigns after threatening to kill Tamil prisoners
Sri Lanka’s Minister of State for Prisons Management Lohan Ratwatte tendered his resignation, days after he allegedly threatened to kill Tamil prisoners during his visit to the Anuradhapura prison in the country’s northern central region, a senior official said.
Explained | Why did Twitch, the world’s largest game streaming platform, sue its users?
The move comes weeks after several streamers raised concerns of hate raids on the world’s biggest video game streaming website. Many users also boycotted the platform for a day to show support.
Union Cabinet approves ₹26,058 crore PLI scheme for auto, drone sectors
The PLI scheme will incentivise the emergence of advanced automotive technologies' global supply chain in India.
Ola commences sale of electric scooter S1
The sale, scheduled to start on September 8, was postponed by a week due to ‘technical difficulties’.
Afghan female footballers evade Taliban, reach Pakistan
The footballers belonging to the national junior girls' team had been originally due to travel to Qatar, where Afghan refugees have been housed at a facility for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but were left stranded after a bomb blast at the Kabul airport that killed 13 US service members and at least 170 Afghans on August 26.
ICC T20 Rankings | Virat, Rahul remain static at 4th and 6th places, no bowler in top-10
India's top ranked bowler in the list is veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 12th position.