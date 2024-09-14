Protesting doctors reach CM Mamata’s residence to discuss demands

Protesting doctors in Kolkata assented to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Saturday (September 14, 2024) hours after she visited their protest site in Salt Lake. They arrived for the discussion around 6.45 p.m. West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had extended the invitation after the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front wrote to him welcoming Ms. Banerjee’s visit but insisted on an audience with her to discuss their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) leader among 2 arrested in Kolkata after TMC alleges conspiracy to attack protesting doctors

CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was among two persons who were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors, police said on Saturday (September 14, 2024). The arrests were made after an audio clip of a phone call was released by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the protesting junior doctors outside the Swashtya Bhawan in Salt Lake to defame the Mamata Banerjee government in the State.

Upcoming elections to decide J&K’s future, terrorism on its last legs: PM Modi

Terming the upcoming Assembly elections as “one that will decide the fate of J&K”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 14, 2024) launched a scathing attack on the Gandhis, the Abdullahs and the Muftis and underscored that “terrorism was in its last stage” in the Union Territory (UT). “These elections are going to decide the fate of J&K. Since Independence, our J&K has been targeted by foreign powers. Terrorism is now counting its last days in J&K. The upcoming elections will decide the UT’s future,” Mr. Modi, who addressed the first ever election rally in J&K’s Doda, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhabi Buch traded in listed securities while in possession of unpublished price sensitive info: Congress

Upping the ante over the conflict-of-interest row involving SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, the Congress on Saturday (September 14, 2024) claimed that she traded in listed securities while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information and has been investing in Chinese firms at a time when India is facing geopolitical tensions with China. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed to “fresh conflict of interest allegations” against Mr. Buch, claiming that she, as a whole-time member and later as the SEBI chairperson, traded in listed securities worth ₹36.9 crore.

PM Modi making plans to travel within country, abroad but ‘studiously avoiding’ Manipur, says Congress

The Congress on Saturday (September 14, 2024) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur situation and said he continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, but “studiously avoiding” a visit to the “most troubled state”. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on May 3, 2023, Manipur began burning and on June 4, 2023, a three-member Commission of Enquiry was set up to investigate the causes and spread of violence and riots.

Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead dynastic politics, Omar Abdullah tells PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should focus on the “deteriorating” security situation in Jammu and Kashmir instead of raising the bogey of dynastic politics, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday (September 14, 2024). Addressing an election rally in the Doda district in support of BJP candidates earlier in the day, Mr. Modi said political dynasties in Jammu and Kashmir have destroyed the region and not allowed new leadership to grow. Hitting back at Mr. Modi, the NC leader said the BJP has no qualms in forming alliances with these parties and questioned the prime minister’s silence over the death of two army soldiers in an encounter in Kishtawar.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sensitive’ inputs delaying High Court chief justice appointments: Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that “sensitive material” with the government is delaying the implementation of the SC Collegium’s recommendations for appointments of chief justices to high courts. Attorney General R. Venkatramani told a bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that he has received certain inputs from the Union government which are sensitive in nature. He also told the top court that revealing these issues in the public domain would neither be in the interest of the institution nor of the judges involved.

All files in my Ministries are in Hindi: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged parents and guardians on Saturday (September 14, 2024) to speak with their children in their mother tongue, advising them to not be swayed by concerns of “progress via other languages”. He emphasised that the future belonged to Indian languages, and that the country could no longer be bound by colonial chains. Mr. Shah said that he had made sure all the files in the Ministry of Home Affairs were in Hindi. “I want to tell all Central government employees that it took three years for even a person like me to receive all the files in Hindi. None of the communication and files are in English in my Ministries (Home and Cooperation), all files are in Hindi,” Mr. Shah said, speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan to commemorate the 75th year of Hindi as the official language of the Union.

Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday (September 14, 2024), police said. “The encounter took place early in the morning in the jungles on a hill near Tumalpad village under Chintagufa police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation,” Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said. “Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters — both units of the State police and district force — were involved in the operation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian recruits in Russian Army: Telangana youth Mohammed Sufiyan recalls time in battlefield

Mohammed Sufiyan recalls being confined in a tiny bunker with the constant, ominous buzzing of surveillance drones flying overhead. The intermittent bursts of automatic weapons fire across the Ukraine-Russia border further added to the uncertainty of life. When the news of his discharge arrived, he could hardly believe it, he recalls. The 24-year-old, who was cheated into travelling to Russia and fighting alongside Russian armed forces, returned to Hyderabad in the afternoon on Friday (September 13, 2024) after eight months of war, which seemed an eternity. After an emotional reunion with his family, they drove to their home in Narayanpet in Telangana.

Imran Khan booked for inciting Pakistan government officials to mutiny: Report

Pakistan’s top investigating agency has registered a case against jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly inciting government officials to mutiny through his social media posts, according to a media report. A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team comprising investigation and technical officers visited the Adiala Jail to question Mr. Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in connection with a controversial post on his official X account. “A case has been registered against Mr. Khan by the FIA for inciting government officials to mutiny,” the Dawn newspaper said citing sources.

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore plan to vote in 2024 U.S. election from space

Stranded on the International Space Station through February, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore plan to vote in the November 5 U.S. presidential election from space. “It’s a very important duty that we have as citizens and (I am) looking forward to being able to vote from space, which is pretty cool,” Ms. Williams, who is of Indian origin, said on a call with reporters on Friday (September 12, 2024) afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine

Russia said on Saturday (September 14, 2024) that it had recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine, where it has made a string of advances. “The locality of Zhelannoe Pervoe (Zhelanne Pershe in Ukrainian) was freed thanks to the active and decisive operations of the southern units,” the defence ministry said. The village is located in the Pokrovsk district, an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian Army.

Iran’s women going without hijabs as 2nd anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death approaches

On the streets of Iranian cities, it’s becoming more common to see a woman passing by without a mandatory headscarf, or hijab, as the second anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the mass protests it sparked approaches. There’s no government official or study acknowledging the phenomenon, which began as Iran entered its hot summer months and power cuts in its overburdened electrical system became common. But across social media, videos of people filming neighbourhood streets or just talking about a normal day in their life, women and girls can be seen walking past with their long hair out over their shoulders, particularly after sunset.

Duty hike on crude, refined oils to hugely benefit farmers: Official

“The Government’s decision to hike customs duty on crude palm and refined sunflower oil to 20% and 32.5%, respectively, will ‘hugely’ benefit farmers as it will increase their income,” a senior official said on Saturday (September 14, 2024). The Government official also said that the decision to remove the minimum export price and slash the export duty on onions too would help farmers in the country.

Asian Champions Trophy: India beats Pakistan 2-1, ends league campaign on unbeaten note

Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to enter the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir on Saturday (September 14, 2024). It was India’s fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition. Pakistan took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem (8th minute) before Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 19th) converted two penalty corners to hand India the win.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.