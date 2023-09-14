September 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatana Dharma, says PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 termed the Opposition’s INDIA grouping as “ghamandia” (arrogant), and alleged that it wants to “destroy” Sanatana Dharma and push the country into “a thousand years’ slavery.” The credit for the G-20 summit’s success goes to the people of the country, he said, adding that it has boosted the self-confidence of even children in the villages. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a ₹49,000-crore petrochemicals complex at Bina Refinery in Sagar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh along with ten other industrial projects.

Libya flood survivors pick through ruins in search of missing thousands; death toll may breach 20,000

Survivors of a flood that swept away the centre of the Libyan city of Derna picked through the ruins on September 14 in search of loved ones from among thousands of dead and missing while authorities feared an outbreak of disease from rotting bodies. Confirmed death tolls given by officials so far have varied, but all are in the thousands, with thousands more on lists of the missing. Derna Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi said deaths in the city could reach 18,000 to 20,000, based on the extent of the damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anantnag operation resumes, two LeT militants encircled: police

Security forces resumed the anti-militancy operation in Anantnag’s Gadool hamlet on September 14, a day after three officers were killed in a gunfight. According to the police, two militants were hiding in the area and a contact was established in the morning. “Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle two LeT [Lashkar-e-Taiba] terrorists including Uzair Khan,” a police spokesman said, in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). The area of operation is dotted with thick jungles and slopes, providing the hiding militants a cover, officials said.

Only talks will end militancy in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who visited the residence of the slain DSP Humayun Bhat in Srinagar on September 14, said only talks would end militancy in J&K. “We have witnessed this devastation for many years. I don’t see its end. We get to hear about encounters in Rajouri etc. and the government claims militancy has been eliminated. Has militancy ended?” Dr. Abdullah said.

National Institute of Virology sends mobile BSL-3 lab to Kozhikode for early detection of Nipah virus

The ICMR’s National Institute of Virology in Pune on September 14 sent its mobile BSL-3 laboratory to Kozhikode in Kerala to test samples for Nipah virus in the district itself after five cases, including two deaths, were reported there. A team of experts from the Department of Animal Husbandry has also been deployed to assist the state in the surveillance of animals, official sources told PTI. Apparently, samples will be collected from bats to check for the presence of the Nipah virus.

Court directs ASI to preserve objects of Hindu religion found during Gyanvapi mosque survey

The Varanasi district court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India to preserve all objects, related to the Hindu religion having historical significance, found during the Scientific Survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The preserved objects will be submitted to the District Magistrate. The Hindu side has sought an evidence room to preserve the ‘evidence’ collected during the ASI survey, in addition to reserving the Gyanvapi mosque premises. However, the Muslim side has objected to the use of machines and equipment by the ASI to conduct the survey.

Parliament special session | BJP, Congress issue whip for all MPs to be present

The BJP and the Congress have issued a whip to all their MPs, asking them to be present during the upcoming five-day Parliament special session from September 18. BJP leaders said the whip has been issued to the MPs from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, a day after the government listed a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years, starting from the Constituent Assembly, on the first day of the session. The Congress also issued a three-line whip to all its MPs, in view of some key agenda that may be brought in during the session.

Hindi not in competition with other languages: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 14 said Hindi unites the diversity of languages in India and it has honoured different Indian as well as global languages and dialects. In a message on the occasion of “Hindi Diwas”, Mr. Shah also said Hindi has never competed nor will compete with any other Indian language and that a strong country will emerge only by strengthening all its languages. He said Hindi will become a medium to empower all the local languages. In response, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said Hindi was spoken predominantly only in a few States and Mr. Shah’s statement was “totally absurd”.

Naresh Goyal sent to 14-day judicial custody in bank fraud case

A court in Mumbai on September 14 remanded Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of ₹538 crore at the Canara Bank. The ED arrested Mr. Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following a long session of questioning at the central agency’s office here.

Outrage in U.S. over death of Indian student; U.S. assures prompt action and investigation

The Biden administration has assured the Indian government of a quick investigation into the death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in Seattle after being struck by a speeding police patrol car and bringing to justice the police officers who were responsible for it. The U.S. government swung into action after India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu, strongly raised the issue at the highest level in Washington and sought prompt action on the killing of Kandula, and the highly insensitive behaviour of the police officer in Seattle in Washington State.’

Income Tax dept. continues raids at locations linked to SP leader Azam Khan

The Income Tax Department’s raids continued for a second day on September 14 at various locations linked to the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with Ali Jauhar Trust. At least 30 teams of the IT Department are continuously engaged in investigation on the premises of Mr. Khan’s house in Rampur, the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University premises, house of Chamraua MLA from the SP Naseer Ahmad Khan, apart from the establishment of CA P Gopal & Company on Delhi Road in Saharanpur. The IT team also searched a residence at New Samrat Vikram Colony in Saharanpur.

Bihar boat capsize | 12, including six children, go missing

At least 12 people, including six children, have gone missing after a boat capsized on September 14 in river Bagmati in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The missing children were said to be crossing river on boat to attend their school located on the other side of the river. Rescue operation was launched and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the government would provide all adequate assistance to the affected families in the incident. The boat was said to be carrying over 30 people, including several school going children, overturned mid-stream in river Bagmati at Madhupur Patti ghat in Muzaffarpur district of north Bihar.

23 private companies in race for SSLV technology transfer from ISRO

ISRO will facilitate transfer of technology (ToT) for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to one private company. In July, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), the nodal agency for boosting the space economy of India, had issued an Expression of Interest for technology transfer of SSLV to Indian industries. On September 14, IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka informed that 23 companies had applied for the ToT.

Kim invites Putin to North Korea as he continues Russia visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to his country during their talks in Russia, state media reported on September 14, with Mr. Kim expected to continue his trip with visits to military production facilities. Mr. Putin accepted the invitation, state news agency KCNA said, without mentioning when a visit might take place. Mr. Kim told Mr. Putin the meeting in Russia’s Far East brought bilateral ties to a new level and expressed his willingness to foster stable, future-oriented relations for the next 100 years, KCNA said.

Australia toughens ban on training ‘certain foreign militaries’ after pilot case

Australia will toughen laws stopping former defence staff from training “certain foreign militaries”, introducing a penalty of 20 years in prison and widening the ban to stop any Australians offering military training to countries seen as a national security risk. A series of cases where former military pilots living in Australia had worked for a South African flight school training Chinese pilots, which the United States alleges are Chinese military pilots, has prompted the crackdown. Australia’s “Five Eyes” intelligence partners of Britain, the United States, New Zealand and Canada will be exempt from the new law, officials said. Exemptions will also be provided if the Defence Minister authorises the training, or it relates to humanitarian relief or United Nations duties.

Wholesale inflation remains in negative for fifth month at -0.52% in August

India’s wholesale prices remained in deflationary mode for the fifth month in a row in August but the decline in prices eased to -0.52% from -1.36% in July, even as inflation in food and primary articles moderated to about 6% from over 7.5% in the previous month. The dip in the deflation rate was largely driven by fuel and power prices, whose year-on-year decline more than halved from -12.8% in July to -6% in August. Deflation in manufactured products dropped fractionally from -2.5% in the previous month to -2.4% in August.

Nifty hits fresh record; Sensex extends rally for 10th day

The NSE benchmark Nifty advanced over 33 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 20,103 while Sensex ticked higher for the tenth straight session on September 14, helped by fag-end buying in oil & gas, metal and commodity stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities. After swinging between gains and losses throughout the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 52.01 points or 0.08% to settle at 67,519. During the session, it jumped 304.06 points or 0.45% to hit its all-time intra-day high of 67,771.05.

Asia Cup 2023 | India’s workload management plans in focus against Bangladesh; Shami may get a look-in

Having already sealed a place in the final, India will be tempted to test their fringe players when they face an already knocked out Bangladesh in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup in Colombo on September 15. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will think deep whether to give as much game time as possible to its first-choice team or give an opportunity to some of the fringe players ahead of the World Cup at home next month. The question of workload management is pertinent particularly in the case of bowlers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.