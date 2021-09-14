Top news of the day: NHRC notice to four States over adverse impact of farmer protests; fuel price effects fire up wholesale inflation again, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The panel said it had “received several complaints regarding the ongoing farmers’ protest”, including about 9,000 industrial units and transportation being adversely affected.. The rights panel issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and heads of police of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, calling for ‘action taken’ reports.

Inflation in wholesale prices resurged to 11.39% in August, staying in the double digits for the fifth month in a row, with inflation in manufactured products escalating for the fourth month in a row to 11.4% as the second order effects of high fuel prices kicked in.

The Council is also likely to consider extending the time for duty relief on COVID-19 essentials, according to sources in the know of the development.

The NGO, Evidence, obtained information from police stations under the RTI Act; over 80% of these cases are still pending, it said.

More than 1,800 people have reportedly crossed over to Mizoram in the past few days, State Home Minister Lalchamliana said. Official sources said villagers residing along the India-Myanmar border have raised funds and set up relief camps for the refugees who have made their way to the State. The residents have also provided them food and other aid, they said.

Ever since the Mathur panchayat in Palakkad set a model earlier this month, local bodies across Kerala seem to be in a race to follow suit and not everyone is impressed.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau carried out a probe into the August 7, 2000 and May 22, 2020 crashes.

In 2020, for the first time in 75 years, world leaders submitted pre-recorded video statements for the UNGA session as they could not physically attend the gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The port city of Xiamen has confirmed 33 cases in the past two days. Another 59 cases have been found in Putian, about 150 km north on the coast, where the outbreak was first detected.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian President tested negative for COVID-19.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry released a statement after Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with British International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

“All eyes are on New Delhi right now as banks are getting increasingly nervous,” another banker with exposure to Vodafone Idea said.

The BCCI on August 31 invited bids to own an IPL franchise with “Invitation to Tender” available for purchase till October 5.