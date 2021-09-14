Top news of the day: NHRC notice to four States over adverse impact of farmer protests; fuel price effects fire up wholesale inflation again, and more

NHRC issues notice to four States over adverse impact of farmer protests at Delhi border
The panel said it had “received several complaints regarding the ongoing farmers’ protest”, including about 9,000 industrial units and transportation being adversely affected.. The rights panel issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and heads of police of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, calling for ‘action taken’ reports.
Fuel price effects fire up wholesale inflation again
Inflation in wholesale prices resurged to 11.39% in August, staying in the double digits for the fifth month in a row, with inflation in manufactured products escalating for the fourth month in a row to 11.4% as the second order effects of high fuel prices kicked in.
GST Council may consider bringing petrol, diesel under GST
The Council is also likely to consider extending the time for duty relief on COVID-19 essentials, according to sources in the know of the development.
Between 2016 and 2020, at least 300 murder victims in Tamil Nadu were Dalits: NGO
The NGO, Evidence, obtained information from police stations under the RTI Act; over 80% of these cases are still pending, it said.
Fresh influx of Myanmar nationals recorded in Mizoram villages
More than 1,800 people have reportedly crossed over to Mizoram in the past few days, State Home Minister Lalchamliana said. Official sources said villagers residing along the India-Myanmar border have raised funds and set up relief camps for the refugees who have made their way to the State. The residents have also provided them food and other aid, they said.
Efficient service delivery is more important than doing away with ‘sir’ and ‘madam,’ say citizens
Ever since the Mathur panchayat in Palakkad set a model earlier this month, local bodies across Kerala seem to be in a race to follow suit and not everyone is impressed.
Investigation report finds glaring similarities between accidents at Calicut, Mangaluru airports
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau carried out a probe into the August 7, 2000 and May 22, 2020 crashes.
Modi, Biden among 109 world leaders to address UNGA in person next week
In 2020, for the first time in 75 years, world leaders submitted pre-recorded video statements for the UNGA session as they could not physically attend the gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Another Chinese city sees outbreak of delta variant
The port city of Xiamen has confirmed 33 cases in the past two days. Another 59 cases have been found in Putian, about 150 km north on the coast, where the outbreak was first detected.
Putin in self-isolation due to COVID-19 cases in inner circle
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian President tested negative for COVID-19.
India, U.K. to hold talks on Free Trade Agreement from November 1
The Commerce and Industry Ministry released a statement after Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with British International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss.
Banks call on government to ease pressure on Vodafone Idea, sources say
“All eyes are on New Delhi right now as banks are getting increasingly nervous,” another banker with exposure to Vodafone Idea said.
E-bidding for new IPL teams planned on October 17
The BCCI on August 31 invited bids to own an IPL franchise with “Invitation to Tender” available for purchase till October 5.