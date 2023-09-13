September 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Three security personnel killed in Anantnag encounter

Three security force officers including an Army Colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said in Srinagar on September 13. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, they said. Mr. Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, they added. The operation against the terrorists began on September 12 evening in Gadool area but was called off during the night. On September 13 morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said. Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured.

Supreme Court asks government to prepare manual for police officers on media briefing, says need to avoid ‘media trial’

The Supreme Court on September 13 directed the government to draft a manual instructing police officers on the dos and don’ts of briefing the media, especially in sensitive cases, while protecting the sanctity of the investigation and the rights of both the accused and the victim. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said police briefings should be tailored to the necessities and peculiarities of each individual case. Care should be taken to avoid police briefings to pave the way for media trials which pre-determine the guilt of an accused. A person is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Delhi ban on firecrackers

The Supreme Court September 13 refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s order putting a comprehensive ban on manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the capital city. BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari told a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh that a complete ban has been imposed on firecrackers despite the court allowing bursting of green firecrackers. “No, we are not going to interfere. Where the government has banned firecrackers, it means complete ban. People’s health is important. If you want to burst firecrackers, go to states where there is no ban,” the bench told the counsel for Mr. Tiwari.

NIV teams to arrive in Kerala following Nipah confirmation; virus is Bangladesh variant: State Health Minister Veena George

Teams from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune would arrive in Kerala during the day to set up a mobile lab at Kozhikode Medical College to test for Nipah and carry out survey of bats, the State Government said in the Assembly on September 13. The move comes in the wake of Nipah infection being confirmed in four persons in Kozhikode district of the State. Responding to a query regarding the Nipah infection in the Assembly, State Health Minister Veena George said that the virus strain seen in Kerala was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious. Ms. George further said that besides the teams from NIV, Pune, a group of epidemiologists would reach Kerala today from Chennai to carry out a survey. Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has agreed to fly down the monoclonal antibodies that are required to treat Nipah patients, she said.

Government announces all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of Parliament session

A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on September 13. The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all leaders concerned through e-mail, Mr. Joshi posted on social media platform X.

Airbus hands over first C-295 aircraft to IAF at ceremony in Seville

The Airbus Defence and Space on September 13 handed over to the Indian Air Force the first of the 56 C-295 transport aircraft kick-starting the delivery of the planes under a ₹21,935-crore project that was sealed two year’s back as part of an overall aim to modernise India’s air assets. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari received the aircraft at the aerospace major’s production facility in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

FIR filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mumbai over his ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remark

A FIR has been registered against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin who is also the son of CM M. K. Stalin, over his remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’. Mumbai’s Mira Road police have registered the case under sections 153 A and 295 A of IPC. A BJP delegation in Tamil Nadu on September 12 handed over a memorandum to the State police demanding registration of an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in connection with Bengal school jobs scam

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on September 13 appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the probe into alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said. Mr. Banerjee reached the ED office in Kolkata around 11.30 a.m. “Mr. Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in connection with the school recruitment irregularities. Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam,” an ED official said. He also skipped the coordination committee meeting of the INDIA parties, in Delhi, on the day, as he appeared before the ED.

Income Tax department conducts raids on locations related to SP leader Azam Khan

The Income Tax department on September 13 raided the premises of Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan, and several other locations related to his Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur, Lucknow, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad. Multiple teams from the IT department reached these locations early in the morning and started their searches. Though there has been no official word from the department, it is believed that the raids are linked to the Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, where Mr. Khan is the founder and chancellor.

Rain havoc | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gives ₹5 crore to Himachal Pradesh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 13 announced an assistance of ₹5 crore to Himachal Pradesh government for the loss and damage the State suffered during the rainy season. Mr. Kumar in a letter to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives and property in the State.

1.30 lakh primary school teachers on mass leave in Odisha for better pay

The primary school education in Odisha has been hit badly as 1.30 lakh teachers of over 50,000 schools have gone on a mass strike, demanding a “respectable” salary. Primary school teachers have staged dharna in front of schools and block education offices, and threatened to prolong their agitation for indefinite period if their demand is not met.

Monu Manesar to be questioned in connection with murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan

Police in Rajasthan will question suspected cow vigilante Monu Manesar in connection with the murder of two Muslim men from the State whose charred bodies were recovered in Haryana’s Bhiwani district in February, officials said on September 13. Monu Manesar — booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of Nasir and Junaid and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Nuh — was nabbed on September 12. While the Haryana Police did not confirm if he had been detained, an office-bearer of the outfit’s parent organisation — the Vishva Hindu Parishad — said he was picked up in Gurugram’s Manesar.

Libyan city Derna counts toll of huge flood; 10,000 missing

Libya’s eastern city of Derna was counting the death toll on September 13 with 2,300 people confirmed killed in devastating flash floods unleashed by Storm Daniel. By late September 12, the confirmed death toll from emergency services in the politically fractured North African country was at least 2,300, although some officials were quoted as giving figures more than twice as high. Another 10,000 people were still missing, said Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Kim meets Putin, promises North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that his country offers its “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s “sacred fight” to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front. Mr. Kim also called North Korea’s relations with Russia “the first priority.” Amid the meeting, North Korea also fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese Coast Guard said. It was the first such launch to occur while Mr. Kim was abroad for a rare trip, analysts said.

Imran Khan’s jail stay extended for two weeks: Lawyer

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s jail detention related to charges of leaking state secrets was extended for another two weeks, his lawyer said on September 13. The jail custody has been extended until September 26, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on X messaging platform, formerly Twitter.

RBI asks banks, NBFCs to release original movable, unmovable property documents within 30 days of full repayment of loan

The Reserve Bank of India has issued directions to Regulated Entities (RE) such as banks and non-banking finance companies to release all the original movable / immovable property documents and remove charges registered with any registry within a period of 30 days after full repayment/ settlement of the loan account. This instruction has come as per the guidelines on Fair Practices Code issued to various REs since 2003, who are required to release all movable / immovable property documents upon receiving full repayment and closure of loan account.

India likely to field weakened football team in Asian games as ISL clubs refuse to release players

India’s prospects for the 2023 Asian Games football competition turned bleak after the All India Football Federation and the Indian Super League clubs failed to reach an agreement regarding the release of players by the clubs for the multidisciplinary continental meet. Sunil Chhetri, India’s highest-ever goalscorer, Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – the senior players of the squad – are set to miss the Hangzhou Games as their clubs are reluctant to forego their services for the first few games of the ISL, which is starting from September 21.