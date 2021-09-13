Top news of the day: Bhupendra Patel sworn in as Gujarat CM; Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes passes away, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the Gujarat Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Monday, a day after he was unanimously elected as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in a meeting.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to pass interim orders after the government refused to respond, through a “detailed” affidavit, to allegations that it used Israeli-based Pegasus software to spy on citizens. The government said such an affidavit in the apex court would be too public and compromise national security.

Following nearly two-month long hospitalisation, former Union minister and member of Rajya Sabha Oscar Fernandes passed away on September 13.

Retail inflation fell marginally to 5.3% in August mainly due to easing food prices, official data showed on Monday. The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.59% in July and 6.69% in August 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill to enact a law seeking to “dispense” with the requirement of qualifying in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into undergraduate medical degree courses in the State.

The proposed “standalone” Test between India and England should be treated as the series-deciding fifth match that was cancelled last week owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday and ruled out the possibility of it being treated as a one-off game.

Even before any COVID-19 vaccines were invented, vaccine passports for participation in public activities appeared likely. Australia’s plagued vaccine rollout meant such requirements lay in a distant future — until now. Australian political leaders have begun talking about a two-track future.

The U.K. government has cancelled an agreement to buy at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the French pharmaceutical startup Valneva after alleging that the company breached its contract obligations. Valneva shares plummeted on September 13 on the news from Britain, the only country that had made a firm commitment to buy the company's vaccine. The stock was down 30% at 13.97 euros in midday trading in Europe, after falling as low as 11 euros.

France's Foreign Minister has expressed disappointment in Afghanistan's newly formed Taliban government, saying the group so far has failed to live up to its promises of offering a more moderate and inclusive style of leadership.

The NCP on Monday asked the Congress to take in a positive way Sharad Pawar’s criticism over the state of affairs in the Sonia Gandhi-led party, and said everyone should contribute towards his efforts to unite the Opposition parties against the ruling BJP in the country.

Former Australia Test opener Matthew Hayden and ex-South Africa pacer Vernon Philander have been appointed as coaches of the Pakistan team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the board announced on Monday.

The U.N. human rights chief says her office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings by the Taliban of former Afghan security forces, as well as instances in which officials in the previous government and their relatives were arbitrarily detained and later turned up dead.

After a Delhi court questioned the police over a wrongly-clubbed FIR based on multiple complaints of alleged rioting during the 2020 communal violence, it decided to segregate and file separate charge sheets in the cases involved.

In a double-edged statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that prior to his government’s formation in 2017, the ration meant for the poor would get ‘digested’ by those who utter ‘abba jaan’. This led to a reaction on social media as several users condemned the Chief Minister’s words accusing him of making communal references.

5G, iPhone evolution and positive EV trends are the growth drivers for the Asian technology sector, according to financial service providers Credit Suisse. "The longer-term technology story remains robust and will be driven by growth themes involving the 5G rollout, iPhone evolution, AI-supported cloud computing developments as well as the EV megatrend," said Manish Nigam, Head of Global Sector Research and Head of Asia Pacific (APAC) Technology Research at Credit Suisse.