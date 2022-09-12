Hindu women plaintiffs accompanied by their advocates on their way to court for the hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gyanvapi case | Varanasi court rejects Gyanvapi mosque plea against maintainability; hearing to continue

The Varanasi district court rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship deities on the outer wall of the mosque complex located close to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case. Merajuddin Siddiqui, the advocate representing the Muslim side, said that they will move the Allahabad High Court against the judgement.

Retail inflation inches up to 7% in August led by food price rise

This is the eighth successive month that retail inflation has stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance threshold of 6% inflation for the economy. Rural inflation which was at 6.8% in July, saw a sharper rise than urban inflation in August, rising to 7.15%. Urban consumers’ inflation rate moved up from 6.49% in July to 6.72% in August.

All petitions challenging CAA to be heard on October 31 by three-judge Supreme Court Bench

The Supreme Court fixed the hearing in 220 petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019 on October 31 and said it will refer the case to a three-judge Bench. The petitions came up before a Bench of Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and S. Ravindra Bhat on Monday after a hiatus of many months. The hearing of the case was interrupted by the pandemic. Chief Justice Lalit asked the parties, including the Centre, to draw a “road map” highlighting the issues involved in the case, their division into various segments and the formulation of questions of law.

Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief Manoj Pande

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, on Monday, said the process of Indian and Chinese militaries disengaging from Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh was “going as per schedule”. Gen Pande, who has returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Ladakh, addressed a seminar on Army logistics at Manekshaw Centre. “I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided,” he said on the sidelines of the event, when asked about the status of the process.

India has powerful case to be permanent member of U.N. Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the U.N. Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said there is a broad global consensus over the need to reform the Council, particularly as it does not reflect the realities of the world, asserting that an expanded Council is not only in India’s favour, but also in favour of other unrepresented areas.

Centre along with States trying to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

Stating that India is building the largest database of dairy animals and every animal associated with dairy sector is being tagged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said with the help of modern technology, biometric identification of animals is being done under the ‘Animal Base’ scheme.

MHA orders CBI probe in BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death case

The Union Home Ministry on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said. The MHA’s move came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the CBI. The home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said.

Congress wants to connect people through hatred, its earlier generations too tried to stop us: RSS

“They (Congress) want to connect people through hatred. Can you unite India through hatred? They have harboured hatred and contempt for us for a long time. Their earlier generations (baap-dada) too tried to stop the RSS but we kept growing as we were supported by the people,” RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said, addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the three-day coordination meeting of the RSS.

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counter-offensive

Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counter-offensive that has driven Moscow’s troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv’s western outskirts and killed at least one person. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.

King Charles III in first Parliament speech pledges to follow example of selfless duty by ‘darling late mother’

King Charles III addressed Parliament for the first time as Britain’s monarch during which he pledged to follow the example of selfless duty set by his “darling late mother” Queen Elizabeth II in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance”. Responding to the condolences offered by the House of Commons and Lords at Westminster Hall in London, the monarch reflected upon the “weight of history” as he pointed to the many symbols of his mother’s reign around the historic Westminster Hall within the Houses of Parliament complex and quoted from William Shakespeare to pay tribute to the Queen, who passed away aged 96 in Scotland on September 8.

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen’s death

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ms. Ardern said she thought New Zealand will eventually become a republic, and it would probably happen within her lifetime, but that there were more pressing issues for her government.

India’s industrial production grows 2.4% in July

India’s industrial output grew by just 2.4% in July from 12.7% in June, with output levels dropping 2.75% month-on-month as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Manufacturing sector growth dropped to just 3.2%, while electricity output grew just 2.3%, moderating sharply from double-digit growth in June. Mining sector output contracted 3.3% during July, compared to a 7.8% rise in June on a year-on-year basis. Consumer non-durables’ production dropped 2% in July from a 2.96% uptick in June.

India may need up to 28W of additional coal-based power generation capacity by 2032: CEA

India may need additional up to 28GW of coal-fired power generation capacity by 2032 apart from the 25GW thermal projects that are under construction, said a report by advisory body Central Electricity Authority (CEA). “It is seen that apart from under construction coal-based capacity of 25GW, the additional coal-based capacity required till 2031-32 may vary from 17 GW to around 28 GW,” CEA said in a draft national electricity plan.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India squad announced; Bumrah and Harshal Patel return

Jasprit Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal Patel, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee series.