Top news of the day: Bhupendra Patel elected new Chief Minister of Gujarat; policeman killed in Srinagar militant attack, and more

He is a first-time MLA. Earlier, he served as municipal councillor in Ahmedabad. According to BJP sources, the new Chief Minister along with the Council of Ministers is likely to be sworn in on September 13.

Militants opened fire on a checkpoint set up near the Khanyar Police Station.

In a joint statement issued early on Sunday following the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 ministerial dialogue, the two sides sought the protection of rights of women and children and their full participation in public life and expressed concerns over targeted violence against the defenders of their rights.

He was speaking at a virtual event on the 128th anniversary of the historic Chicago address of Swami Vivekananda.

Experts welcome major overhaul of B.Sc. Nursing curriculum, aimed at standardisation.

Coronavirus | 12 Nagpur Police personnel test positive after return from Pune training session

As many as 33 personnel from Nagpur Police had gone for the training, which took place between August 30 and September 9, said Sandip Pakhale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters).

Mumbai rape | National Commission for Women panel slams police

Panel criticises the Maharashtra government for not having constituted the State Women’s Commission till date and not doing enough to ensure the safety of women in Maharashtra.

The advertisement “Transforming Uttar Pradesh Under Yogi Adityanath” carried in an English language publication has a cutout of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a flyover that resembles Kolkata’s “Maa flyover”. The image also has Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxi and a high rise that resembles a five-star hotel in the city next to the “Maa flyover”.

“We located one of the women and her three children in Taksing [close to the China border] and have made arrangements to send them back to Assam,” a district police officer said.

Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani laid out the new policies at a news conference, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Mr. Mujahid, who operated in the shadows for years, also admitted that he studied at the Haqqania seminary in Nowshera in northwest Pakistan, which has also been dubbed the Taliban University or the 'University of Jihad' internationally.

Allowing female recruits would require the Pope's approval.

Zomato launched the pilot grocery delivery service in July in select markets offering grocery delivery within 45 minutes to its customers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centenary year celebrations of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) in Thoothukudi, she said that digitisation could not be avoided and private banks such as the TMB, which had a rich tradition, should adapt to the next generation technology.

The squad consists six batsmen, five all-rounders and four bowlers.