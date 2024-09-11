Bengal government calls doctors for talks again; doctors demand Mamata’s presence, live telecast

Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) evening demanded that a 30-member delegation be allowed to attend a meeting to resolve the R.G. Kar hospital impasse in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In an email reply sent at 5.23 p.m. to the Chief Secretary, who had invited them to the meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), the medics also mentioned two other demands that the meeting should be live telecast to keep it transparent. The junior doctors, however, did not clarify whether they would be present at the meeting to be held at the state secretariat.

Pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Pannun backs Rahul Gandhi’s statements on Sikhs in India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the U.S.-based pro-Khalistan attorney, has backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s take on Sikhs in India, saying that Mr. Gandhi “justified SFJ’s global Khalistan Referendum campaign”. Mr. Pannun is the general counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group based in the U.S. In his statement released Wednesday (September 11, 2024) — which The Hindu has seen — Mr. Pannun said that Mr. Gandhi’s quip on the “existential threat to Sikhs in India” was bold and historically accurate.

Rahul Gandhi making ‘anti-India’ statements: Amit Shah raps Congress leader over reservation remark in U.S.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) for his remark on reservation, and said it has once again brought to the forefront the Congress’ anti-reservation face. Sending a stern message to Mr. Gandhi, the Home Minister said that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation’s security.

Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid walks out of Tihar jail on interim bail to campaign in J&K Assembly polls

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), a day after a court here granted him interim bail till October 2 in a terror funding case so that he can campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case. “Rashid was released from the jail at 4.15 pm,” said a senior prison official.

Sitaram Yechury remains in ICU, condition ‘critical but stable’: report

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be in the ICU at AIIMS here with his condition being “critical but stable”, sources said on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). He requires oxygen support, and his condition is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, they said. The CPI(M) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) had said in a statement that the 72-year-old leader is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

PM Modi pitches India to chip makers, talks of supply chain resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) said resilience of supply chains is critical for the economy as he made a pitch to boost investments in domestic manufacturing of semiconductors – the foundation of everything from smartphone to EV and AI. Speaking at the SEMICON 2024 conference on the outskirts of the national capital, the Prime Minister said the COVID pandemic showed the importance of the supply chain and underscored the need to act to ward off any disruption.

Centre suspends permission for manufacture and marketing of eye drops claiming to do away with reading glasses

Following last week’s controversy over a pharmaceutical company’s claims that its eye drops could lead to reading glasses not being needed for presbyopia, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), suspended, till further orders, the company’s permission to manufacture and market its product. In its notification, the CDSCO said no prior approval was obtained by the company to be able to make the claims that it had for its drugs. It also said that in view of public interest and due to the likelihood of the general public being misled by these claims, permission had been suspended.

AAP releases list of 21 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), fielding Kavita Dalal from Julana against the Congress’s Vinesh Phogat and BJP’s Yogesh Bairagi. This is the fourth list of candidates released by the party for the October 5 Haryana polls. Raj Kaur Gill has been fielded by the AAP from the Ambala Cantonment seat while Sunil Bindal is in the fray from Karnal. Nishant Anand will contest the polls from Gurugram.

Supreme Court agrees to set up Bench to hear pleas of States on recovery of royalty, tax dues on minerals

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) said it will set up a Bench to hear subsequent pleas of mineral-rich States like Jharkhand seeking to recover royalty and tax dues on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands worth thousands of crore of rupees from the Centre and mining firms. On July 25, a nine-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in a majority 8:1 verdict, had ruled that the legislative power to tax mineral rights vests in States and not Parliament.

Madrasas ‘unfit’ places for children to receive proper education: NCPCR submits in Supreme Court

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the top child rights protection body in the country, has told the Supreme Court that madrasas are “unsuitable or unfit” places for children to receive “proper education”. The Commission said the textbooks in madrasas “profess supremacy of Islam”. “Merely teaching a few NCERT Books in the curriculum is a mere guise in the name of imparting education and does not ensure that the children are receiving formal and quality education,” it argued.

Typhoon Yagi: 143 dead, 58 missing after powerful storm hits Vietnam

The number of people dead after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam has risen to 143, the government said on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), with 58 still missing. Around 210,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed, ministry of agriculture officials said. It was unclear whether the death toll included landslide victims. Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall on Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph and despite weakening on Sunday, downpours have continued and rivers remain dangerously high.

Israel intensified airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

“Israel has intensified airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria, inflicting civilian casualties on at least three occasions,” an independent United Nations commission said Tuesday (September 10, 2024). Since the Israel-Hamas war began nearly a year ago, Israel has conducted dozens of airstrikes in different parts of Syria. Iran blamed Israel for the April airstrike on Iranian consular offices in Damascus that killed seven people, including two Iranian generals, and Tehran responded with an unprecedented attack against Israel almost two weeks later.

Key takeaways from Donald Trump-Kamala Harris debate

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage Tuesday (September 10, 2024) night for the first — and possibly the last — time. The Democratic Vice President opened the faceoff, marching across the stage to Trump’s lectern to shake his hand.

Bangladesh ramps up border vigilance as thousands of Rohingya flee Myanmar

Bangladesh has ramped up vigilance at its border with Myanmar, with at least 18,000 Rohingya Muslims crossing over in recent months to escape escalating violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, officials in Dhaka said. The influx of refugees from Myanmar has mounted as fighting escalates between the troops of the ruling junta and the Arakan Army, the powerful ethnic militia that recruits from the Buddhist majority.

Hindenburg joins Congress’ allegations on SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Hindenburg Research accused Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch of not responding to “emerging issues”, a day after the Congress accused her of having 99% stake in a consultancy company that provided services to entities regulated by SEBI. In its post on X, the short seller research firm said that Agora Advisory, a consultancy firm that it said was owned by Ms. Buch, provided services to listed entities including Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Dr. Reddy’s and Pidilite, while she was serving as a whole time member in SEBI. Similar allegations were levelled by the Congress on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) in a press briefing, which Dr. Reddy’s, Pidilite and Mahindra and Mahindra had denied in regulatory filings.

2023 ODI World Cup in India generated economic impact of $1.39 billion: ICC

The 2023 ODI World Cup in India created an “economic impact” of $1.39 billion with tourism among the biggest beneficiaries, according to a report released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). The Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Nielsen for the ICC, claimed that the mega-event held in October-November last year was the biggest ever ODI World Cup.