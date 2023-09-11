September 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Nifty scales 20,000 mount, Sensex regains 67,000 level as stocks extend rally to seventh day

Benchmark Sensex jumped by 528 points to regain the 67,000 level while Nifty scaled the record 20,000 mark for the first time as robust buying by domestic investors helped equity markets extend the winning run to the seventh straight session on September 11. The 30-share BSE Sensex regained the 67,000 level. The benchmark jumped 528.17 points or 0.79% to settle at 67,127.08. During the day, it rallied 573.22 points or 0.86% to 67,172.13. The Nifty hit its all-time high of 20,008.15, a gain of 188.2 points or 0.94%, in day trading. The 50-issue barometer closed just below the 20,000 mark at 19,996.35, reflecting gains of 176.40 points or 0.89%.

Editors Guild of India tells Supreme Court that Army ‘invited’ it to Manipur

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on September 11 told the Supreme Court that its team had visited Manipur on the Army’s invitation to make an “objective assessment” of the “unethical and ex parte reporting” by the vernacular media. “We did not volunteer to go there. It is the Army that requested us. We got a letter from the Army,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for the EGI, submitted before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. The Chief Justice was puzzled why the Army wanted the EGI to go to Manipur.

Andhra Pradesh bandh | Situation peaceful; TDP leaders taken into preventive custody

After TDP chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu was lodged in Jail on September 10, a State-wide bandh was called for by the party leaders. However, the call hardly evoked any response in Visakhapatnam on September 11. Police personnel kept a strict vigil at bus stations to prevent the TDP cadres from disrupting the movement of buses. TDP leaders were either placed under house arrest or taken into custody at different places in the city and district. According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Shankha Brata Bagchi, the situation was peaceful in the State and no untoward incident has been reported.

Saudi Arabia one of India’s most important strategic partners: PM Modi

The strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia is crucial for regional and global stability and welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 11 during his talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Describing Saudi Arabia as one of India’s most important strategic partners, Mr. Modi said both sides are adding a new dimension to the ties in tune with changing times. Mr. Modi and Crown Prince Bin Salman reviewed the bilateral relations at the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

SC holds its 2014 verdict invalidating prior sanction before probing corruption against senior govt. officials has retrospective effect

A Constitution Bench on Monday held that a Supreme Court judgment of 2014 which declared invalid a legal provision mandating the CBI to take prior permission before investigating corruption cases against senior government officials has a retrospective effect. A five-judge Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the provision in question, Section 6A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, the statute that governs the CBI, was invalid from the very day of its insertion on September 11, 2003.

INDIA coordination committee meet to finalise campaigns, rallies: Manoj Jha

The first meeting of the coordination committee of the Opposition bloc INDIA will focus on finalising campaigns and rallies to be held in the coming days, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said on September 11. Mr. Jha said the results of the recent bypolls in seven Assembly seats in six States — of which the Opposition won four and the BJP three — show that a narrative is getting built in favour of the INDIA bloc.

Jyoti Mirdha, former Congress MP from Rajasthan, joins the BJP

Former Lok Sabha MP from Nagaur, Jyoti Mirdha, and Rajasthan Congress leader Sawai Singh Choudhary, joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi in the run-up to Assembly elections in the State, due to be held later this year. Dr. Mirdha, a former Congress MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan, and Mr. Choudhary, a former bureaucrat, joined the BJP in the presence of BJP general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, Arun Singh, and State unit president C.P. Joshi.

Terror recruitment module unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir

A terror recruitment module was unearthed in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, with the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, security forces established a mobile check point at Chak Tapper in Kreeri area on September 10 evening. Three persons, who were moving in a suspicious way, were apprehended, a police official said. He said three grenades and 30 AK rounds were recovered from the possession of the suspects, who were placed under arrest.

Sexual misconduct case: LDF agrees to UDF’s adjournment motion to discuss ‘conspiracy to ensnare’ Oommen Chandy

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance seconded an adjournment motion moved by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to discuss a purported CBI court filing that allegedly pointed to a government-level conspiracy in 2021 to falsely implicate the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual misconduct case involving the prime suspect, a woman, in the 2016 solar investment fraud case. Speaker A. N. Shamsheer ruled that the House would suspend scheduled business for two hours from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. to discuss the motion moved by Congress legislator Shafi Parambil.

Biden wraps Vietnam visit by talking with business leaders and visiting a memorial to John McCain

President Joe Biden was wrapping up a visit to Vietnam on Monday, meeting with Vietnamese government officials and business leaders and spotlighting new deals and partnerships between the two countries. He’ll also visit a Hanoi memorial honoring his late friend and colleague Sen. John McCain, who was held for more than five years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. Mr. Biden met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who also accompanied Biden to a quick drop by at a meeting of business leaders. Biden also sat down with President Võ Văn Thưởng, who hosted the U.S. president for a formal state luncheon.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of ‘unprovoked’ border firing, says such incidents embolden terrorists

Pakistan on September 11 accused Afghanistan of “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing leading to the closure of a key border crossing, and said such attacks embolden terrorists who already have sanctuaries in the Taliban-led nation. In a statement issued on September 11, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan cannot accept the construction of any structure by the interim Afghan government inside its territory since it violates its sovereignty.

Thailand’s new Prime Minister tells Parliament his government will urgently tackle economic woes

Thailand’s new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin vowed to act quickly to relieve the country’s economic problems in his inaugural speech to Parliament on September 11, following four months of political uncertainty while parliamentarians were unable to agree on a government. Mr. Srettha entered politics after a career as a major real estate developer, and his government is facing high expectations and pressing demands to address a range of economic, political, social and environmental problems in its four-year term.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia to meet with Putin

Russia and North Korea confirmed on September 11 that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. A brief statement on the Kremlin’s website said Mr. Kim’s visit is at Mr. Putin’s invitation and would take place “in the coming days.” The visit also was reported by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, which said the leaders would meet — without specifying when and where.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs Pak | Virat, Rahul score centuries as India posts massive 356 on board

Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul smashed centuries after Shubhman Gill and Rohit Sharma half-centuries on September 10, during the Asia Cup 2023 super 4 match against Pakistan in Colombo on September 11. India finished at 356 for 2. The match was washed out on September 10 and was continued in the reserve day on September 11. On September 10, India scored 147 for 2. Continuing the onslaught on the reserve day, Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul smashed the Pakistani bowlers all around the park. Both the batsmen added an unbeaten 233 off 194 balls.

