Refitting Pakistan F-16s | India raised ‘strong objections’ with top U.S. official

India raised “strong objections” during official meetings with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu in Delhi last week, to the U.S. plan for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) worth $450 million for hardware, software and spares for the F-16 fighter jet programme with Pakistan. In particular, the Indian side cited concerns about the technology and support being made available to Pakistan for the F-16s, that Pakistan claims are needed for “counter-terrorism operations”, and the government conveyed that it believes they are used for operations against India.

Russian troops retreat after Ukraine counteroffensive

Ukraine’s quick action to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the northeastern Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded and leave behind significant numbers of weapons and munitions in a hasty retreat as the war marked 200 days on Sunday. The jubilant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked the Russians in a video address late Saturday, saying that “the Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do - showing its back”.

PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan on September 15-16 to attend SCO Summit

The summit will be attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), President of Turkmenistan and other invited guests, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Rain lashes Odisha as depression forms over Bay of Bengal

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has issued advisories for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, asking the administration to make arrangements to drain out excess water. It also urged people to check for road conditions and traffic congestion before leaving homes. Both the cities are expected to experience intense shower spells. The weatherman has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Bargarh till 8.30 am of September 12.

Third stealth frigate of project 17A ‘Taragiri’ launched

‘Taragiri’, the third stealth frigate of project 17A was launched on Sunday by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai. This ship has been built using Integrated construction methodology which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on Slipway at MDL.

India-Saudi collaboration holds promise of shared growth, prosperity, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to further strengthen relations, addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh on Sunday. It is Mr. Jaishankar’s first visit to Saudi Arabia as the External Affairs Minister. During the visit, he will co-chair with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the first ministerial meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC), established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

MVA allies irked over Maharashtra CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit amid SC hearing pleas of rival Sena factions

The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies took a dim view of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sharing a stage with Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit amid the Supreme Court hearing petitions of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and the CM camp. CJI Lalit was on Saturday felicitated at an event in Mumbai where Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was present. Maharashtra CM Shinde, who was also present on the occasion, had said it was a proud moment for the State as its “son” became the Chief Justice of India.

Elgar Parishad case | Arrested activists being systematically denied medical treatment, claim family members

The family members of activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case claimed they were “systematically” denied medical treatment and the condition of activist Vernon Gonsalves was yet another act of “criminal negligence” of prison authorities. Mr. Gonsalves, arrested for his alleged role in the case, was recently admitted to the state-run J.J. Hospital in Mumbai. As per his lawyer, the activist he had been diagnosed with dengue and was on oxygen support.

U.P. readies for survey of private madrassas, proprietors fear repressive action

With the Uttar Pradesh government set to conduct a survey of private madrassas, proprietors of the theological schools fear that their institutions may be declared illegal and “run over by bulldozers”. According to sources, the fear was expressed by them on September 6 in New Delhi at a meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, one of the leading organisations of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school of thought.

Report to restructure Commerce Ministry under study; idea is to set up trade promotion body: Goyal

The Ministry is working to redesign the Department of Commerce as India is targeting exports of goods and services to $2 trillion by 2030. The restructuring rests on pillars like increasing India’s share in global trade, assuming leadership roles in multilateral organisations, creating 100 Indian brands as global champions, and setting up economic zones in India to strengthen the manufacturing base and attract greater investments.

Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has shut down

Nuclear operator Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late on September 10, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor. The company said the risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant would have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown.

Queen Elizabeth II coffin begins slow journey to Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday, as crowds lined the roads to pay tribute to the monarch in the first of a series of solemn events leading up to her funeral on September 19. Accompanied by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, the cortege will slowly make its way from the remote castle, winding through small towns and villages to Edinburgh where the coffin will be taken to the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

China’s Communist Party Congress to confer more power to President Xi Jinping

China’s ruling Communist Party is all set to amend its constitution at the next month’s key once-in-a-five-year Congress to grant more powers to President Xi Jinping besides endorsing a record third term for him to lead the country for another five years or beyond. Mr. Xi’s position is to be further elevated after the ruling Communist Party announced this week that it would amend its constitution at the upcoming national party Congress, according to analysts.

Oil prices at seven-month low but no change in petrol, diesel prices in India

International oil prices have hit a seven-month low but there is no change in retail selling price of petrol and diesel in India as state-owned fuel retailers recoup losses incurred for holding rates for a record five months despite rising cost. International benchmark Brent crude fell below $90 per barrel last week for the first time since early February as recession fears weigh on demand. It has since recovered and is trading at $92.84 per barrel, the lowest in six months.

FPIs infuse ₹5,600 crore in Indian equities in September so far

Foreign investors have pumped in close to ₹5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in the festive season and better macro fundamentals compared to other emerging markets. This comes following a net investment of staggering ₹51,200 crore in August and nearly ₹5,000 crore in July, data with depositories showed.

Eng vs SA third Test | Marco Jansen gets career-best figures as South Africa move ahead

The game has moved forward at pace with 20 wickets falling in four sessions after day one was washed out by rain and the second was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Both teams’ first innings lasted 36.2 overs as the seamers made hay on a helpful wicket, but England were frustrated in their search for a breakthrough, not helped by wayward lines that gave the visitors regular scoring opportunities.