Manipur students attempt to march to Raj Bhavan, 40 injured in clashes with police

Over 40 students were injured on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) following clashes with security forces when they attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the State government, police said. Thousands of students and women demonstrators tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road in Imphal, but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan, they said. Meanwhile, the Manipur Government imposed a temporary Internet ban in the State, along with prohibitory orders in five districts. An indefinite curfew, preventing people from coming outside their houses, was clamped in Imphal East and West districts, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Protesting junior doctors do not return to work despite Supreme Court’s directive; Bengal government appeals for talks

Protesting resident doctors in West Bengal refused to budge despite an appeal by the Supreme Court to resume work by 5 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). The doctors took out a procession to Swastha Bhawan and sat in protests after they were not allowed to enter the headquarters of the State Health Department. While the doctors continued to protest outside the Health Department headquarters, officials from Nabanna (State Secretariat) appealed to them to hold talks and negotiate to end the month-long logjam.

Woman molested inside moving bus in Kolkata, accused held

A woman was allegedly molested by a fellow passenger inside a moving bus in Kolkata’s Kasba area on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) morning, police said. The incident took place around 9.30 a.m., when the woman, in her mid-20s, started screaming following which the passengers caught hold of the accused and beat him up, they said. He managed to deboard the bus and tried to flee, but people nearby stopped him and took him to the Kasba Police Station, an officer said.

R.G. Kar’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till September 23

Former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh was on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) sent to judicial custody till September 23 by a special CBI court in the financial irregularities case. The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates, contractors Vendors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, to judicial custody till September 23.

Sitaram Yechury in ‘critical’ condition, on respiratory support at AIIMS: CPI(M)

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is undergoing treatment for acute respiratory tract infection at All India Institute of Medical Science, is in a ‘critical condition’, a communication from the party’s Polit Bureau informed on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). The 72-year-old was admitted to AIIMS on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. “Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), is in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. He is on respiratory support. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement.

Delhi court grants interim bail to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid

A Delhi court on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) granted interim bail till October 2 to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the relief to Mr. Rashid, who had moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections.

Hema Committee report: Kerala High Court raps govt for inaction, asks it to hand over full report to SIT

Slamming the Kerala government for not taking any action so far on the Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) directed the government to hand over the entire report to the special investigation team (SIT) and file a report as to what action can be taken on the basis of it. A Special Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C.S. Sudha passed the directive when a few public interest litigations filed in connection with the Hema Committee report came up for hearing.

Two held for molesting minor Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh, making caste remarks

Two men have been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old Dalit girl and passing casteist remarks against her, officials said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). Taseen and Shalim, both in their mid-20s, were arrested on Monday (September 9, 2024) after the victim’s father filed a complaint against them at the Sikheda police station, according to Circle Officer Rupali Rao. “According to the father, the accused tried to molest his daughter and made casteist remarks at her on September 8,” CO Rao said.

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of setting ‘dangerous narrative’ after his remarks on Sikhs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) accused Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of trying to create a “dangerous narrative” by speaking on “sensitive issues” abroad over his remarks in the U.S. on the Sikh community. Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the party condemned Mr. Gandhi’s remarks on whether Sikhs would be able to wear their turbans and kadas (bracelet) in India, adding, “If there has been one time in our history when, as a community, we (Mr. Puri being a Sikh) have felt anxiety, a sense of insecurity and existential threat, it has been the time when Rahul Gandhi’s family has been in the seat of power.”

‘Scorpion’ remark against Modi: SC stays defamation case proceedings against Shashi Tharoor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) stayed further proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the basis of a criminal defamation complaint over his alleged “scorpion on Shivling” remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Tharoor had appealed a Delhi High Court decision refusing to give him relief. The High Court had directed him to appear before a trial court on September 10, which will not be required now. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R. Mahadevan issued notice to the Delhi government and the complainant in the case.

Country’s progress impossible without cybersecurity: Amit Shah, at foundation day of cyber crime coordination centre

The country’s progress is not possible without ensuring cybersecurity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), terming cybersecurity an integral part of national security. He also said that cyber crime has no boundary, and hence it is imperative that all stakeholders come together to deal with the menace.

Russia, Ukraine have to negotiate, India willing to give advice if they want: Jaishankar in Germany

Underlining that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine have to negotiate, and if they want advice, India is always willing to give. Mr. Jaishankar made the comments while responding to questions at the Annual Ambassadors’ Conference of the German Foreign Office in Berlin, a day after he held a “useful conversation” with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers’ meeting in the Saudi capital.

BJP releases second list of 21 candidates for Haryana polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) released the second list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, dropping six sitting MLAs, including two Ministers. The party’s Pehowa candidate, Sardar Kamaljeet Singh Ajrana, was also replaced after he expressed his inability to contest the poll on party ticket citing opposition from the local leaders. The party has so far declared 87 candidates for election to the 90-member Assembly.

Attempt to derail goods train in Ajmer, cement blocks kept on freight corridor tracks

An attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). They said a goods train did hit the blocks, weighing around 70 kg each, but nothing untoward occurred. “Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them,” a North Western Railway official said.

Indian mission in Pakistan denies information on status of Kulbhushan Jadhav

The High Commission of India (HCI) in Islamabad has declined to provide any information on the status of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an alleged spy imprisoned in Pakistan. This decision was made in response to a petition filed by Arkatla Bunganna, who sought information on the “status of the incarceration of Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing charges of espionage in a Pakistani jail since 2018.” Mr. Bunganna requested the details under the Right to Information Act, 2005, citing his Below Poverty Line (BPL) status to seek an exemption from the fee. However, there was no mention of any relationship between the petitioner and Mr. Jadhav.

Ukraine identifies Russian suspect in July attack on children’s hospital

Ukraine’s prosecutor general said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) that Kyiv suspected a senior Russian air force commander of ordering a missile strike on a children’s hospital in central Kyiv in July that killed two people and caused extensive damage. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin did not name the individual but said the International Criminal Court in The Hague had already issued an arrest warrant against him. In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, saying he was the commander of Russia’s long-range aviation forces. The ICC said at the time he was suspected of war crimes including ordering strikes on Ukraine’s energy system.

U.S. House Republicans’ report blames Biden for chaotic Afghan withdrawal

U.S. House Republicans on Sunday issued a scathing report on their investigation into the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, blaming the disastrous end of America’s longest war on President Joe Biden’s administration and minimising the role of former President Donald Trump, who had signed the withdrawal deal with the Taliban. The partisan review lays out the final months of military and civilian failures, following Mr. Trump’s February 2020 withdrawal deal, that allowed America’s enemy fundamentalist Taliban to sweep through and conquer all of the country even before the last U.S. officials flew out on August 30, 2021. The chaotic exit left behind many American citizens, Afghan battlefield allies, women activists and others at risk from the Taliban.

SpaceX launches billionaire to conduct the first private spacewalk

A daredevil billionaire rocketed back into orbit Tuesday (September 10, 2024), aiming to perform the first private spacewalk and venture farther than anyone since NASA’s Apollo moonshots. Unlike his previous chartered flight, tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman shared the cost with SpaceX this time around, which included developing and testing brand new spacesuits to see how they’ll hold up in the harsh vacuum.

Google loses fight against $2.7 billion EU antitrust fine

Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday lost its fight against a 2.42 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators seven years ago, one of a trio of hefty fines meted out to the company for various anti-competitive practices. The European Commission fined the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for using its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

Electric fans used in bid to save Afghanistan-NZ Test in Noida; play called off for a second day

Ground staff used electric fans in a desperate bid to dry the pitch in the Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand Tuesday, but play was called off for a second straight day with one official calling it “a huge mess”. The one-off Test at Afghanistan’s adopted home near New Delhi was supposed to start on Monday but the toss is yet to take place because of rain and the poor condition of the Greater Noida ground. On Tuesday, groundsmen dragged out tarpaulin to cover areas of the pitch in anticipation of more rain, while others held electric fans over some of the worst wet patches.