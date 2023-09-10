September 10, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

G-20 Summit concludes in New Delhi, Brazil handed over rotational presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 proposed a virtual session of the G-20 in November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made at the leaders’ summit that concluded on the day. In his concluding remarks, PM Modi noted that India’s presidency of G-20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping. Earlier, he handed over the gavel and offered best wishes to Brazil for the presidency. Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidency of the elite grouping on December 1 this year.

Chandrababu Naidu produced in ACB court in Vijayawada

Telugu Desam Party president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada on September 10 amid tight security, a day after being arrested in a case of alleged corruption. Meanwhile, the NTR Commissionerate Police tightened security at the ACB Special Court. Earlier in the day, Mr. Naidu was shifted to the SIT office after being taken to a hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests following a 10-hour-long interrogation, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya L1 mission | ISRO successfully conducts third earth-bound manoeuvre

The third Earth-bound manoeuvre of the Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun has been performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru in the early hours of September 10. “The third Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISRO’s ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation,” ISRO posted on X (formerly Twitter). The new orbit attained is 296 km x 71767 km, the space agency said. Two more manoeuvres are scheduled to take place.

West Bengal Education department notifies new State Education Policy

The West Bengal Education department has notified the new State Education Policy (SEP) which retains the existing pattern of school education. The Education department issued the notification on September 9 which mooted the continuation of the State’s 5+4+2+2 school structure. “Whereas, the State government has been considering the need of revamping its existing education system starting from pre-primary to higher education level in the state of West Bengal to ensure higher standard of education to all students, with particular focus on marginalised, disadvantaged and under-represented groups,” the notice said.

Manipur okays permanent housing scheme for displaced

The Manipur Cabinet on Saturday approved a permanent housing scheme for displaced people and extended the ‘disturbed area’ status of the State. The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh also condemned the “unwanted actions” of the Central security forces on civilians in the Pallel area on Friday and resolved to apprise the Centre of the incident that has so far claimed three lives.

Himachal CM Sukhu asks PM Modi to declare calamity in State as ‘national disaster’

With Himachal Pradesh suffering a cumulative loss over ₹12,000 crores following heavy rains that triggered several landslides, flash floods and cloud bursts during the ongoing monsoon season, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare natural disaster in the State as a ‘national disaster’. Mr. Sukhu, who attended a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, on September 9 met the Prime Minister and discussed various issues related to the State.

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP during an interaction with students and academics in Paris, saying that the governing party is out to get power at any cost and that there is nothing Hindu about their actions. He stressed that the Opposition was committed to fighting for the “soul of India” and the country would “come out just fine” from the current “turbulence”. “I’ve read the ‘Gita’, I’ve read a number of the Upanishads, I’ve read many Hindu books; there is nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, absolutely nothing,” said Mr. Gandhi, in response to a question about the rise of “Hindu nationalism” in the country during the interaction, a video of which was released on September 10.

Russia attacks Ukraine with 32 drones, 25 downed: Kyiv

Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 drones overnight into September 10, Kyiv military chiefs said, most of them aimed around the capital. Air defences shot down 25 of them, they added, without accounting for the other seven. The aerial assault comes at a time when national leaders are ramping up calls for extra Western support to repel the Russian invasion. The military’s general staff said “the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 32 kamikaze drones... of which 25 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces”.

Maldives presidential election heading for second round after no clear winner emerges

The Maldives Presidential election on September 9 was headed toward a second round between the top two candidates after none of the eight contestants secured more than 50% of the vote for an outright win, local media reported. Main opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz secured a surprise lead with more than 46% of votes, while the incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih secured 39% in an election that turned into a virtual referendum over which regional power — India or China — will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago state.

Adani hikes stake in two group companies

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led promoter group has increased stake in two of the group’s listed companies, as the ports-to-energy conglomerate continues to work on a claw back strategy after being hit by damaging reports. The promoter group has increased stake in flagship Adani Enterprises to 71.93% from 69.87%, according to stock exchange filings. This is the second time in less than a month that the promoters have raised stake in the flagship firm that incubates new businesses. The promoters had last month increased stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd from 67.65% to 69.87%.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs Pak | Rain halts play after 24.1 overs; India 147/2

A spell of heavy rain halted play in the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo on September 10. India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff is still a teenager, after all, and so it should surprise no one that she was on her phone in the locker room, scrolling through social media, right up until 10 minutes before heading out on court for the U.S. Open final. What the 19-year-old from Florida was reading, she would say later, were various comments, negative ones, “saying I wasn’t going to win today; that just put the fire in me.” Setting aside a so-so start Saturday, Gauff surged to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the soon-to-be-No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, delighting a raucous crowd that backed her from start to finish.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.