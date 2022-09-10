The major news headlines of the day and more.

King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

King Charles III was proclaimed Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history. “God save the King” were the words with which those gathered reaffirmed the proclamation made by the clerk of the council. King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William — the new Prince of Wales.

19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols

At least 19 persons died, 14 of them due to drowning, in different incidents that occurred during the immersion of Ganesh idols in parts of Maharashtra, police said. The 10-day Ganesh festival, which had started on August 31, ended on Friday. In Thane, a 55-year-old woman was killed and four others injured after a tree collapsed on a Ganesh pandal in Kolbad area amid rains.

Bharat Jodo Yatra | BJP accuses Congress of ‘Hindu hatred’, Opposition party says ‘hate factory’ at work

In the video shared by several BJP leaders, a priest identified as George Ponnaiah is purportedly heard telling Mr. Gandhi that Jesus Christ is the “real god. ...revealed as a human being. Not like Shakti...” He was responding to the Congress leader’s query if Jesus is considered god or not. AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the BJP’s “hate factory” is sharing tweets about Mr. Gandhi which have no relation to the audio.

Series of cash seizures by Central agencies in Bengal puts Trinamool in a tight spot

On September 10, Enforcement Directorate seized more than ₹7 crore cash from the residence of a businessman in the Kolkata’s Garden Reach area, allegedly in connection with a mobile gaming app fraud. This was the fifth seizure of cash by investigating agencies in the past two months, since large amount of cash was seized from the residence of an associate of former Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee.

India issues advisory outlining risks for students seeking admission in Chinese medical colleges

The advisory was issued as thousands of Indians studying in Chinese medical colleges are currently stuck at home for over two years due to Beijing’s COVID visa ban. According to official estimates, over 23,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in various Chinese universities. A vast majority of them are medical students.

PM Modi calls for concerted efforts to make India global centre of research and innovation

Addressing via video link the inaugural session of the Centre-State Science Conclave organised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is going ahead with the mantra of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan’. “We have to work together on various fronts to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this ‘amrit kaal’. We have to take our research in the fields of science and technology to the local level. It is the need of the hour for all the states to give emphasis on innovation to find local solutions to local problems,” he said.

Supreme Court stresses balance between kindness to stray dogs and protection from attacks

The Supreme Court on September 9 said its effort will be to strike a balance between the humane act of feeding strays and protecting innocent people from stray dog attacks. “I am also a dog lover and there are many other dog lovers here... We have to accept that there is a problem. Dogs may become ferocious due to lack of food or they may get an infection,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading the Bench, observed orally.

Moosewala murder case | Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested

Deepak alias Mundi, who managed to hoodwink the police so far, was caught along with two of his associates from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with central agencies, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

28 villages inundated, woman missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

The cloudburst occurred past midnight in Bangabagar village across the India-Nepal border, causing a flashflood in the Kali river whose raging waters mixed with debris gushed into 28 houses in Khotila, a village on the Indian side of the border, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. One woman went missing in Khotila village but there are no reports yet of any casualties, he said.

Kibithu military camp in Arunachal Pradesh renamed ‘Gen. Bipin Rawat garrison’

Kibithu is a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley in the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP) close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Gen. Bipin Rawat commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles here as a Colonel from 1999-2000.

Ukraine says some troops advancing ‘dozens of kilometres’ in south

Ukrainian troops along the southern front line in some regions are advancing dozens of kilometres into territory captured by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion, a military spokeswoman said. Earlier, Western defense officials and analysts said they believed Ukraine had punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Flood losses likely to slash Pakistan’s GDP to 3% from 5%

Chairman of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, Major General Zafar Iqbal, during the joint briefing for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that at least one-third of Pakistan was inundated, while the overall damages would amount to over $30 billion.

India not part of IPEF’s trade pillar; broader consensus yet to emerge among nations

Briefing media after the conclusion of the two-day Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ministerial meet, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said that India would continue to engage with the trade track in the IPEF and will wait for the final contours to be decided on the trade pillar before it formally associates with that track.

Hopeful of conclusion of at least two more trade deals by year-end: Goyal

Negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK is expected to be concluded this month, while talks with Canada for a deal are progressing at a rapid pace. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said both the governments of India and the U.S. desire to strengthen economic relations and strategic partnership, adding that the strong bond with the people of the U.S. will transcend into business and government rapidly.

Injured Bopanna pulls out of Davis Cup tie vs Norway

Veteran doubles ace Rohan Bopanna has pulled out of India’s upcoming Davis Cup tie against Norway due to a knee injury. India will play an away tie on September 16 and 17. The other members of the squad are Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Mukund Sasikumar.

Asia Cup 2022 final | Pakistan stand in way of Sri Lanka cricket’s rebirth

Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but call it a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to UAE for security reasons. It could have been infinitely sweeter had Dasun Shanaka and his men would have played the final at the iconic Khettarama Stadium (now Premadasa Stadium) but the kind of performance they have put in the Super 4s would make anyone believe that it would be anything but easy for Babar Azam’s side.