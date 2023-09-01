September 01, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

INDIA parties to take up seat-sharing ‘in spirit of give-and-take’

Amid speculation of early polls and formation of a panel to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’, top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA on September 1 held discussions to give structure to their cooperation. The alliance passed a resolution to jointly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections “as far as possible”. The parties also said that “seat-sharing arrangements will be initiated immediately and concluded at earliest in collaborative spirit of give-and-take.” Sources said that the seat-sharing will be finalised by September 30 by the 13-member coordination committee.

Be prepared for more attacks, raids, and arrests says Mallikarjun Kharge in opening remarks at INDIA meeting

Congress president Malikarjun Kharge cautioned the INDIA parties to be prepared for “more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests” from the Centre, during his opening remarks at the alliance’s Mumbai summit on September 1. He said that as the alliance gained more ground, the misuse of agencies would increase.

Ex-President Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’

The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of “one nation, one election”, opening the possibility of Lok Sabha polls being advanced so that they could be held with a string of State Assembly contests. Sources said on September 1 that Mr. Kovind will explore the feasibility of the exercise and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls, as was the case till 1967.

Karnataka High Court declares as null and void election of Prajwal Revanna from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency

The High Court of Karnataka on September 1 declared as null and void the election of Prajwal Revanna of Janata Dal (Secular) from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the general elections held in May 2019 for indulging in corrupt practices during the poll process. Meanwhile, the Court also rejected the plea of A. Manju, who had then unsuccessfully contested in the elections from the BJP to declare him as a returned candidate in place of Mr. Prajwal. The Court said that it cannot declare Mr. Manju as the returned candidate as he too had indulged in corrupt practices.

Supreme Court awards life imprisonment to former Lok Sabha MP Prabhunath Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday sentenced former Lok Sabha member from Bihar Prabhunath Singh to life imprisonment in a 28-year-old double murder case. He was convicted in 2017 and was lodged in Hazaribagh jail in Jharkhand. A three-judge Special Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, A.S. Oka and Vikram Nath had taken the rare step, on August 18, to set aside two lower court decisions and find Mr. Singh guilty of the murders. Both the trial court and the Patna High Court had acquitted him in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: Supreme Court says keeping Navlakha under house arrest will set “wrong precedent”

The Supreme Court said on September 1 keeping activist Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case further will set a “wrong precedent” and directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to apprise it of his current medical condition and the stage of trial. A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and J.B. Pardiwala asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the NIA, to file an affidavit within four weeks.

Vedanta ran covert lobbying campaign to weaken environmental laws: OCCRP

Mining and oil giant Vedanta ran a covert lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the pandemic, OCCRP alleged in a new report. The not-for-profit organisation said the Indian government approved the changes without public consultation and implemented them using “illegal methods”. “In one case, Vedanta led a push to ensure mining companies could produce up to 50% more without new environmental approvals,” it said.

Countdown for India’s first solar observatory mission Aditya-L1 starts

The countdown for the launch of India’s first solar observatory mission, Aditya-L1 has commenced at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. “The countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023 has commended,” ISRO posted on X (formerly Twitter). The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is scheduled to be launched by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on September 2, 2023, at 11:50 a.m. from Sriharikota.

Man shot dead at Lucknow residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s son

A 30-year-old man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at the house of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s son here in the early hours of Friday, police said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary said that a complaint was received against the murder of Vinay Srivastava, 30. Srivastava died of a gunshot injury at the residence of Vikas Kishore, the son of Kaushal Kishore, in the Thakurganj police station area. The incident occurred around 4 a.m., according to police.

There is God in every particle of country: Delhi LG on AAP’s objection to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday dismissed the AAP’s objection to ‘Shivling-shaped’ fountains installed in Delhi, saying they are just art pieces and there is God in “every particle of the country”. Sources in the ruling AAP claimed the party will file a police complaint over the fountains as they have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Dengue havoc continues in Haridwar; number of patients reaches 103

Following incessant rainfall that led to floods and landslides, dengue has spread massively in Haridwar, where the number of dengue patients currently stands at 103. While there is panic in the district due to the sudden sting of dengue, there are long queues of patients in government- and private hospitals, with the worst conditions at Kankhal, Ruhalki and Roorkee.

Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan will meet amid efforts to repair Ukraine grain deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 4, the Kremlin announced on September 1, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal partly brokered by Ankara that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets despite the 18-month war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the talks, ending weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet next as international efforts continue to patch up the Black Sea Grain Initiative which got grain and other food to Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat.

Hong Kong, other parts of south China grind to near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edges closer

Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill on September 1 with classes and flights cancelled as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer. The typhoon could make a landfall in southern China and many workers stayed at home. Students in various cities saw the start of their school year postponed to next week. Hong Kong’s stock market trading was suspended and more than 400 flights were cancelled or delayed in the key centre for regional business and travel.

Crashed Russian mission left a crater on the moon, NASA images show

Russia’s failed Luna-25 mission left a 10-metre-wide crater on the moon when it crashed last month after a problem preparing for a soft landing on the south pole, according to images released by NASA. Luna-25, Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years, failed on August 19 when it spun out of control and crashed into the moon, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft imaged a new crater on the surface of the moon that it concluded was the likely the impact site of Russia’s Luna 25 mission.

S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI signals August activity hit nearly three-year high

Manufacturing firms’ order books and output levels expanded at the fastest pace in nearly three years this August, as per the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) that rose to 58.6 last month from 57.7 in July. A reading of over 50 on the index reflects growth in activity levels and August was the 26th month in a row that the PMI score was above 50.

My endeavour is to defend my Olympic gold in Paris next year: Neeraj Chopra

Superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday said he will do everything under the sun to defend his Olympic title in Paris next year and his World Championships title in 2025. The 25-year-old Chopra on August 27 became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships crowns after winning the worlds title in Budapest.