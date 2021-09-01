Top news of the day: Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Delhi; Centre says number of COVID-19 breakthrough infections within expected numbers, and more

Number of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India within expected numbers: INSACOG
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said Delta continues to be the dominant lineage in India and globally.
Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Delhi
Schools, which remained shut for months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened for classes 9 to 12 across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Delhi.
Court for legislators fixes September 9 for framing of charges against 10 politicians
The case against the 10 people was filed for allegedly making hate speeches.
LPG prices increased, domestic refills cost ₹25 more
Commercial cylinder turns dearer too, set to make eating out expensive.
NHRC sends notices to U.P., Delhi police over self-immolation by victim of alleged sexual assault
The victim had filed a rape case against Bahujan Samaj Party MP from U.P. Atul Rai in 2019, but alleged that the police were supporting the accused.
Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMD
The country received 24% less rainfall than normal in August, belying the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) predictions for the month, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September.
Rise in GDP for government is rising prices of gas, diesel, petrol: Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader slammed the government over the rising price of domestic cooking gas, diesel and petrol, and alleged that an amount of ₹23 lakh crore has been earned by increasing prices of these commodities in the last seven years.
India’s UNSC Presidency ends with 'substantive' outcomes on key global issues
A strong resolution was passed on the situation on Afghanistan demanding that Afghan territory not be used to train terrorists.
News Analysis | What did America achieve in Afghanistan?
For the first time since October 2001, there are no American troops in Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka declares economic emergency to contain food prices as forex crisis worsens
“The president has promulgated emergency regulations under the Public Security Ordinance on the supply of essential goods,” presidential spokesman Kingsley Ratnayake told reporters.
GST collections moderate to ₹1.12 lakh crore in August
August GST revenues are 30% higher than the same month a year ago but 3.75% lower than July 2021.
Eng vs Ind, 4th Test | All eyes on team management's stand on Rahane and Ashwin as India eye improved show
The Oval track has traditionally helped spinners and therefore Ashwin might just bring in his 400 plus wicket experience to trouble the English batters who have been wary of him in the past.
Tokyo Paralympics | Swimmer Suyash Jadhav disappoints, disqualified for rule violation
He was disqualified as he didn't comply with World Para Swimming's rule number 11.4.1, which states that "at any time prior to the first breaststroke kick after the start and after each turn, a single butterfly kick is permitted.