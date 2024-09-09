Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court expresses concern over absence of document for autopsy

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the medic raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate into it. The top court also directed the protesting resident doctors in West Bengal to resume work by 5 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) and said no adverse action shall be taken against them on resumption of work. The Supreme Court also directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by Tuesday (September 17, 2024) on the probe in the case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges people to call off protests, join Puja festivities

Amidst raging protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (September 9, 2024) urged the people to call off protests and return to Durga Puja festivities and appealed to protesting doctors to resume work. “If there are protests every day, people get disturbed at night. One month has passed, I will appeal to people to return to (Durga) Puja festivities,” she said. Thousands of people have been out in the streets protesting against rape and murder and demanding safety for women at their workplace. Protesters have called for ‘Reclaim the Night’ on two occasions (August 14 and September 8) in the past one month since the body of the doctor was found on August 9.

Haryana Assembly elections: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 20 candidates as no headway in alliance talks with Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (September 9, 2024) released its first list of 20 candidates for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections, hinting at a roadblock in alliance talks with the Congress. The last date for filing nominations for the 90-member Assembly is September 12. The party has fielded its Haryana unit vice-president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak. The party was in talks with the Congress for a possible alliance in the State.

India confirms first mpox case; ‘no immediate risk to public’: Centre

India has verified the previously suspected case of Mpox as a travel-related infection, the Centre informed in a press release on September 9, 2024. A young male patient, who recently returned to India from a country with active Mpox transmission, had been identified as a suspected Mpox case, on Sunday (September 8, 2024). “Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient. This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox,” the Centre said.

Homeless woman in Odisha allegedly gang-raped for over seven months

A woman in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district has been rescued after she was allegedly gang-raped for over seven months. The Dhenkanal police have arrested four persons and launched a manhunt for three more suspected to be part of the gang. The incident took place in Mahulapanji village under Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station. The woman, who was poor and homeless, lived with her father, who suffered from depression, in a temporary shelter. Their shelter did not have a door. The culprits, fellow villagers, are accused of taking the woman to a remote location and sexually assaulting her. The rape came to light when she became pregnant.

Teen boy arrested for raping 10-year-old girl in Chennai

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Anna Nagar, Chennai, arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl. In the last week of August, the staff at the District Child Helpline received a call from the mother of the survivor from Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, alleging she was repeatedly assaulted by the boy. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the police. The Inspector of Police, AWPS, received information about the alleged assault from KMC Hospital at 5.15 p.m. on August 30 and reached the hospital at 5.50 p.m. After recording the statement of the child’s mother, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 5(l)(m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child repeatedly and on a child below twelve years) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Two infiltrators killed in Jammu’s Nowshera: Army

Two unidentified infiltrators were killed in an anti-infiltration operation of the Army along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Nowshera district on Monday (September 9, 2024). “Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and the J&K police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army on the intervening night of September 08-09 in the general area of Lam, Nowshera,” an Army spokesman said. The Army said two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores were recovered during the operation.

PM Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 9, 2024) held wide-ranging talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan focusing on boosting overall strategic ties between the two countries. The Crown Prince arrived here on Sunday (September 8, 2024). “A warm welcome for a close friend.PM @narendramodi received HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on ‘X’.

Yellow alert to seven districts of Telangana for Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts of Telangana for Tuesday (September 10, 2024). According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated locations in the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast case: NIA files chargesheet, claims BJP head office in Bengaluru was first target

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (September 9, 2024) filed a chargesheet against four accused in The Rameshwaram Café blast case. A low-intensity IED explosion shook the restaurant in Brookefield, Bengaluru on March 1, 2024, leaving nine injured. In a big revelation, NIA has claimed that the module’s initial target for the terror attack was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) head office in Karnataka — Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram on January 22, 2024, the day Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple and there were festivities at the BJP office. However, NIA said that the attack failed and they later recouped and targeted The Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1.

Attempt made to derail Kalindi Express by placing LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur: Police

An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area in Kanpur, police said on Monday (September 9, 2024). The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, they said.

West Bengal school jobs scam: Supreme Court rejects plea of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife against ED summons

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) rejected a plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in connection with its probe in an alleged scam in school jobs in West Bengal. A Bench comprising justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma pronounced the verdict on Monday (September 9, 2024.) It was reserved on August 13.

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill seven: war monitor

Israeli strikes in central Syria killed at least seven people late Sunday (September 8, 2024), including three civilians, a war monitor reported. Since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes there, targeting pro-Iranian groups in particular. “The number of dead in the Israeli strikes on the Masyaf region stands at seven, namely three civilians, including a man and his son who were in a car, and four unidentified soldiers,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a vast network of sources inside the country.

U.N. rights chief urges states to challenge Israel over occupation

The U.N. human rights chief said on Monday (September 9, 2024) that ending the nearly year-long war in Gaza is a priority and he asked countries to act on what he called Israel’s “blatant disregard” for international law in the occupied Palestinian territories. Nearly 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza health officials, since Israel unleashed a military campaign in response to cross-border attacks by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and a further 250 taken hostage. The conflict has also fuelled a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Ukraine says it downed six drones and two missiles during Russia’s attack

Ukraine’s air force said on Monday (September 9, 2024) it shot down six out of eight Russian-launched drones and two out of three missiles during an overnight attack over four Ukrainian regions. Kyiv authorities said an attack on the city, the fifth in September, had not done damage or caused injuries in the capital.

India thrash Japan 5-1 for their second consecutive win in Asian Champions Trophy

Sukhjeet Singh struck a brace as defending champions India thrashed Japan 5-1 in a league match to notch up their second consecutive win in the men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday (September 9, 2024). Sukhjeet scored in the second and 60th minutes while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) were the other Indian goal getters. Matsumoto Kazumasa pulled one back for Japan in the 41st minute.

