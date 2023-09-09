September 09, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

G-20 adopts New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9 announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, hours after India circulated a new text to the G-20 countries to describe the Ukraine conflict. Among other developments, the African Union became a full member of the G-20. Also, India announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G-20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20%.

Photo shows ‘Bharat’ written on PM Modi’s name card at G-20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing ‘Bharat’ at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 as he made his opening remarks at the beginning of the two-day meeting. The government has used ‘Bharat’, a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G-20 documents. Official sources have said it is a conscious decision. The name card in front of Mr. Modi as he addressed the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Summit, said ‘Bharat’.

Chandrababu Naidu named principal conspirator in ₹371-crore skill development scam case

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department on September 9 said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was the principal conspirator and “accused no 1” in the ₹371-crore skill development scam. The agency further said that the government order was issued under Mr. Naidu’s instructions, intending to cause wrongful loss to the public exchequer and gain to private individuals. The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 a.m. from RK Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town in connection with the scam.

Congress leader Manish Tewari asks if joint statement suggests U.S. military bases on Indian soil

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari on September 9 questioned a particular formulation in the Indo-U.S. joint statement and wondered if it meant allowing U.S. military bases to be set up on Indian soil. The joint statement was issued after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden on September 8. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Tewari also said the NDA/ BJP will have to answer for the particular formulation in Parliament.

BJP hiding poor people and animals from G-20 dignitaries: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on September 9 accused the government of covering up or demolishing slums and rounding up stray animals in view of the G-20 Summit, with its leader Rahul Gandhi saying “there is no need to hide India’s reality from our guests.” The Congress shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing some slum areas being covered with green sheets ahead of the two-day summit.

Mallikarjun Kharge sees BJP’s pushing for ‘Bharat’ as afterthought of INDIA coalition

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the term ‘Bharat’ that BJP was extensively using as an alternative to India was a counterweight to the INDIA, the coalition of Opposition parties in the run up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Kharge said the Constitution called the country as India as well as ‘Bharat’ and said that both meant the same land.

Adani issue | PM Modi seems to believe in one man, one government, one business group, Congress takes swipe at Centre

The Congress on September 9 attacked the Centre over the Adani issue, saying the G20 theme is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ but Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to actually believe in “One man, one government, one business group”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that as the 2023 G20 Summit begins in Delhi, it is worth recalling PM Modi’s many exhortations at previous meetings of the grouping for the international community to crack down on corruption and money-laundering.

It’s proven now that JD(S) is B team of BJP: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 9 said that his previous statement that JD(S) is ‘B’ team of BJP has now been proved with the announcement of JD(S) alliance with BJP for the Lok Sabha election. Speaking to press persons at Hubballi Airport on Saturday he said: “Whenever I used to call them ‘B’ team of BJP, JD(S) leaders would get angry on me. Now they are aligning with BJP. They have Secular in their party’s name and are aligning with communal BJP”.

Monkeypox surveillance throws-up variant of chickenpox-causing virus for the first time in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) has for the first time found the presence of Clade 9 variant of varicella zoster virus (VZV) in India. “The multi-country mpox (monkeypox) outbreak across the globe has led to the systematic surveillance of mpox cases in India. During the surveillance of mpox, we encountered cases of VZV in suspected mpox cases amongst children and adults,” said the new study published in the Annals of Medicine journal. This study focused on the genomic characterization of VZV in India.

Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech

A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco on September 8 night, killing more than 1,000 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. The full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest. People woken by the magnitude-6.8 quake ran into the streets in terror and disbelief. A man visiting a nearby apartment said dishes and wall hangings began raining down, and people were knocked off their feet and chairs. A woman described fleeing her house after an “intense vibration.’’ A man holding a child said he was jarred awake in bed by the shaking.

Veteran South African politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95

Veteran South African politician and the traditional Prime Minister of the ethnic Zulu Monarch and nation, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, died early on September 9 at the age of 95. Mr. Buthelezi, who was the President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party, had just marked his 95th birthday last week. The elder statesman was admitted to a hospital in August after complications related to the treatment for a back pain operation but returned home last week to recover and recuperate.

Maldivian voters start early on polling day to choose next President

Maldivian voters, known for their high, near-90% turnout in past elections, began lining up at polling stations in capital Male early on September 9, to choose their President in a crucial contest. Several schools, set up as polling stations, were buzzing with early voters. While eight candidates, including three independents, are running for the country’s top office, for voters it was a choice between continuity and change.

Kim Jong Un hosts Chinese, Russian guests at a parade celebrating North Korea’s 75th anniversary

North Korea invited visiting Chinese delegates and Russian artists to a paramilitary parade featuring rocket launchers pulled by trucks and tractors, state media said on September 9, in leader Kim Jong Un’s latest effort to display his ties with Moscow and Beijing in the face of deepening confrontations with Washington. The event in the capital, Pyongyang, which began on September 8 night to celebrate North Korea’s 75th founding anniversary that fell on Saturday, came amid expectations that Kim will travel to Russia soon for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that could focus on North Korean arm sales to refill reserves drained by the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

U.S. Open | Daniil Medvedev ousts defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final, Djokovic awaits

Daniil Medvedev predicted he would need to play “11 out of 10” to get past defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz at the U.S. Open. How did Medvedev rate his performance against Alcaraz in the semifinals Friday night? “I played 12 out of 10,” Medvedev declared after eliminating Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a rematch in the final against Novak Djokovic, a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) winner over unseeded American Ben Shelton earlier September 8. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna’s agonising wait to win his maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam title continued as he lost the hard-fought US Open final with partner Matthew Ebden to defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury on September 8. Playing only his second men’s doubles final at a Major tournament, Bopanna and his Australian teammate lost the title clash 6-2 3-6 4-6 after two hours and one minute.