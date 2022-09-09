The major news headlines of the day and more.

Supreme Court grants bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit directed the State of Uttar Pradesh to produce Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan before the trial court within three days for release on bail subject to conditions that would ensure his presence in the trial. The Bench directed that Mr. Kappan would remain in Delhi for six weeks immediately following his release and report to the local police station every Monday. At the end of the six weeks, he was at liberty to re-locate to his native place, Malappuram, in Kerala. He would continue to mark his presence in the local police station there on Mondays.

No confusion in my mind about Congress party leadership, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was non-committal on whether he would contest the election for the post of party president. “The [Congress] president election will take place, and your question will be answered. Whether I will become president or not will become very clear once the election takes place. So, wait till that time,” Mr. Gandhi said. “You said I have not decided. I have very clearly decided in my mind what I am going to do. There is no confusion in my mind at all,” he told reporters on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanniyakumari.

Supreme Court asks Centre to file response in 2 weeks on pleas challenging Places of Worship Act

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit said the petitions would be listed before an appropriate three-judge Bench of the apex court, which may consider the possibility of referring the challenge to the 1991 law to a Constitution Bench of five judges. A slew of petitions has been filed against the Act, contending it has illegally fixed a retrospective cut-off date (August 15, 1947), illegally barring Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs from approaching courts to “re-claim” their places of worship which were “invaded” and “encroached” upon by “fundamentalist barbaric invaders”.

China’s military confirms disengagement at LAC in Ladakh

China’s Ministry of Defence, in a statement identical to what India released on Thursday, noted that “according to the consensus reached in the 16th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Chinese and Indian troops in the area of Jianan Daban [as China refers to the PP15 area] have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

Central wildlife panel nod to upgrade IAF base, other strategic projects near LAC in Ladakh

The IAF had first submitted the proposal to upgrade the air base to the State Board for Wildlife on December 12, 2020, months after border standoff with China. The State panel cleared it in a meeting on June 29, acknowledging its importance for national security.

Government says India’s rice production may fall by 10-12 million tonnes in Kharif season this year

India’s rice production could fall by 10-12 million tonnes during the Kharif season of this year, due to a fall in paddy sowing area, the government said. However, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey asserted that the country will have surplus production in rice. He pointed out that the paddy acreage is lower by 38 lakh hectare so far this kharif season, because of less rains in many States.

Demolition of Goa restaurant linked to Sonali Phogat’s death stopped midway as Supreme Court stays action

Soon after the authorities began the action against the restaurant ‘Curlies’, the Supreme Court stayed the demolition of a portion of it. The stay order pertained to demolition of structures situated on a particular survey number only. A Bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit made it clear that unauthorised constructions situated on the land other than the specified survey number may be demolished.

Charles arrives at Buckingham palace as King

King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as Britain’s monarch. The king flew to London from Scotland on Friday and was driven to the royal residence in an official Rolls-Royce. A large crowd cheered as the car arrived at the palace gates. He got out of the car to greet well-wishers and look at some of the huge pile of floral tributes left to honor his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Some called “Thank you Charles” and “Well done, Charlie!” as he shook hands with the crowd. Several shouted “God save the King!”

Ukrainian nuclear plant operating in emergency mode as war persists

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant came under the control of Russian forces early in the war that started in February, but is being operated by Ukrainian staff. The plant and surrounding areas have been repeatedly hit by shelling that Russia and Ukraine blame on each other’s forces. The last power line connecting the plant to the Ukrainian electricity grid was cut on Monday, leaving the plant without an outside source of electricity and receiving power for its own safety systems from the only one of the six reactors that remains operational.

China’s Communist Party to amend its constitution at October congress

China’s ruling Communist Party will amend its constitution next month during a leadership reshuffle held over five years, a move that some analysts said could consolidate President Xi Jinping’s authority and stature within the party. Mr. Jinping is widely expected to break with precedent at the congress that starts on October 16 and secure a third five-year leadership term, cementing his status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, founder of the People’s Republic.

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 21% in August as chip supply improves

As per the latest data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers stood at 2,81,210 units last month, against 2,32,224 units in August 2021. Passenger car wholesales were up 23% at 1,33,477 units last month, as against 1,08,508 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said. Utility vehicle dispatches were higher by 20% at 1,35,497 units in August, as compared to 1,12,863 units in the same month a year ago.

Nirmala Sitharaman initiates crackdown on illegal loan apps

To curb the menace of illegal loan apps, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been asked to prepare a ‘Whitelist’ of legal loan apps and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has been tasked with ensuring only such applications are available on app stores. All ministries and agencies have been asked to ‘take all possible actions to prevent operations of such Illegal Loan Apps’, following a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with top officials from the RBI, MEITY and the ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs on Thursday.

Asia Cup 2022 | ‘So then should I sit out?’: KL Rahul’s counter-query when asked if Virat Kohli should open in T20Is

KL Rahul was a bit taken aback when asked if Virat Kohli, who struck his maiden T20I century during Asia Cup match against Afghanistan, should continue to bat as an opener going into cricket World Cup alongside Rohit Sharma. With Rohit Shama opting out of inconsequential contest against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli opened the batting with Rahul. The question was loaded because if Kohli opens the batting, it would mean that Rahul, whose T20 batting approach is already under the scanner, would have to sit out.

T20 World Cup 2022 | Australia legend Matthew Hayden appointed Pakistan’s team mentor

Former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden was appointed as a mentor to Pakistan’s cricket team for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Hayden served the Pakistan team in a similar role during last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates where Pakistan won all its five group games before losing in the semifinals to Australia.