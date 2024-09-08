Suspected mpox case under probe, no cause for alarm: Centre

A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease, the Union Health Ministry said on September 8. The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern. Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar resigns over R.G. Kar rape-murder protest

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar on September 8 wrote to Trinamool Congress chairperson and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announcing his decision to resign as MP from the Upper House over the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital and related corruption at the hospital. The development marks the first major resignation from the Trinamool Congress which has been facing the heat of protest for almost a month after the horrific crime at the State-run hospital.

Hindenburg-Adani row: Mauritius FPIs named in Hindenburg report challenge SEBI norms; Jairam Ramesh reiterates demand for probe

Two Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investors, who were mentioned in the 2023 report on the Adani Group by short-seller Hindenburg Research, have petitioned the Securities Appellate Tribunal, seeking urgent relief from complying with SEBI’s new foreign investor norms before the upcoming September 9 deadline. The Congress on September 8 said the SEBI investigation into “the Adani Group’s brazen attempt” to bypass regulations is still languishing and the capital markets regulator has a lot to explain.

NSA Ajit Doval to visit Russia to attend BRICS meet; Ukraine conflict likely to figure in talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is travelling to Russia this week against the backdrop of calls for India’s possible role in finding a solution to the Ukraine conflict following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Moscow and Kyiv. Mr. Doval is visiting Russia primarily to attend a conclave of National Security Advisors of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping that is taking place amid a renewed push for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in U.S. to ‘further strengthen’ bond between India and America

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 8 arrived in the U.S. on a three-day visit during which he will hold “meaningful discussions and insightful conversations” to further strengthen the bond between India and America. The Congress MP was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian diaspora. “I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I’ve received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress,” Mr. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in a Facebook post.

Parliament security breach case: Accused wanted to discredit Indian democracy, alleges Delhi Police

The December 13, 2023, Parliament security breach accused wanted to discredit India’s democracy, gain instant global fame, usurp power and achieve “richness and glory” by targeting the “very symbol of democracy”, according to the chargesheet filed in the court by Delhi Police. The accused first met on social media and planned their move for nearly two years before executing it in 2023 on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. According to the chargesheet, a source said, their first in-person meeting was held in February, 2022 at Mysuru.

No power can restore Article 370; PoK residents too will opt for India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 8 said the restoration of Article 370 “won’t be allowed by the BJP” and pledged to work towards “re-integrating residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India”. Speaking at an election rally in the Jammu region’s Ramban area, Mr. Singh dared the regional parties to restore Article 370. “Our government decisively revoked Article 370. Many warned that it will set Jammu & Kashmir on fire. We went ahead and removed it. Not a single bullet was fired. No one has the courage to restore it. No power on earth can bring back Article 370 till the BJP is there,” Mr. Singh said.

Watch: Rescue operations underway after building collapses in Lucknow

Eight people died and 28 people were injured when a three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on September 7 evening. “Until now, in the rescue operation that we have conducted, we have recovered 28 injured people and they were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment, and their condition is now stable. Unfortunately, 8 people have died in this incident. This rescue operation is being carried out with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams. We will complete the rescue operation soon,” R.N. Singh, DCP, Lucknow headquarters, said.

Telangana, Odisha rains: Orange alert for 5 districts of Telangana; heavy rain likely in most parts of Odisha

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for five districts of Telangana for September 8. Six districts have been forecast to be under yellow alert. Odisha, on the other hand, is bracing for a wet spell for the next four days as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression on September 8, the IMD said.

BJP top brass warns Brij Bhushan; asks him to refrain from passing comments on Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

The BJP has warned its former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to refrain from passing any comments on wrestlers and now Congress members Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, after blowback from sections in Haryana, which is to go to Assembly polls next month. Top sources in the BJP confirmed to The Hindu that Mr. Singh’s adverse comments on the wrestlers were “not taken well” among certain sections in Haryana and that it was an “unnecessary side show” with regard to the BJP’s campaign. BJP president J. P. Nadda is said to have spoken to Mr. Singh on maintaining a “judicious silence” on the two wrestlers who had levelled charges of harassment against him during his tenure as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Manipur Chief Minister holds second round of meeting with Governor amid violence in State

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with other Ministers and MLAs exited the Raj Bhavan after a second meeting with the Governor in less than 24 hours. The meeting comes amid the fresh bout of violence in the State. The Governor was handed a memorandum listing a few demands, the details of which were not immediately known.

BJP releases sixth list of 10 candidates for J&K Assembly polls

The BJP on September 8 released a list of 10 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, fielding R.S. Pathania from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora. The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Directors’ body suspends Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil over sexual harassment charge

Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil was suspended by the Directors’ Association of Eastern India (DAEI) following a complaint of sexual misconduct by an actress. Sil was the first big name in the Bengali film industry, also called Tollywood, against whom action was taken after allegations of sexual harassment shook the entertainment industries of the southern States. The suspension came into force with immediate effect, said a letter sent by DAEI late on September 7.

Magadh Express splits into two after its coupling breaks in Bihar

Railway passengers escaped a major accident when the moving Magadh Express train split into two parts after its coupling broke this morning under Danapur Division of East Central Railway. The lives of the passengers were in danger, however the accident was averted due to the alertness of the loco pilot. Magadh Express 20802 Down was coming from New Delhi to Islampur. On Sunday (September 8, 2024), this train left Dumraon station of Buxar 8 minutes late at 11 a.m.. . At 11:06 a.m., it had just moved ahead from Twiniganj station when the accident happened. The train split into two parts. As soon as this happened, the speed of the train went down with a jerk.

Stone-pelting at Ganesh procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam; security stepped up

A procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam faced stone-pelting following which heavy security was deployed at important places in the city, police said on September 8. The incident took place in Mochipura area on September 7 night when some people were carrying the deity’s idol for installation as part of the 10-day Ganesh festival. Later, when police reached the spot, their vehicle was damaged in the subsequent stone-pelting, an official said.

Big democracy like India is more than a ‘post office’ for Ukraine-Russia messages: Ukraine Envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk

As the government essays a possible role for India in peace-making in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine’s Government is keen for New Delhi to sign on to the Swiss Peace Summit document, which would entail reversing India’s previous decision in June to disassociate from it. Speaking to The Hindu, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proposed a retrospective move by India to join the peace process ahead of plans for a second Peace Summit in October or November this year, and that Ukraine had more “ambition” than for India to play “post office” between the leaders.

Bangladesh to take necessary steps to get Sheikh Hasina extradited from India

Bangladesh will take necessary steps to extradite deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led mass movement against her government, the newly-appointed chief prosecutor of the country’s International Crimes Tribunal said on September 8. Following unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Ms. Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled to India.

Bangladesh interim govt warns against communal unrest during Durga puja

Amid concerns of possible unrest during Durga puja, Bangladesh’s interim government on September 8 warned potential troublemakers, pledging tough action against those disrupting communal harmony or targeting places of worship during the Hindu festival. Durga puja will be celebrated from October 9 to 13. “If anyone disrupts or harasses people at worship halls, we will not spare them. We will bring them under the law and ensure peace,” Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain said during a visit to the Prematli Gaurang Bari Kalimandir in Godagari at Rajshahi district.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif declares education emergency on International Literacy Day

Pakistan on September 8 declared an education emergency on International Literacy Day to educate around 26 million out-of-school children in the country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the measure and urged the private sector and civil organisations to join hands with the government, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported. The 72-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the education agenda, striving for a more informed and sustainable nation.

Shooting attack at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing kills 3 Israelis

Three Israelis were shot and killed on September 8 at the border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Israeli officials said. The military said the gunman approached the Allenby Bridge Crossing from the Jordanian side in a truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces, who killed the assailant in a shootout. It said the three people killed were Israeli civilians. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said they were all men in their 50s.

FPIs invest ₹11,000 crore in equities in first week of September

Foreign investors infused nearly ₹11,000 crore in domestic equities in the first week of the month owing to resilience of the Indian market and expectations of rate cut in the U.S. Foreign Portfolio Investors have been consistently buying equities since June. Before that, they had pulled out funds to the tune of ₹34,252 crore in April-May. The recent inflows are promising and could continue, supported by India’s stable macroeconomic position. However, global factors like U.S. interest rate and geopolitical scenario would continue to be the driving force, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket after being overlooked for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. The 37-year-old Ali said in an interview with British newspaper The Daily Mail that it was “time for the next generation.” “It felt the time was right. I’ve done my part,” Ali said. Ali played 68 Tests, 138 One-Day Internationals, and 92 Twenty20 Internationals for England, winning the World Cup in both the shorter forms.