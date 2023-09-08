September 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Bypoll Results | INDIA bloc wins 4 seats in maiden electoral battle

The results for the bypolls to seven Assembly seats in six States were declared on September 8. The BJP won Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura and Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. The Congress-UDF retained Puthuppally in Kerala, the Trinamool Congress wrested Dhupguri from the BJP in West Bengal and JMM candidate Bebi Devi won the Dumri seat in Jharkhand. In Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh defeated his BJP rival Dara Singh Chauhan by a margin of 42,759 votes.

G-20 Summit | New Delhi declaration almost ready, says India’s Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Addressing a pre-Summit press briefing, India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, “We have lived up to the Prime Minister’s vision of being decisive, ambitious and action-oriented during the G-20 presidency.” He also said, “Indias G-20 presidency has had highest participation of African countries and the Global South.” Mr. Kant said that the New Delhi declaration was “almost ready.” “Only once it is agreed to by the Leaders at the Summit will we discuss it’s details,” he added. Several world leaders arrived in New Delhi for the summit on September 8.

G-20 gala dinner | Government doesn’t value leader of 60% of India, says Rahul Gandhi

Not inviting the leader of opposition, shows that the Narendra Modi government does not value the leader of 60% population, senior Congress Rahul Gandhi said on the government not extending an invitation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the G20 gala dinner being hosted by the President Droupadi Murmu. Mr. Kharge is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha which is a Cabinet rank position. This is the first reaction from Congress on Mr. Kharge’s exclusion.

On the first day of G-20 summit, Congress accuses Modi govt. of suppressing inconvenient data

Attacking the government on the first day of the G-20 summit, citing the more than three-year delay in conducting the census, the Congress on September 8 called it “unprecedented failure” which has led to an estimated 14 crore people being excluded from their food entitlements. The party also accused the government of “suppressing” data that it finds “inconvenient”. In absence of census, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, an estimated 14 crore Indians being excluded from their food entitlements assured to them under the National Food Security Act.

Varanasi court grants eight more weeks to ASI to complete scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

A Varanasi court on September 8 granted additional time of eight weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report. District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee’s objection and provided the additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

Ladakh issues fresh dates for hill council polls as SC allows National Conference to retain party symbol

The Union Territory of Ladakh on September 8 re-notified the dates for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) elections for October 4, two days after the Supreme Court allowed the National Conference (NC) to retain its party symbol, ‘Plough’. Referring to the Supreme Court order issued on September 6, 2023, the Ladakh administration, in a fresh order, said, “The symbol “Plough” is hereby reserved for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Party for the ensuing elections to the 5th LAHDC-K.”

BJP will forge pre-poll alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says B.S. Yediyurappa

Clearing the air over intense political speculation in Karnataka, BJP Parliamentary Board member and veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa confirmed that the party will forge a pre-poll alliance with Janata Dal (S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “BJP and JD(S) are about to forge an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to give four seats to the JD(S),” Mr. Yediyurappa said on September 8. He expected the alliance to win 25 to 26 Lok Sabha seats of the total 28 in Karnataka.

White House journalists press U.S. officials on lack of access during Modi-Biden bilateral and G-20

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre were grilled by the press traveling with U.S. President Joe Biden on the relative lack of access they would have to Mr Biden’s meetings in New Delhi, particularly Mr Biden’s bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The U.S. President is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Mr. Modi at the PM’s official residence.

India’s G-20 leadership extremely effective, even if Russia generally absent: Janet Yellen

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has escalated food and energy prices, is the most important threat to global growth, United States’ Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on September 8, stressing that the G-20 remains an effective forum to address global challenges even without Russia’s active participation, a reference to Vladimir Putin’s decision to skip the bloc’s New Delhi summit. The Treasury Secretary said India’s G-20 leadership has proven effective on several fronts, including the reforms of multilateral development banks and addressing the debt concerns of vulnerable countries.

Russian missile attack kills policeman, injures 52 others in Zelenskyy’s hometown in central Ukraine

A Russian missile attack on September 8 on Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown in central Ukraine, killed one policeman and injured at least 52 others, emergency officials said, while another attack in the southern Kherson region killed three people. The strikes were among multiple Russian attacks across the country overnight, officials said. Meanwhile, Moscow is trying to strengthen its position politically with local elections in areas it has illegally annexed, including some it still does not control. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it does not recognize the “fake elections.”

Mali military camp is attacked a day after 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed in assaults

“A military camp in Mali’s restive north was attacked on September 8, a day after two separate assaults by al-Qaeda-linked insurgents killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers,” Mali’s military said. “Response and evaluation in progress,” the armed forces said in a brief statement about the attack on a Malian military camp in the Gao region. “Thursday’s attacks targeted a passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu on the Niger River and a military position in Bamba further downstream in Gao,” the military junta said in a statement read on state television.

RBI decides to discontinue I-CRR in a phased manner

RBI has decided to discontinue the incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) in a phased manner. “Based on an assessment of current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided that the amounts impounded under the I-CRR would be released in stages so that system liquidity is not subjected to sudden shocks and money markets function in an orderly manner,” the RBI said in a circular.

ACC adds reserve day exclusively for India-Pakistan ‘Super Four’ clash on September 10

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on September 8 decided to add an exclusive reserve day for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled for September 10, in Colombo. However, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka. It means that if the rain plays spoilsport during marquee clash on September 10, the match can be resumed from the point it was halted on the very next day.