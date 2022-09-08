The major news headlines of the day and more.

PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path, unveils Netaji statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose and took a walk around the newly-named Kartavya Path. According to the government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. Mr. Modi also unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the Prime Minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', the government said.

Ladakh standoff | India, China announce disengagement from PP-15 in Gogra-Hotsprings area

India and China, on Thursday, announced that their armies have begun to disengage from Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of Eastern Ladakh, marking a step forward to end the standoff ongoing since May 2020. The move comes ahead of next week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, which both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are attending.

Queen Elizabeth II unwell; doctors ‘concerned’ for her health

Fears grew on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace said her doctors were “concerned” for her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

India maintains silence as Pakistan gets $450 million package for F-16 fleet from U.S.

India maintained a studied silence a day after the United States announced a $450 million package to refit Pakistan’s large F-16 aircraft fleet with the latest technological advances. The announcement from the US State Department came in the backdrop of intersessional talks that the Indian and American senior officials including Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu held on September 7, 2022.

India ranks 132 out of 191 in UNDP’s human development index

India ranked 132 out of 191 countries in the 2021 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). India’s HDI value of 0.633 places the country in the medium human development category, lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report. India ranked 131 among 189 countries in the 2020 human development index.

EWS quota | Supreme Court finalises three cardinal issues to examine whether it violates Basic Structure

The three issues include whether the amendment breaches the Basic Structure by permitting the State to make special provisions, including reservation, based on economic criteria. Whether the amendment violates the Basic Structure by allowing the State to make special provisions in relation to admissions to private unaided institutions. The Bench will examine if the Basic Structure is trampled upon by the constitutional amendment by excluding SEBCs/OBCs/SCs/STs from the scope of the EWS quota.

Hijab row | Can government restrict choices merely on possibility of violent reaction by hecklers, asks petitioner

Wearing a hijab in the street does not offend public order, but can schools not intervene to maintain public order if a student wears it to school, the Supreme Court asked. To this, senior advocate Devadautt Kamat, appearing for Aishat Shifa, a student from Karnataka who was banned from entering her classroom wearing a hijab, said schools have no say in deciding public order. Maintaining public order is the responsibility of the State, Mr. Kamat contended.

Rajnath Singh meets Japanese counterpart in Tokyo to bolster defence ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada and said the bilateral special strategic and global partnership between the two countries plays a crucial role in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. Mr. Singh, who is on the last leg of his five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan, met Mr. Hamada, Japan’s Minister of Defence in Tokyo.

Why was Bengal left out of discussion with Bangladesh, asks Mamata

“For the first time I have seen that during discussions with Bangladesh, West Bengal has been kept out,” Mamata Banerjee said addressing a party gathering in Kolkata. She emphasised that she maintains good relations with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and both the leaders exchange gifts during Durga Puja and Eid. Ms. Banerjee wondered aloud what the reasons for keeping her out of the discussions were and asked why the higher-ups in government at the Centre were angry with her.

In Kyiv, Blinken unveils $2 billion in U.S. military aid for Europe

In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration had notified Congress of its intent to provide $2 billion in long-term Foreign Military Financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, that are “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression.”

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, including ousted President Rajapaksa’s nephew

The majority of the junior ministers or lawmakers appointed in the ministers of state rank were from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party. A few also included the former president Maithripala Sirisena’s Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), which decided to stay away during the government formation in July. While lawmakers Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe were sworn in as state ministers in the finance ministry, Shasheendra Rajapaksa, the nephew of Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa, was the other notable inclusion, appointed in the irrigation ministry.

States that haven’t cut fuel taxes clocking higher inflation: Nirmala Sitharaman

While the Centre had cut petroleum taxes for consumers recently on two occasions in view of surging global prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that several States had not offered any relief to their residents who were suffering because of this.

Amendment to BCCI constitution | Supreme Court to hear on September 12

The case has been on the board of a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, but was adjourned multiple times due to paucity of time. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the court on September 8, 2022 to take up the matter soon as the annual general meetings (AGMs) for the BCCI and various state cricketing bodies had to be held without further delay. The case is significant for BCCI as the date of amendments may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

U.S. Open | Alcaraz overcomes Sinner in epic 5-hour battle to reach semis

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men’s tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, the latest finish in U.S. Open history.