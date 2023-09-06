September 06, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Supreme Court protects Editors Guild of India journalists from arrest by Manipur Police

The Supreme Court, in an urgent interim order on September 6, protected Editors Guild of India (EGI) president and three senior journalists from arrest by the Manipur Police for their ground report concluding “bias” on the part of the local media in reporting the ethnic clashes. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud listed the case for a detailed hearing on September 11 and directed the Manipur Police not to take any coercive actions against them in the interregnum.

No agenda for Special Session of Parliament, discuss nine issues raised by Opposition: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on September 6 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the special Parliament session and to raise nine issues, including violence in Manipur and price rise, for discussion during it. The issues listed by Ms. Gandhi include Centre-State relations, rise in cases of communal tension, border transgressions by China and the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of several revelations. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “It is deeply unfortunate that you are politicising the work of our Parliament and when there is no controversy, you are unnecessarily raking it up.”

Xi, Putin skipping G20 summit not unusual: Jaishankar

China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin skipping this week’s G20 summit in New Delhi is not unusual and has nothing to do with India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told ANI. He added that sherpas of the G20 countries are negotiating to build a consensus and arrive at a declaration at the September 9-10 summit in New Delhi. The leaders of China and Russia have regretted their attendance at the summit in Delhi, but Mr. Jaishankar denied that their absence would cast a shadow on the summit.

Cabinet approves additional allocation of ₹1,164 crore for industrial development scheme for Himachal, Uttarakhand

The Cabinet on September 6 approved additional allocation of ₹1,164.53 crore for an industrial development scheme 2017 for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The additional fund was required to meet the committed liabilities under the scheme up to 2028-29. Under this scheme, the total financial outlay was ₹131.90 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

U.P. student slap case | Supreme Court seeks status report on investigation, issues notice to State

The Supreme Court on September 6 issued notice on a plea by activist Tushar Gandhi for a time-bound investigation into a video that allegedly shows a Muslim student being slapped by his classmates on the instructions of his teacher. A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal has sought a status report from the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police on the investigation. The top court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and sought its reply by September 25.

NIA arrests chief of Thrissur-based ISIS module in Chennai

The NIA on September 6, 2023 arrested Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, the leader (Ameer) of the terrorist organisation ISIS’s Thrissur-based module, in Chennai. Ahammed was allegedly on the run, moving from one hide-out to another across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and was picked up by the NIA’s Fugitive Tracking Team. He was preparing to flee the country using forged travel documents with Nepal as a transit point, the central agency said.

After record highs, tomato prices crash to ₹10 per kg in Karnataka wholesale markets

The prices of tomatoes that had touched nearly ₹200 per kg in July have crashed to below ₹10 per kg in the Kolar and Kalasipalyam wholesale markets on September 6. In retail stores in Bengaluru, prices are in the range of ₹15-₹20 per kg, and are expected to come down to ₹10 by the weekend. This has left farmers staring at severe losses. There have been several instances of tomatoes being unsold in auctions and being dumped on the streets by angry farmers in Kolar, the second largest tomato market in Asia.

Ghaziabad boy dies of rabies over a month after dog bite, hid incident from parents out of fear

A 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, police said on September 5. Shahvaz, a student of class 8, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated, they said.

Confident of striking a modern, forward-looking free trade agreement: British PM Rishi Sunak on trade ties with India

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on September 6 said there was “still some way to go” for a free trade pact with India to be finalised, but appeared confident that the final outcome will be a “forward-looking” and “modern” deal that would benefit both sides and facilitate shared ambition of doubling trade by 2030. In an exclusive interview to PTI, the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister said the trade deal could help Indian exporters gain access to the British market, including India’s 48 million small and medium enterprises.

Russian shelling of an eastern Ukrainian city kills 16 and wounds dozens, the Prime Minister says

At least 16 people were killed and dozens were wounded on September 6 when Russian shelling struck a market in a city in eastern Ukraine, officials said. The deadly attack came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv and was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at least 16 people were killed. At least 28 were wounded, according to Internal Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Kim Jong Un’s possible trip to Russia could be like his 2019 journey. 20 hours on his armoured train

Reports that Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia soon have drawn attention to the traditional method of travel for North Korean leaders: luxury, armoured trains that have long been a part of the dynasty’s lore and are symbols of its deep isolation. In what would be his first foreign travel since the start of the pandemic, Mr. Kim may visit Russia this month for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. official has said, possibly to discuss North Korean arms sales to refill Russian reserves drained by its war on Ukraine.

Blinken visits Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Ukraine’s capital on September 6 for an unannounced visit hours after Russia launched a missile attack on the city, in a trip intended to show confidence in Kyiv’s forces amid a grinding counteroffensive. Mr. Blinken’s trip aimed to assess Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signal continued U.S. support as some Western allies are expressing worries about Ukraine’s progress driving out Russian forces after 18 months of war, according to U.S. officials.

Former Lanka cricketer Senanayake arrested over match fixing accusations

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake was on Wednesday arrested over match fixing allegations. He was arrested by the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit when he surrendered this morning. Three weeks ago he was banned from traveling overseas by the court. Senanayake was accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he had allegedly enticed two players to fix games.