Supreme Court reserves order in Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail, against CBI arrest

The Supreme Court on September 5 reserved its order in the petitions filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail and quashing of arrest in the CBI case linked to the Excise policy scam. Mr. Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that the CBI did not arrest him for nearly two years in the alleged Excise policy scam after the ED first registered the case in August 2022, and an ‘insurance arrest’ was made on June 25 after he got bail in the “harsher” money laundering case filed by the ED.

More rains forecast for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

As some regions of Andhra Pradesh recover from the recent spell of incessant rains and floods, the Met Department on September 5 said a new low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in parts of the state till September 9. The weather system formed over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in parts of Telangana for September 6. According to an IMD bulletin, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

R.G. Kar hospital rape-murder case: Calcutta High Court seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on victim

The Calcutta High Court on September 5 directed the CBI to file a report by September 18 on detestable posts being made on social media regarding the rape-murder victim of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court noted that nasty comments, which are far from being acceptable to any member of the society, have been made with the photograph of the victim as found in the copies of the offending posts provided by the petitioner.

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Parents allege police tried to hush up case, bribe them

Family members of a doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata last month, joined the protesting medics at R.G. Kar hospital and accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by hurriedly cremating the body of the doctor. Participating in the protests at the State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of their daughter was recovered on August 9, the parents also accused a senior police officer of trying to bribe them after the incident came to light.

Hema Committee report: Kerala High Court forms Special Bench with woman judge to hear petitions

The Kerala High Court on September 5 constituted a Special Bench consisting of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C.S. Sudha for hearing public interest litigations filed following the publication of the Hema Committee report on the issues faced by women working in the Malayalam film industry. Meanwhile, the Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu has referred to the Special Bench an appeal filed by Sajimon Parayil, a producer, against a single judge’s order upholding the State Information Commission’s (SIC) directive to release the Hema Committee report with redactions.

Putin says he’s constantly in touch with India, China, Brazil over Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 5 named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict and said they are sincerely making efforts to resolve it, state-owned TASS news agency reported. Reporting on his remarks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, US media outlet Politico reported him as also saying, “If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that.” Mr. Putin’s remarks came within two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine where he held talks with President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We want to create many Singapores in India: PM Modi

Singapore is an important part of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and India wishes to create many Singapore-like success stories on its territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 5 on his visit to the country. Apart from meeting his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, Mr. Modi oversaw the signing of MoUs including one on semiconductors that will help in supply chain resilience of semiconductors, and announced that the first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre of India will soon open in Singapore as the two sides plan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties next year.

At Sangli Rally, Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s apology for Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on September 5 said that he wanted to know the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to apologise to the 17th-century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the collapse of his statue. Taking a jibe at Mr. Modi, the Congress leader said that an apology is only necessary when a mistake has been made. “If there’s no mistake, there’s no need to apologise. PM Modi recently apologised for the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue. Why did he apologise?” he asked while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, where, along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, he unveiled a statue of the late Minister and Bharati Vidyapeeth founder, Patangrao Kadam.

SEBI employees hold silent protest amid reports of ‘toxic work culture’

About 200 employees of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gathered outside the office, within its premises, on September 5 reportedly protesting toxic work culture, among other grievances. The employees gathered at 11 a.m. and engaged in a ‘silent protest’ for more than an hour. The demands of the employees and the outcomes of the protest thereof remained unknown. The protest follows a press release yesterday by SEBI, alleging the employees are “misguided by external elements to target credibility of SEBI and its leadership”.

Congress demands independent probe into allegations against SEBI chief Madhabi Buch

Amid the row over allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, the Congress on September 5 demanded an independent inquiry into the matter, asserting that it is in the national interest to have a probe as foreign investors were getting concerned and there were doubts about the integrity of India’s stock markets. The Opposition party said only an objective, independent inquiry with the SEBI Chairperson Ms. Buch stepping aside was needed until then can restore trust and confidence in India’s stock markets and hence the economy.

J&K polls: After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah files nomination from Budgam

National Conference (NC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah on September 5 filed his nomination papers to contest the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls from Budgam. “Omar Abdullah filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls,” an NC spokesperson said in Srinagar. Mr. Abdullah was accompanied by senior NC leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi and provincial secretary Shaukat Mir.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio visits landslide-hit areas

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on September 5 visited the landslide-affected areas along National Highway 29 to take stock of the situation after seeking fast restoration of the lifeline for the State and the adjoining Manipur. Six people were killed and four others injured after a series of landslides and mudslides blocked and ate away several stretches of NH29 at Pherima, Piphema, and Pagala Pahar past 11 p.m. on September 3.

Haryana polls: Denied ticket, BJP MLA Lakshman Napa quits party

Denied ticket for the Haryana Assembly polls, ruling BJP legislator from Ratia reserve Assembly Constituency Lakshman Dass Napa has quit the party. Mr. Napa, in a letter to State Party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, shortly after the BJP put out the first list of 67 candidates for the polls, said he was quitting the party and resigning from its primary membership. From Ratia, the party has fielded former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal.

Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Poltava rises to 55

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s city of Poltava rose to 55 with over 300 wounded, Ukrainian officials said on September 5. The strike hit the Poltava military communications institute on September 3, according to Ukrainian officials who did not specify how many of the victims were military or civilians. On September 3 the official toll stood at 51 people killed in one of one of the single deadliest strikes of the two-and-a-half-year war.

Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas

Crowds of Palestinians gathered at medical centres in the south of the embattled Gaza Strip on Thursday, September 5, 2024, to have their children vaccinated against polio, the start of the second stage of a campaign that has so far seen 1,87,000 youngsters inoculated. The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said the campaign, facilitated by Hamas and Israel agreeing on limited pauses in their fighting, was so far successful but complex.

Malaysia says it won’t bow to China’s demands to halt oil exploration in South China Sea

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on September 5 that Malaysia will not bow to demands by China to stop its oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea as the activities are within the country’s waters. Mr. Anwar said Malaysia would continue to explain its stance following China’s accusations in a protest note in February to the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing that Kuala Lumpur had infringed on its territory. Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said on September 4 it was investigating the leak of the diplomatic protest note that was published by a Filipino media outlet on August 29.

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh not communal, issue ‘exaggerated’: Muhammad Yunus

Chief Adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has said the issue of attacks on minority Hindus in his country is “exaggerated” and questioned the manner in which India projected it. In an interview with PTI at his official residence, Mr. Yunus said the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh are more political than communal. He suggested that the attacks were not communal, but a fallout of a political upheaval as there is a perception that most Hindus supported the now-deposed Awami League regime.

Sheikh Hasina must stay silent in India till Bangladesh seeks her extradition: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, has said that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina making political remarks from India is an “unfriendly gesture”, asserting that she must remain silent to prevent the discomfort to both countries until Dhaka requests her extradition. “If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh (government) wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet,” he said.

Pope Francis, imam of Southeast Asia’s largest mosque make joint call to fight violence, protect planet

Pope Francis joined the grand imam of Southeast Asia’s largest mosque in pledging to work together to fight religiously inspired violence and protect the environment on September 5 issuing a joint call for interfaith friendship and common cause at the heart of the Pope’s visit to Indonesia. In an encounter rich with symbolic meaning and personal touches, Pope Francis travelled to Jakarta’s iconic Istiqlal Mosque for an interfaith gathering with representatives of the six religions that are officially recognised in Indonesia: Islam, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Catholicism and Protestantism.

Reliance Industries approves bonus share issue in 1:1 ratio

Reliance Industries, the country’s most valuable company, on September 5 approved a one-for-one issue of bonus shares and recommended an increase in authorised share capital. The board recommended an increase in authorized share capital to 500 billion rupees ($5.96 billion) from 150 billion rupees. This is the oil-to-chemicals conglomerate’s first bonus issue since 2017, when its stock price was roughly 700 rupees. Its stock price has more than quadrupled since then.

India’s focus will be on self-improvement: Rishabh Pant ahead of Bangladesh series

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant warned against taking Bangladesh lightly in the upcoming two-Test series and stressed on the need for India to keep improving themselves to stay ahead of the competition. Bangladesh, who recently blanked Pakistan 2-0 at Rawalpindi, will face Rohit Sharma’s side in the first Test at Chennai from September 19 before moving to Kanpur. India will play a total of 10 Tests within the next five months as the series against Bangladesh will be followed by three Tests against New Zealand at home in October-November before moving to Australia for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy.