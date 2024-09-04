Jammu and Kashmir polls: Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of Statehood to J&K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who kick-started the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4, said his party would “restore statehood to J&K after coming to power”. “The BJP has to announce the restoration of statehood to J&K, else the INDIA bloc will be doing it as its first step after dethroning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. We will ensure the return of statehood to the region, whether the BJP wants it or not. We will pressurise the government under the banner of the INDIA alliance,” Mr. Gandhi, also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Emergency’ to miss September 6 release; Bombay HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate immediately

In a major setback to the makers of Kangana Ranuat’s film ‘Emergency’, the Bombay High Court on September 4 refused to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a certificate to the film. The High Court’s decision was based on the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order on September 3, which had asked the CBFC to decide on the representations made by the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat, the petitioners in the case, who have objected to the release of the film and its trailer. The Bombay HC has ordered the CBFC to consider the objections raised by the petitioners and decide by September 18. The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 19.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announces compensation of ₹5 lakh to flood victims kin

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 4 provided an ex gratia fund of ₹5 lakh to the kin of 20 people who perished in rain-related incidents in the state, even as rescue/relief operations continued in parts of Vijayawada. Around 20 people have died in the rains and floods which caused damage in several parts of the state, especially Vijayawada. In a teleconference, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify the deceased people’s families to hand over their bodies or perform last rites on behalf of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

MCD ward committee election: BJP defeats AAP, restricts party to 5 zones

The BJP on September 4 defeated the AAP in the MCD zonal ward polls, sealing its dominance in the highest decision making body of the civic agency — the standing committee. The BJP bagged the posts of chairman, deputy chairman of the zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for standing committee in seven of 12 zones, restricting AAP to five zones in the keenly contested poll. BJP bagged Narela, Civil Lines, Keshav Puram, Shahdara North, Najafgarh, Shahdara South, and Central Zones, while AAP won Karol Bagh, West, South, City SP and and Rohini zones.

Kolkata rape-murder: BJP activists scuffle with police during gherao of Bengal government offices

BJP activists on September 4 scuffled with police at Panskura and Onda during the saffron party’s gherao of West Bengal government offices to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata last month. Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “failure” to prevent such incidents, the BJP workers shouted slogans and burnt tyres as part of their protest at Panskura in Paschim Medinipur district and Onda in Bankura district.

Nagaland landslide cuts off Kohima, one dead

At least one person died and four others were missing after a series of landslides on National Highway 29 cut off Nagaland’s capital Kohima from Dimapur, the commercial hub of the State. Officials said rocks and mud have blocked almost 500 metres of the highway connecting Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur in the Pherima and Pagla Pahar areas while a few were washed away by torrential rains. The incident happened at 11 p.m. on September 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 4 arrived in Singapore to “deepen strategic partnership” with the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong after wrapping his visit to Brunei. During the two-day visit, his fifth official trip to Singapore, the Prime Minister will connect with three generations of Singapore’s leadership, officials in New Delhi said. Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi, in Brunei, said India supports a “policy of development, and not expansionism”, a remark that appeared directed at China.

Supreme Court slams Uttarakhand CM Dhami, says this is not a ‘feudal era’ when what a king said had to be done

The Supreme Court on September 4 slammed Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for defying objections from the State bureaucracy and his own Minister against the transfer of an officer who is facing departmental and CBI proceedings as the Director of the ecologically sensitive Rajaji Tiger Reserve, saying this was not a “feudal era” when what the king said had to be done.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid speculation over contesting Haryana polls

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on September 4 amid speculation that the two star grapplers could be fielded in the Haryana Assembly polls by the party. The Congress has remained tight-lipped about whether Mr. Punia and Ms. Phogat could be fielded, with AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria saying on Tuesday that there will be clarity on it by September 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faridabad shooting: ‘My son was not alone, why was no one else hurt?’ asks Aryan Mishra’s father

The father of teenager Aryan Mishra, who was shot dead allegedly by cow vigilantes in a car chase in Faridabad, is restless with many questions about the death, such as why none of the other passengers in the vehicle were hurt in the attack. Aryan Mishra, 19, was shot dead on a highway around midnight on August 23. Five people – Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh – who allegedly chased him and opened fire were arrested on August 28.

Shivaji statue collapse: Seven teams deployed to trace sculptor Jaydeep Apte; Congress hints at corruption

Police in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district have pressed more than seven teams to track down sculptor and contractor Jaydeep Apte, booked over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Rajkot fort, an official said on September 4. Police have been searching for 24-year-old Apte since the day of the collapse on August 26, but he has remained untraceable, the official said.

Centre, Tripura govt sign peace pact with two insurgent groups

A Memorandum of Settlement was signed between the Central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of Tripura in New Delhi on September 4, in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. “Tripura takes another step towards peace and prosperity with the signing of the agreement between the Government of India, Government of Tripura, National Liberation Front of Tripura, and All Tripura Tiger Force,” Mr. Shah said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. trade deficit widens in July on imports

The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in July as businesses front-loaded imports in anticipation of higher tariffs on goods, suggesting that trade could remain a drag on economic growth in the third quarter. The trade gap increased 7.9% to $78.8 billion, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said on September 4. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit would increase to $79.0 billion from the previously reported $73.1 billion in June.

Grenfell Tower was a ‘death trap’ due to failures by U.K. government and industry, inquiry finds

A damning report on a deadly London high-rise fire concluded September 4 that decades of failures by government, regulators and industry turned Grenfell Tower into a “death trap” where 72 people lost their lives. The years-long public inquiry into the 2017 blaze found that there was no “single cause” of the tragedy, but said a combination of dishonest companies, weak or incompetent regulators and complacent government led the building to be covered in combustible cladding that turned a small apartment fire into the deadliest blaze on British soil since World War II.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, says Parliamentary official

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned on September 4, following an announcement last week from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent. “Kuleba’s resignation request will be discussed by lawmakers at the next plenary meeting,” Speaker of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page.

Time for a Gaza truce deal, says U.S. after Netanyahu rejects ‘concessions’ in indirect negotiations with Hamas

The United States said September 3 it was time to “finalise” a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to bow to pressure. Washington would work “over the coming days” with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar “to push for a final agreement,” said U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

World champion Sachin Khilari wins silver in men’s shot put (F46) in Paris Paralympics

World champion Sachin Sarjerao Khilari clinched a silver in men’s shot put F46 event with an Asian record distance of 16.32m as the country’s track-and-field athletes continued their unprecedented medal-winning run in the Paralympic Games here on September 4. The 34-year-old Khilari achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt to better his own Asian record of 16.30m which he set while winning gold in the World Para-Athletics Championships in Japan in May.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.