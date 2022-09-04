Wreackage of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons head, dies in car crash near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. Mr. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. “The accident took place around 3.15 p.m., when Mr. Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the State police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident.

Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally | Since BJP government came at Centre, hatred and anger has been increasing: Rahul Gandhi

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS of spreading fear and hatred, and weakening the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it will not benefit India, but China and Pakistan. He accused the Modi dispensation of being unable to provide employment and benefit only select two big industrialists, who are “working for the prime minister 24 hours”. He alleged that the Prime Minister, in turn, is also working 24 hours for these two industrialists.

Ghulam Nabi Azad unveils Jammu and Kashmir roadmap, says will fight for right to land and jobs for locals

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad made his roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir public and stressed on the restoration of “full statehood and right to land and employment to native domiciles”, while distancing from any emotive demands like pre-August 5, 2019 position or unification of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Azad was addressing his first rally in Jammu since he quit the Congress last month. He plans to launch a political party soon.

BJP may pull out of alliance government in Meghalaya

The BJP has threatened to pull out of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government headed by Conrad K. Sangma within a month over alleged corruption and illegal activities. Including the BJP’s two, the MDA currently has 46 MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. Half of the legislators belong to the National People’s Party (NPP), of which Mr. Sangma is the national president.

Demand for separate State in eastern Nagaland gains momentum ahead of Assembly polls

Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), an influential body in the region, held a joint consultative meeting with politicians, seven tribal bodies and other organisations from the region on August 26 in Dimapur, where they resolved not to take part in any election until their demand for a separate State of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ was met.

Madhya Pradesh gazette notification lists eggs, chicken in meals for juvenile homes; Minister says won’t be implemented

The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the State in the gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 issued by the State woman and child development department. However, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said such a thing will not be implemented in the State.

When discussing our maritime interest, India should also think about Pacific Ocean: Jaishankar

The idea that India should not interfere with the issues of other countries is a kind of “dogma” which should change, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said at a function to unveil the Gujarati translation of his book, “The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World.”

Boosting strategic cooperation to be focus of Rajnath’s 5-day visit to Mongolia, Japan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 will be the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian defence minister. From Mongolia, the defence minister will travel to Japan for a two-day visit from September 8 to 9. In Japan, Mr. Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts under the framework of ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, people familiar with the matter said.

IMF chief pleased Sri Lanka reached staff-level deal for $2.9 billion

The agreement is subject to the approval by IMF management and the Executive Board in the period ahead, contingent on the implementation by the authorities of prior actions, and on receiving financing assurances from Sri Lanka’s official creditors and making a good faith effort to reach a collaborative agreement with private creditors, the IMF said.

China’s top legislator to visit Russia, attend Eastern Economic Forum

China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu will attend the seventh Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this week, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, becoming the most senior Chinese official to visit Russia since the Ukraine war began.

Foreign portfolio investment inflows hit 20-month high of ₹51,200 crore in August

Foreign investors have pumped in a little over ₹51,200 crore into the Indian equity markets in August, making it the highest inflow in 20 months, amid improving risk sentiment and stabilisation in oil prices. This comes following a net investment of nearly ₹5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors in July, data with depositories showed.

Petronet to invest ₹40,000 crore in 5 years

Petronet, which operates two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facilities at Dahej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala, is looking to foray into the petrochemicals business, according to the firm’s latest annual report.

Mumbai girl Anishka Biyani wins gold medal in Malaysian Chess Meet

Anishka Biyani, a first grade student of Dhirubhai Ambani school, achieved the feat in the Under-6 Open category with an impressive score of four points out of possible six to clinch the title in the girls category. Participants from as many as eight countries took part in the competition.