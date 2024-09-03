Anti-rape bill passed in West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, with a voice vote on September 3. State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak had introduced the anti-rape Bill during the special session in the Assembly, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it “historic”. The Bill was tabled in the wake of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

New anti-rape bill moved by TMC govt to divert attention from R. G. Kar incident: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on September 3 alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government moved the anti-rape Bill to divert attention from public anger and protests over the murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Speaking during discussion on the bill, the BJP leader said, “We will give full support to the new bill and will not seek voting on it.” He alleged that the TMC government failed to prevent incidents of rape and sexual abuse of women during its tenure.

Zelenskyy says Russian ballistic missile attack on Poltava kills at least 41; over 180 wounded

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said dozens of people were killed in a Russian attack on September 3 on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which hit a military educational facility. “More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi arrives in Brunei, the first leg of two-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 3 said he was looking forward to strong ties with Brunei, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages, as he arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan, on the first leg of his two-nation trip during which he will hold talks with the country’s top leadership. Mr. Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights.

Three Indian Coast Guard personnel missing after ALH crashes at sea off Gujarat

Search is on for three missing crew of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) after a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter with four crew onboard made an emergency landing at sea off Gujarat. Four ships and two aircraft have been pressed in for the search operation, ICG said on September 3. “One crew has been recovered and search for remaining three crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located,” the ICG said in a statement.

Non-compliance with Income Tax Act, irregularity in ‘retiral benefit’: Congress questions ‘no salary paid’ to Buch claim

The Congress on September 3 questioned the ICICI Bank’s assertion that it had not paid any salary or granted ESOPs to SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch after her retirement and asked that if the amount paid to her was her “retiral benefit”, why was it non-uniform both in terms of its frequency and amount. Mr. Khera had flagged out the discrepancy regarding the irregularities on the payment paid out to Ms. Puri Buch. After ICICI bank explained that the ₹5.03 crores received by Ms. Buch was her retiral benefit, the Congress statement pointed out that after receiving the amount in 2014- 2014, she again received the amount starting from 2016 till 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan dealt in ‘tainted’ cash transactions; avoided probe: ED

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was dealing with “ill-gotten” money and indulged in “tainted” cash transactions to purchase an immovable property in Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate alleged on September 3. The federal agency arrested the 50-year-old legislator from Okhla on Monday (September 3, 2024) after conducting a search at his house. He was produced before a local court the same day that sent him to four-day ED custody.

IMD issues heavy rain alert in four Telangana districts

Rainfall intensity has decreased over the past few days in Telangana. However, the IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for four districts for September 4. The IMD bulletin says that heavy rain is expected at isolated locations in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds are also anticipated at isolated spots in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts..

‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’ row: Netflix updates opening disclaimer to include names and aliases of hijackers

Netflix India on September 3 said it has updated the opening disclaimer of its latest series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, which has courted controversy over its depiction of hijackers’ code names. “For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers,” said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content at Netflix India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka notifies dengue as epidemic disease after unprecedented 25,408 cases reported this year

With an unprecedented 25,408 dengue cases reported in Karnataka this year, the State has notified dengue fever, including severe forms of this vector borne disease, as an Epidemic Disease. The State has amended regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020. The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment Regulations), 2024, was published in the official gazette last week.

New MBBS curriculum full of errors, say transgender and disability rights groups

Sodomy and lesbianism are sexual offences while transvestism (cross-dressing) is a sexual perversion; the mandatory seven hours of disability competencies have been excluded from the foundation course — these are among the significant issues requiring correction in the recently released National Medical Commission’s (NMC) new Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME 2024) guidelines for MBBS students. CBME 2024 will supersede the earlier NMC guidelines on curriculum, and will be implemented from the MBBS batch of 2024-25.

Child injured in another wolf attack in U.P.’s Bahraich; frightened villagers recite ‘Sundarkand Paath’

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the Forest department are continuing their search for two killer wolves under ‘Operation Bhediya’ in Bahraich district. The forest department had earlier caught four wolves. The pack of wolves is said to be behind several attacks on villagers in the region. Meanwhile late on Monday (September 2) night, a five-year-old girl was injured in another alleged wolf attack in the same area. The girl has been sent to Community Health Centre Mahasi where her treatment is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several fall ill in Noida housing society, residents suspect water contamination

Several residents, mostly children, of a Noida Extension group housing society have taken ill, with residents suspecting water contamination as the cause. Raj Kumar, a media professional and resident of Supertech Ecovillage 2, said the issue came to light when residents were discussing water shortage on a WhatsApp group on September 2 evening. “One resident mentioned that his child had diarrhea and vomiting. Soon after, another resident reported the same symptoms in their child, and more people began sharing similar experiences. It quickly became evident that hundreds of residents had fallen ill,” Mr. Kumar said.

Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children, WHO says

The World Health Organization said that it was ahead of its targets for polio vaccinations in Gaza on September 3 day three of a mass campaign, and had inoculated about a quarter of children under 10. The campaign, which was hastened after the discovery of the first polio case in a Gazan baby last month, relies on daily eight-hour pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in specific areas of the besieged enclave.

Mpox patients lack medicine, food, in east DR Congo hospital

Dozens of feverish patients lay on thin mattresses on the floor of a makeshift mpox isolation ward in east Democratic Republic of Congo, as overstretched hospital workers grappled with drug shortages and lack of space to accommodate the influx. Congo is the epicentre of an mpox outbreak that the World Health Organization declared to be a global public health emergency last month. Vaccines are set to arrive within days to fight the new strain of the virus, while Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has allowed a first USD 10 million disbursement to fight the outbreak.

Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds judge’s decision to block X nationwide

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel on September 2 unanimously upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X nationwide, according to the court’s website. The broader support among justices undermines the effort by Musk and his supporters to cast Justice Alexandre de Moraes as an authoritarian renegade who is intent on censoring political speech in Brazil.

World Bank ups India growth forecast to 7% for FY25

The World Bank on September 3 raised the growth forecast for the Indian economy to 7% for the current fiscal year on the back of recovery in agri sector and rural demand. World Bank had in June projected India to grow at 6.6% for FY24. According to the World Bank Report released on September 3, India’s growth continues to be strong despite a challenging global environment.

PAK vs BAN Test series: Bangladesh thrashes Pakistan in second Test to clinch historic series win

Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan in the second Test during the two-match Test series in Rawalpindi on September 4. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets. It was a historic series win for Bangladesh which has some political crisis back home. Interestingly this was Bangaldesh’s first Test series win against Pakistan. It was indeed a commanding performance from the Bangladesh cricket team that too against a mighty Pakistani side.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.