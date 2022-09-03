The major news headlines of the day and more.

Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi in a bid to forge Opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will leave for Delhi on September 5 to meet political leaders from various affiliations in a bid to forge Opposition unity, senior leaders of his JD(U) said. They said Mr. Kumar will return two days later and is expected to meet senior leaders of the Congress, which is now his ally in the State.

India overtakes U.K. to become fifth largest economy in the world

India has overtaken the U.K. to become the world’s fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany, according to IMF projections. With record beating expansion in the April-June quarter, the Indian economy has now overtaken the U.K., which has slipped to the sixth spot.

Need to make educational institutes future ready; IITs pride of nation, says President Droupadi Murmu

“India has great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. We need to make our institutes adaptable to the future. This will require a new teaching-learning matrix, pedagogy and content which are future-oriented. I am confident that with our famed IITs, we will be able to nurture the younger generation with necessary knowledge base and right skills to face the challenge,” President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

ED conducts searches in online micro-loan scam case

The investigation is based on 18 First Information Reports registered by the cyber crime police in Bengaluru City against a large number of entities and individuals for their alleged involvement in the extortion and harassment of those who had taken small loans through the mobile Apps run by them.

NSA Doval meets Maharashtra CM, Governor

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at their official residences here. Mr. Doval met Mr. Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was a courtesy call, a statement from the governor’s office said. He met Mr. Shinde at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister.

Congress to move High Court as five JD(U) MLAs join BJP in Manipur

In the first reaction to the merger of five MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) to the BJP, the Opposition Congress has announced that the party will go to the High Court since the “merger” of five JD(U) is in violation of the provisions of the 10 th schedule of the constitution.

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud appointed as the executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on September 2, the Law Ministry said in a notification. Justice Chandrachud takes up the position that became vacant after Justice U.U. Lalit was elevated as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

NGT slaps ₹3,500 crore penalty on West Bengal government for huge gap in waste management

The green panel said the State government does not appear to be prioritising setting up of sewage and solid-waste management facilities though according to the State’s Budget for 2022-2023, there is provision of ₹12,818.99 crore on Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

Don’t quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot on the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP workers will benefit from all the “guarantees” promised by him to people when his party comes to power in the State. “We do not want the BJP leaders. The BJP can keep its leaders. BJP’s ‘ panna pramukhs‘, workers in villages, booths and talukas are joining us in droves. I would like to ask them what the BJP gave them in return for their service in the party even after so many years?” the AAP national convener asked.

Cook arrested in Udaipur for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls

The Dalit girls had reportedly served a midday meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school in Barodi area. Lal Ram objected to this and asked the students, who were having the meal, to throw it away because it was served by Dalits, police said. The students followed the instruction and threw the meal. The girls informed their family members about the incident following which they reached the school and demanded action against the cook.

NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch

NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another hazardous leak on Setpember 3, 2022, as the launch team began fueling it for liftoff on a test flight that must go well before astronauts climb aboard. For the second time this week, the launch team began loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. Monday’s attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and leaking fuel.

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets government residence, security on return

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was provided with an official residence and security by the government after he returned to the country he had fled in July during economic unrest, two senior officials said. The former President met with a group of ruling party members and lawmakers at the airport early before being whisked to the residence allocated by the government.

Gorbachev to be buried in modest funeral snubbed by Putin

The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty.

Merchandise exports remain flat at $33 billion in August

Commerce Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said services exports are rocking at $95 billion in the first four months of 2022-23, $26 billion more than last year and will beat records this year. Commerce Secretary said “Indian exports are holding ground amid global headwinds and will cross $750 billion this year on a conservative estimate.” Mr. Subrahmanyam said “Services exports will cross $300 billion and goods exports will cross $450 billion on the lower bound. Our own estimate is $470 billion dollars for the year.”

Asia Cup ‘Super 4’ clash | India vs Pakistan: Focus on top-order approach, Avesh Khan

The famed top-order would be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be rejigged as India aim for a ‘Sunday Encore’ against Pakistan in an Asia Cup ‘Super 4s’ clash. If top-order’s Powerplay philosophy is a problem, the inexperience of Avesh Khan at the death is no less a worry as the team management may need to revamp the bowling attack against a strong Pakistan side which is coming into the game after demolishing Hong Kong by more than 150 runs.

Shocked by high level of political interference in AIFF elections: Bhutia

The 45-year-old Bhaichung Bhutia himself has dabbled in politics, having unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha and state assembly elections on TMC ticket in 2014 and 2016 respectively and founded the Hamro Sikkim Party in his home state. But he said, the AIFF elections should have been fought without any “political interference”, and purely on football matters.

Ryan Burl picks up five wickets in three overs as Zimbabwe shock Australia in third ODI

Leg-spinner Ryan Burl picked up 5-10 in just three overs on Saturday as Zimbabwe stunned Australia in the third one-day international cricket match in Townsville, registering an exciting three-wicket victory and denying the hosts a series clean-sweep.