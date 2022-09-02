The major news headlines of the day and more.

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Teesta Setalvad

The Supreme Court clarified that the interim bail has not been granted on the basis of the merits of the case against Teesta Setalvad. The entire merits of the case shall be considered by the Gujarat HC independently and uninfluenced by the Supreme Court order. The apex court further noted that the interim bail was granted largely on the ground that she was a woman. The SC order should not be used by her co-accused

India’s indigenous aircraft carrier and largest warship INS Vikrant joins Navy

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with a displacement of 42,800 tonnes, was designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public sector shipyard under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway. In line with the prevailing practice, the aviation trials are expected to commence by November and expected to continue till mid-2023, officials had stated and the carrier is expected to be fully operational by end of next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils Indian Navy’s new ensign

The new ensign consists of the national flag on the upper canton, a blue octagon encasing the national emblem atop an anchor to depict steadfastness, superimposed on a shield with the Navy’s motto “Sam No Varuna” (a Vedic mantra invoking the god of seas to be auspicious) in Devanagari. The octagon represents the eight directions and has been included as a symbol of the Navy’s “multidirectional reach and multidimensional operational capability”. The golden borders of the octagon have been inspired by the seal of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs | Supreme Court allows petitioner to make representation to Centre for SIT probe

The Supreme Court on Friday gave petitioner ‘We the Citizens’, an NGO, the liberty to make a representation before the appropriate authorities, namely the Centre, for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the reasons behind the alleged targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs in Kashmir in 1990, which led to their exodus from the Valley. The plea stated that the police and other State machinery at the time were so influenced by the leadership of the ruling political parties that no legal action was taken against the perpetrators and masterminds of ‘the religious killings and exodus’.

Modi in Mangaluru | Government keen on developing maritime strength, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering after launching several completed projects and laying the foundation stone for new ones related to New Mangalore Port Authority and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited to the tune of ₹3,800 crore.

AIADMK leadership tussle | Division Bench of Madras High Court reverses earlier order in favour of OPS

Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan allowed appeals challenging the verdict of Justice G. Jayachandran who had nullified the July 11 general council meet when Edappadi K. Palaniswami was elected interim general secretary and O. Panneerselvam was expelled from the party.

Shashi Tharoor writes to Madhusudan Mistry, seeks publication of electoral rolls for Congress president polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has written to the party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry seeking the publication of electoral rolls for the upcoming election to the post of AICC president, sources said. The nomination process includes 10 proposers who are Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates. According to the sources, the senior leader has said it is important to know about these delegates as papers can get rejected if their names do not feature in the the final list.

Assam records most violent crimes: NCRB data

An analysis of NCRB data since 2017 showed that Assam led all the States and Union Territories across the country with 78.6 cases of violent crimes per one lakh people followed by Delhi (60.6) and West Bengal (51.4). The number of violent cases in Assam and Delhi increased in 2018 to 86.4 and 63.6 while Tripura dislodged West Bengal to take the third spot with 62 cases.

At least 18 killed including senior cleric in Afghan mosque blast

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when places of worship are particularly crowded. The explosion killed Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades. Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over the country a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.

U.N. inspectors assess damage to Ukraine nuclear plant, say its integrity has been ‘violated’

The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog said the physical integrity of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine had been violated several times and he was worried by the situation there. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was speaking after spending several hours at the plant on Thursday, braving gunfire he said had come “uncomfortably close”. He and his team of U.N. experts were returning on Friday across the frontlines to assess physical damage to Europe’s biggest nuclear energy plant.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on September 3: Official sources

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to return to Sri Lanka in the early hours of tomorrow, official sources in Colombo said. However, his flight details are not known yet. It was not clear if he would be returning to his private house in the Colombo eastern suburb of Mirihana. As a former President, Mr. Rajapksa is entitled to a government house and other privileges.

U.S. slams China on human rights violations in Xinjiang, vows to hold Beijing accountable

Slamming China for its continued violation of human rights of minority communities in Xinjiang, Tibet and elsewhere in the country, the US has vowed to work closely with its partners and the international community to hold Beijing accountable for its abhorrent actions against its own people. Welcoming the damning U. N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Report on Xinjiang that was released on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre said it deepened “our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that China is perpetrating.”

Air India to have systems to proactively alert fliers about flight changes, delays

After reviewing block times, airport connecting times and aircraft as well as crew rotations, Tatas-owned Air India has identified various improvement areas for bettering overall performance. In the internal communication on Friday, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline would seek airport slots to carry out the improvements.

Jadeja out of Asia Cup with knee injury, Axar Patel replaces him

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad. Jadeja had made a significant contribution in India’s tournament opener against Pakistan.

AIFF elections | Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia, becomes first player president

Kalyan Choubey, the 45-year old former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan goalkeeper, became the first player-turned-president in the 85-year old history of the AIFF. Having joined the BJP a few years ago, he had also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but with massive political support, had been considered a frontrunner for the post.

In Bhaichung Bhutia’s presence, kit, official ball and trophies of 61st Subroto Cup unveiled

The Subroto Cup, an annual school football tournament which first started in 1960 by the first Indian Air Force Chief, Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, will be resuming after a pandemic-induced break of two years. Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia were among the dignitaries present as the organisers of the Subroto Cup unveiled the kit, official ball and trophies for the 61st edition of the football tournament.