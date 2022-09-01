Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leave after attending a special session of the Delhi Assembly in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand | Shocked over selective leaks on CM’s disqualification as MLA: UPA delegation to Governor

A UPA delegation on Thursday told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that it was shocked over “selective leaks” on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as a legislator. The UPA delegation, in a representation to Mr. Bais, said such leaks created chaos, confusion and uncertainty. It also asked the governor to clear the confusion over the ECI ruling on the matter. The delegation said that speculations on Mr. Soren’s fate has encouraged the destablisation of a democratically elected government.

Delhi Assembly passes confidence motion tabled by Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. There were 58 votes in support of the motion and no vote against the motion. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs did not take part in the proceedings. On Thursday, the Chief Minister said that ‘Operation Lotus’ has failed. “Today we have proved to the country that you can’t buy AAP’s people. They could not buy even one MLA of the AAP,” Mr. Kejriwal added. Meanwhile, three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on September 1 following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the trust vote. The rest of the BJP MLAs walked out of the House soon after.

Kerala High Court order police protection for Vizhinjam port works

Justice Anu Sivaraman while passing the interim order observed that the right to agitate or protest against any matters including the neglect and apathy of the State government could not confer a right on the agitators or protesters to contend that they had the right to obstruct the activities which had due permissions or trespass into the project site and cause damage to the public property.

Batla House encounter | Delhi High Court to hear convicts’ pleas challenging death penalty, life term on September 22

The Delhi High Court has received a reference for confirmation of the death sentence awarded by the trial court to Ariz Khan for the murder of Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. It will also deal with the appeal of the State seeking enhancement of the life term awarded to Shahzad. At the request of the Delhi government, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma adjourned the hearing in the matter for September 22.

Delhi reverts to old excise policy, government-run liquor vends open

The Excise department claimed that four Delhi government undertakings have readied 300 liquor stores across the city. However, trade experts said around 240 of them would open on the first day after closure of private vends on Wednesday. The return of old excise policy, which was in force before November 17, 2021, also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one plus one free and one plus two free become a thing of the past for Delhi.

India lodged more than 5,100 offences against State in 2021; 8,600 pending investigations: Government data

India lodged 5,164 cases of offences against the State, including those under sedition, Official Secrets Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in 2021 with an average of 14 cases every day, according to latest government data. “Of the total such cases last year, 79.2% were registered under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (4,089 cases) followed by 814 cases (15.8%) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act,” data showed.

Expert panel recommends green clearance for new PMO project ‘Executive Enclave’

The Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has recommended environmental clearance for the Central Public Works Department’s Executive Enclave project, which includes the new Prime Minister’s Office, while observing that the tree survey was not incorporated into the design and planning phase of the project.

Stop bulldozing madrasas: Maulana Badruddin Ajmal to Assam CM Himanta

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for demolishing the Markazul Ma-Arif Quariayana Madrasa in western Assam’s Bongaigaon district on August 31, he said such actions are an attack on the education of children in minority-dominated areas of the State.

Himachal unit of BJP doesn’t rule out more Congress MLAs joining it

Even as a section of BJP cadres expressed their displeasure over the developments in a few Assembly constituencies, especially where Congress MLAs were recently admitted into the party’s fold, the the BJP leadership in Himachal Pradesh asserted that the feeling of “insecurity” among party workers is natural, but is overcome in due course given the cadres’ commitment to the party’s ideology.

IMF-Sri Lanka reach staff level agreement, Fund provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan

“IMF staff and the Sri Lankan authorities have reached a staff-level agreement to support Sri Lanka’s economic policies with a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $2.9 billion,” the Fund announced on Thursday, at the conclusion of its mission’s visit to Colombo.

Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardena hails IMF agreement; says committed to reforms

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, speaking in Parliament after the IMF announcement, said the agreement would pave the way for the island faced with its worst economic crisis to raise bilateral and multilateral funding from development partners.

Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

Finland will only permit Russians to apply for tourist visas once a week and in just four Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Petrozavodsk close to the Finnish border, as of September 1.

Twitter starts testing ‘Edit Tweet’ feature

For the testing, users will be able to edit tweets a few times within 30 minutes following their publication. The edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

Commercial LPG price reduced by ₹91.5 a cylinder

The State-owned oil marketing corporations Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have reduced the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹91.5 per cylinder on softening international prices. But the oil firms have made no changes in rates of domestic cooking gas and rather began imposing limits on refills a user can order in a fortnight. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was cut to ₹1,885 per cylinder in the national capital from ₹1,976.50, according to a price notification from State-owned fuel retailers.

For sixth month in a row, GST revenues cross ₹1.4 lakh crore mark

This is the sixth successive month when GST revenues have been over the ₹1.4 lakh crore mark, the Finance Ministry said, stressing that GST collections have risen 33% till August this year, compared to the same period of 2021-22, and are “continuing to display very high buoyancy”.

Moody’s slashes India’s economic growth forecast to 7.7% for 2022

In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23, Moody’s said India’s Central bank is likely to remain hawkish this year and maintain a reasonably tight policy stance in 2023 to prevent domestic inflationary pressures from building further.

AIFF Polls | Kalyan vs. Bhaichung as football body set to get first ‘Player President’

In Friday’s elections for the post of AIFF president, 45-year-old Bhaichung Bhutia, one of the biggest legends in Indian football, will have a straight fight with former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey. While Bhutia’s candidature has got the election more traction than it would have got if he was not in the fray, Chaubey, also 45, is believed to be the front-runner for the top job with backing from politically important state associations like Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh.

Sony-Zee merger can hurt competition, more scrutiny needed, says Competition Commission of India

A merger between the Indian unit of Japan’s Sony and Zee Entertainment to create a $10 billion TV enterprise will potentially hurt competition by having “unparalleled bargaining power”, the country’s antitrust watchdog found in an initial review, according to an official notice seen by Reuters.

Badminton | Hong Kong Open cancelled due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday the Hong Kong Open due to take place in November has been cancelled for the third straight year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the complexities of quarantine measures in the city. The event, a Super 500 tournament, was due to take place in Kowloon on Nov. 8-13.