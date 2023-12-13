Top news of the day: Security breach in Parliament as two persons jump into Lok Sabha from public gallery; new governments take charge in M.P. and Chhattisgarh, and more

December 13, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Security breach in Parliament as two persons jump into Lok Sabha from public gallery

The Lok Sabha witnessed shocking scenes on December 13 when two persons jumped into the House from the public gallery, carrying what appeared to be gas canisters. As soon as the duo entered the House during the Zero Hour, one of them was seen leaping over the benches while the other dangled from the public gallery, spraying some kind of gas substance. This led to chaos and confusion inside the House. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla caught one of the two men and grabbed the canister he was holding before throwing it out. “He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside... This is a major security breach,” he told ANI. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House that four persons have been arrested — two from inside the House, and two from outside Parliament in connection with the incident.

My son’s act is condemnable, says father of youth involved in Lok Sabha security breach

Devaraj, father of Manoranjan from Mysuru, one of the youths involved in the security breach at Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 13, has condemned his son’s act. Speaking to reporters outside his house in Vijayanagar II stage in Mysuru, Mr. Devaraj, however, vouched for his son’s good behaviour and conduct. “My son has never harmed anybody. But his act of intruding into the Parliament is condemnable,” he said. One of the accused in the security breach incident at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi, Manoranjan is an engineering graduate from a college in Bengaluru.

Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Sai and his two Deputies during a grand ceremony held at the Science College ground attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Ministers of some States.

Mohan Yadav sworn in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony that took place in State capital’s Lal Parade Ground.

Mizoram government outlines seven areas of focus

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati addresses the first session of the newly constituted ninth Legislative Assembly.

Centre is nudging Kerala towards a financial crisis, says State in Supreme Court

The State in a suit contended that recent actions, amendments and executive orders by the Centre were calculated to reduce Kerala to a state of penury.

Mahadev betting app promoter detained in Dubai

The accused, Ravi Uppal, was apprehended by Dubai police on the ED’s request via Interpol; he faces money laundering charges; ED estimates the proceeds of the crime amount to ₹6,000 crore.

Two months on, India shifts position, votes in favour of immediate ceasefire by Israel

Despite being “unsatisfied” with the UNGA resolution, Israel said it appreciated India’s support and votes in favour of two proposed amendments that were not adopted by the UNGA. Thanking India for its vote, the Palestinian Ambassador to India said that all countries must say “enough is enough”.

COP28 summit | Nations reach ‘consensus’ in Dubai to ‘transition’ from fossil fuels

The standout clause of this 21-page text with 196 paragraphs is the one that “calls on Parties” to [be] “...Transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan for leaking state secrets: media

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, media organisations in the country reported. Khan has previously said contents of the cable appeared in the media from other sources.

FM moves legislation to set up GST Appellate Tribunals ‘at the earliest’

The tribunals are expected to be operationalised soon after Parliament approves amendments to the central GST law; pending appeals had risen to nearly 15,000 by October.

Cricket Australia expects Usman Khawaja to abide by rules

Cricket Australia said on December 13 they backed Usman Khawaja’s right to express his support for the people of Gaza but expected him to conform to International Cricket Council (ICC) rules banning displays on his playing equipment.