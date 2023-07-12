July 12, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

As Yamuna water level hits 60-year-high, Delhi Chief Minister requests Centre’s help; Section 144 imposed in flood-prone areas

With the water level of Yamuna in Delhi hitting a 60-year-high, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 12 urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that the water level does not rise further. Mr. Kejriwal also urged people living in low lying areas close to the Yamuna to evacuate their houses. In view of the grave situation, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC Section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city, preventing unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

As price soars, Centre plans to procure tomatoes from A.P., Karnataka, Maharashtra for distribution in key consuming centres

The Centre on July 12 directed cooperatives Nafed and NCCF to procure tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres, where retail prices have recorded maximum increase in the last one month. The stocks of tomato will be distributed through retail outlets at discounted prices to the consumers in Delhi-NCR region from July 14, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Rain havoc | Relief measures going on war footing in Punjab and Haryana

Relief measures are going on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana on July 12 as several parts of the States remained flooded following incessant rains in the past three days. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit the worst-hit Ambala district on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, officials said. In Punjab, nearly 10,000 people have so far been evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, they said.

Calcutta High Court says Bengal panchayat poll results will be subject to its final orders

The Calcutta High Court on July 12 said that the panchayat elections in West Bengal and the declaration of results will be subject to its final orders in connection with matters which it is hearing over allegations of electoral malpractices on the day of polling. The court directed the State Election Commission, the State government and the Centre to file affidavits dealing with all the allegations made in three petitions alleging malpractices.

Balasore triple train accident | Seven railway employees suspended

At least seven railway employees, including three employees arrested by the CBI, were suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty leading to the triple train crash in Odisha, a top official said. As many as 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured in the triple train collision near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2. South Eastern Railway’s General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra, told reporters, “Had the officials been alert, the accident could have been avoided.”

Modi surname remark | BJP MLA Purnesh Modi files caveat in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that he be heard if the Congress leader moves a plea challenging the high court verdict refusing to stay his conviction in the Modi surname remark case.

Opposition meet in Bengaluru | Leaders of 24 parties invited, Sonia Gandhi to attend

The Opposition grouping to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls is set to expand with more parties joining in at the second unity meeting being convened by the Congress next week in Bengaluru. Leaders of 24 non-BJP parties have been invited for the meet on June 17 and 18, the first edition of which saw the participation of 15 parties.

PM Modi to visit U.A.E. on his return journey from France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, to take forward bilateral ties in key areas of energy, food security, and defence. “The India-U.A.E. comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Air India says passenger assaulted crew onboard Toronto-Delhi flight on July 8

A male passenger assaulted crew and some other passengers, and damaged the lavatory door onboard an Air India flight from Toronto to the national capital on July 8, the airline said on July 12. The passenger, a Nepalese citizen, was handed over to security agencies on arrival in New Delhi.

U.N. rights body passes Pakistan motion on religious hatred after Quran burning in Sweden, India votes in favour

The United Nations Human Rights Council on July 12 approved a disputed resolution on religious hatred in the wake of the burning of a Quran in Sweden, prompting concern by Western states who say it challenges long-held practices in rights protection. The resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), calls for the U.N. rights chief to publish a report on religious hatred and for states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred.”

Former Sri Lankan President Sirisena pays SLRs.15 million in compensation to victims of 2019 Easter terror attacks

Ahead of a deadline set by Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, Former President Maithripala Sirisena has paid the first instalment of 15 million Sri Lankan Rupees as compensation to the victims of the Easter terror attacks in 2019, according to media reports on July 12. In January, Mr. Sirisena, 71, was ordered by the apex court to pay SLRs. 00 million as compensation to the victims for his negligence in preventing one of the country’s worst terror strikes despite having credible information of an imminent attack.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi begins a rare visit to Africa ‘to promote economic diplomacy’

Iran’s President has begun a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Kenya on July 12 is the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade. He is also expected to visit Uganda and Zimbabwe and meet with the Presidents there. Africa is a “continent of opportunities” and a great platform for Iranian products, Mr. Raisi said. “None of us is satisfied with the current volume of trade,” he said.

India’s retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June due to surging food prices

India’s retail inflation hardened to 4.81% in June from 4.31% in May, driven by a spike in food price inflation faced by consumers which rose to 4.5% from less than 3% in the previous month, government data showed on July 12. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.31% (revised upward from 4.25%) in May and 7% in June 2022. The inflation, however, remains within the RBI’s comfort level of below 6%.

Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden advance to quarterfinal in men’s doubles competition

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden reached the men’s quarterfinals at the ongoing Wimbledon championships in London on July 11. As per olympics.com, they beat David Pel of the Netherlands and United States’ Reese Stalder in their Round of 16 match. Playing on the grass court of the All England Club, the Indo-Aussie pair, seeded sixth, emerged victorious over unseeded Pel and Stalder 7-5, 4-6, 7(10)-6(5) in two hours and 19 minutes.

