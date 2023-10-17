October 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Same-sex marriage | Supreme Court’s majority view holds that it cannot legalise queer unions

A majority view on a five-judge Constitution Bench which decided the same-sex marriage caseheld on October 17 that non-heterosexual couples cannot claim an unqualified right to marry. Though all five judges agreed that homosexuality was neither an urban nor elitist concept, they differed on the point whether the court can obligate the State to formally recognise the relationship of queer couples by giving it the legal status of a “civil union” or “marriage.

Israel-Hamas war, day 11 LIVE updates on October 17, 2023

Israel has maintained punishing airstrikes across Gaza as a ground invasion looms, while Hamas militants kept up a barrage of rocket attacks, and tensions mount near the Israel-Lebanon border. At least 2,778 people have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority civilians massacred in Hamas’ October 7 assault. The combination of airstrikes, dwindling supplies and Israel’s mass evacuation order for the north of the Gaza Strip has thrown the tiny territory’s 2.3 million people into upheaval and caused increasing desperation. More than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes, and 60 per cent are now in the approximately 14-kilometer-long (8 mile) area south of the evacuation zone, according to the UN.

Congress releases manifesto for M.P. polls; promises 25 lakh health insurance cover to people, 27% OBC quota

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on October 17 released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming State Assembly polls, making a slew of promises including ₹25 lakh health insurance cover to all the people in MP, 27% reservation for OBCs, and to form an IPL team of the State. The Opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.

Statement by Neville Roy Singham on Newsclick funding row

As the Delhi Police named American millionaire Neville Roy Singham as one of the accused in the Newsclick terror case, he has issued a four-page rebuttal, in which he has called the NYT article misleading and innuendo-laden hit piece.

MoD issues guidelines to set up 822 selfie points to ‘showcase good works done/being done’ by the Ministry

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued detailed guidelines to all its departments for the development of selfie points to showcase good works done/being done. The guidelines issued suggest a total 822 selfie points and “may contain” a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and must be prepared in a way that “enables the people to get the feeling of being a part of the initiative.”

Congress shifts focus on luring strong rivals, readjust tickets

Sensing that a strong under current in favour of the party is visible, Congress party’s central leadership has started a calculated exercise to woo strong leaders from the rival parties and re-adjust the tickets among aspiring partymen to avoid any post-allotment fallout.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleges Modi government using Army ‘politically’ for elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on October 17 accused the government of using the Army “politically” for elections and claimed that the ruling party has hurt its dignity by “capitalising on the popularity of soldiers”. He claimed that the Narendra Modi government has asked the Army to set up selfie points across the country where its schemes will be promoted instead of the bravery of soldiers.

Palestinians report heavy shelling in south Gaza towns where civilians are seeking refuge

Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge, early on October 17 Details of causalities were not immediately available. Israeli bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which contains the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt, as international mediators press for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out..

‘Dead’ for 20 years, ex-navy employee arrested by Delhi Police for triple murder

A 60-year-old ex-Navy employee who faked his death for 20 years was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly killing a relative and burning to death two labourers, police said on October 17. Balesh Kumar was arrested from a house in Najafgarh where he was staying with his family having changed his name to Aman Singh, police said. Balesh was 40 when he allegedly killed his brother-in-law, Rajesh alias Khushiram, over money in Delhi’s Bawana area in 2004. He also allegedly had an illicit relationship with Rajesh’s wife.

Why are earthquakes frequent in Afghanistan? | Explained

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Western Afghanistan on October 15, barely a few days after multiple earthquakes of similar strength killed at least a thousand people in the Herat province. Multiple earthquakes have destroyed entire villages in the country. Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government has put out conflicting numbers on the death toll from the October 11 quake, news agency Reuters reported. On Friday, the disaster management ministry revised downwards the death toll from multiple earthquakes to around 1,000 from an earlier figure of over 2,400. The U.N.’s humanitarian office had said on Tuesday that around 1,300 people had died, the report added.

Scientists propose sweeping new law of nature, expanding on evolution

When British naturalist Charles Darwin sketched out his theory of evolution in the 1859 book On the Origin of Species - proposing that biological species change over time through the acquisition of traits that favour survival and reproduction - it provoked a revolution in scientific thought.

Mahatma Gandhi serves not just as political inspiration but also as motivator of diplomacy: EAM Jaishankar

The relevance of Mahatma Gandhi is very great in today’s world that is beset by conflict and violence and he serves not just as a political inspiration but also as a motivator of diplomacy, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said on October 17 Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Mr, Jaishankar eulogised India’s foremost freedom fighter for his contributions to truth, non-violence and the freedom and independence of people.

RBI imposes penalty on ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank for violation of norms

The Reserve Bank on October 17 said it has imposed a penalty or ₹12.19 crore on ICICI Bank and ₹3.95 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance of certain regulatory norms. The penalty on private sector lender ICICI Bank has been imposed for contravention of norms related to ‘Loans and Advances-Statutory and Other restrictions’ and ‘Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select Fls’.

EU securities watchdog warns investors over crypto market protections

Investors will not be protected under European Union cryptoasset market rules until at least the end of 2024, and even then they should still be ready to lose all their money, the bloc’s securities watchdog said on October 17. The EU was the first jurisdiction in the world to approve a comprehensive set of rules to regulate markets for cryptoassets like bitcoin, which entered into force in June but won’t be fully applied until December 2024.

What it means to belong to Swati Tirunal’s family and grow up listening to his Navaratri kritis

In cultures all over the world, there have been people who wanted good things to reach the masses and not rest with just a privileged few. Purandaradasa’s songs, which contains the essence our spirituality continue to strike with listeners even several centuries after they were composed. Tulasidas wrote Sri Ramcharithmanas in simple Hindi that could be understood by a vast majority. Muthuswamy Dikshitar incorporated powerful mantras and beejaksharams into his compositions in a way that it would benefit anyone who sang these songs.

69th National Film Awards | Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and more felicitated

The ceremony for the 69th National Film Awards was held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards to the winners, including Best Actor winners Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. The 69th National Film Awards, which honours films censored in the year 2021, was announced in August by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.