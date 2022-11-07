The major news headlines of the day and more.

Supreme Court, in a majority verdict, upholds constitutional validity of EWS quota

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday, in a 3:2 majority decision, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which provides 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the ‘economically weaker sections of the society but excludes the ‘poorest of poor’ among Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) from its ambit.

India asks Chinese authorities to ensure medical students’ training

India on Monday said it had raised with concerned Chinese authorities and medical colleges the issue of adequate training and preparation for the thousands of Indian students in China to ensure their compliance with new eligibility rules for practice in India.

Gunathilaka denied bail by local Sydney court, Sri Lanka Cricket suspends him from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka was on Monday denied bail by a local court in Sydney after being charged with sexual assault of a woman while his country’s cricket board suspended him from all forms of the game with immediate effect. The 31-year-old Gunathilaka, who was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday ahead of the Sri Lankan team’s departure from Australia, attended the hearing via video link in Downing Centre Local Court from Surry Hills cells.

COP27 | We’re on a highway to climate hell, U.N.’s Guterres warns

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told countries gathered at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt on November 7 they face a stark choice: work together now to cut emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe.

Welcoming earth’s 8-billionth living person

Around mid-November, the world will have its 8 billionth living human being, according to an estimate from the United Nations. When the milestone is reached, it will have taken the world a little less than half a century to double its population from 4 billion people in 1974. But going by current population trends, there will not be another doubling of human population any time soon. In fact, humanity’s next big challenge may well be a declining population.

U.K. court approves extradition of accused middleman Sanjay Bhandari

A U.K. court on Monday ruled that Sanjay Bhandari, an accused middleman and consultant in arms deals, can be extradited to India to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The 60-year-old faced two extradition requests from the Indian authorities, the first related to money laundering and the second to tax evasion.

Have ‘amiable relationship’ with PM, but will continue to view BJP as rival: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister and president of ruling BJD Naveen Patnaik said that he has an ‘amiable’ relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi though his party considers BJP as its main rival in the coastal State. Mr. Patnaik and his party which used to make allegations of central negligence against the Central Government in Delhi, also admitted that Odisha now gets “good cooperation” from the Centre for “development and welfare of our State”.

Russian businessman Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in the future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls | State will join U.P., Uttarakhand in re-electing BJP to power: Nadda

BJP president J.P. Nadda has claimed Himachal Pradesh will join Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in re-electing his party, and dismissed AAP’s challenge in the hill State and Gujarat, saying it has a history of making a lot of noise during polls but ends up losing even deposit in most seats.

Twitter delaying changes to check mark badges after US midterm elections: Report

Twitter is planning to defer the rollout of the verification check marks to its subscribers of the new USD 7.99 a month subscription service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections in the US, amid concerns over the spread of false information, a media report has said.

West Bengal teacher recruitment scam | Enforcement Directorate grills former Minister Paresh Adhikary

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 7 interrogated former West Bengal Minister Paresh Adhikary in connection with a teacher recruitment scam. Mr. Adhikary, who had been earlier been grilled by the CBI in the same case, arrived at the CGO complex of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kolkata in the morning to face questioning, sources in the agency said.

Six held for saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at BSP rally in Uttar Pradesh

Six men were arrested for allegedly raising the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in Azamgarh after a meeting of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers. The arrests were made after a video surfaced on social media that showed some people shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after a meeting of BSP workers in Jahanaganj held to discuss local bodies poll last week.

Google Pixel 7 Review: A mediocre flagship that faces resistance

The lack of bandwidth delayed the launch of Google smartphones in India, but after a long gap the company is picking up the pace, first with the Pixel 6a, and now with the recently launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to expand its smartphone portfolio here. Today, we are going to review the Google Pixel 7 and see how this flagship phone will stand against other flagship variants available within the same range. The Pixel 7 costs ₹59,999 in India.

The Falcon Heavy launch: the most powerful operational rocket in the world

On November 1, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy rocket into a geosynchronous Earth orbit from the Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, U.S. This is considered as a National Security Space Launch for the U.S. military. The company hails this as the most powerful operational rocket in the world. This is the fourth launch of the giant rocket system, and the first one in nearly three years since its last launch in 2019.

PILs seeking probe into money-laundering allegations against Soren not maintainable: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday held that public interest petitions filed against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking a CBI probe into allegations of money laundering is not maintainable. Mr. Soren had approached the Supreme Court after the State High Court had held that the PILs against him for alleged money laundering through shell companies and obtaining a mining lease was maintainable.

Morbi bridge collapse | Gujarat High Court takes suo motu cognizance, issues notice to State government

The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident. The Chief Justice of the High Court said it was a disheartening incident wherein 100s of citizens died an untimely death. The court sought a report from the State in 10 days regarding the steps taken so far.

2012 Chhawala rape case: Supreme Court acquits three convicts called ‘predators’ by Delhi court

The Supreme Court on November 7 acquitted three convicts who were awarded the death penalty by Delhi court after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawala area in 2012. The three convicts were awarded the death penalty after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012. The victim’s mutilated body was found in a field with multiple injuries due to assault with objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots.