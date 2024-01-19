January 19, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

SC refuses Bilkis Bano case convicts ‘breathing time’ to surrender

The Supreme Court on January 19 refused to give convicts in the Bilkis Bano case any further “breathing time” to surrender. “When we passed our direction on January 8 for you to surrender, we gave you two weeks to put your affairs in order,” Justice B.V. Nagarathna, heading a Bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, told the convicts’ lawyers.

Tri-services women contingent, C-295 transport aircraft to make debut at Republic Day parade

A 144 personnel tri-service women contingent would be participating in Republic Day Parade this time for the first time with 48 personnel from each service. Also the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) latest induction, the C-295 medium transport aircraft will make debut over kartavya path during the Republic Day flypast this year.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has specific provisions on organised crime, in a first for national laws

Organised crime is being addressed in a comprehensive way at the national level for the first time, with its introduction in a specific section of the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The new statute will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which does not have any clauses pertaining to organised crimes, though the offence has inter-State and even international ramifications.

DMK forms three teams for election work, seat-sharing talks and preparation of manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The DMK on January 19, 2024, announced the formation of three teams for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year. These teams would be in charge of overseeing election work, holding seat-sharing talks and preparing the party’s election manifesto. DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced the formation of a team to coordinate and oversee the party’s work for the general elections. This team includes Ministers K. N. Nehru, R. S. Bharathi, E. V. Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

India developing very strong semi-conductor industry; first made-in-India chip in December: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The first made-in-India chip will be out by December, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Davos, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developing a very strong semi-conductor industry in the country in a short span of time with focus on the entire ecosystem. Speaking to PTI at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024, the Minister said PM Modi launched a semi-conductor policy in January 2022, adding that when he met senior representatives of the industry, the one thing they all were surprised about was how this much work could be done in such a short time.

Lalu-Tejashwi call on Nitish amid buzz over change of guard in Bihar

Amid the buzz that’s going on over a change of guard in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad and his son Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on January 19 called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence. All three held a closed-door meeting for nearly an hour. After the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav dismissed the rift within the party and also denied reports of Mr. Kumar going back to the NDA fold.

Money markets to open at 2.30 p.m. on January 22: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 19 said money markets will open at 2.30 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. on January 22, with the government announcing a half-day holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Indian Immunologicals unveils indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine

Vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals (IIL) on Friday launched the country’s first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine. The vaccine ‘Havisure’ represents a significant step forward in India’s fight against Hepatitis A and is poised to make a substantial contribution to public health, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) subsidiary said in a release on the launch in Hyderabad.

India needs over 2,500 new aircraft by 2042, says Boeing Vice President

Backed by high traffic growth, India will need more than 2,500 new aircraft deliveries by 2042, Darren Hulst, Boeing vice-president of Commercial Marketing said. Addressing a press conference, Mr. Hulst said to meet the rising passenger and cargo demand, South Asian carriers are projected to quadruple the size of their fleets over the next two decades and they will require more than 2,705 new airplanes to address growth and fleet replacement.

Russia’s Putin immersed himself in sub-zero waters to mark Orthodox Epiphany - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 19 morning immersed himself in sub zero waters to celebrate Orthodox Epiphany by clambering through a hole in the ice, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

DPR for rapid rail link from IGI to Noida airport likely by March

Work on the rapid rail transport system, which will link Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to the yet-to-be launched new Noida International Airport, will gather steam with the detailed project report (DPR) for the project to be concluded by March.

India will be among the world’s top three economies in my next term, PM Modi says in Solapur

“I have given a guarantee to my countrymen that India will be among the world’s top three economies in my next term as Prime Minister,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while criticising the previous Congress-led governments for the failure of their poverty-alleviation programmes which were riddled with corruption.

Take a look at Ram Lalla’s idol inside Ayodhya Ram Temple’s sanctum sanctorum

With Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony to be held on January 22, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of temple in Ayodhya on January 19.

The Hindu Litfest 2024: A sneak peek into Chennai’s literary carnival

Step into the enchanting world of words and ideas as The Hindu Litfest unveils its much-anticipated 2024 edition — a literary spectacle that transcends the boundaries of conventional book festivals. For nearly a decade, Chennai has been the epicentre of this literary whirlwind, with writers, novelists, artists, performers, and enthusiasts coming together to celebrate ideas that defy categorisation.

Flight operations to remain suspended for over two hours daily at Delhi airport till January 26

There will be no flight arrivals or departures at the Delhi airport from 10.20 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. every day till January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, according to an official. The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been revised to introduce the new restrictions. Earlier, the curbs were in place only for non-scheduled flights with certain exceptions.

Resolve Maratha quota issue wholeheartedly: Jarange urges Fadnavis a day before protest march

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on January 19 urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to wholeheartedly address the issue of reservation for the community. Speaking to reporters, the activist said he would leave his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna at 9 am on Saturday to embark on a protest march for Mumbai to press for the demand to provide reservation to his community.

