Top news of the day | SC agrees to Centre’s request to adjourn hearing of pleas for independent probe into Pegasus issue; Taliban disperse Kabul rally, arrest journalists, and more

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to the Centre’s request to adjourn the hearing of petitions for an independent probe into allegations of the government using Israeli-based Pegasus spyware to snoop on citizens.

The Taliban have fired gunshots to disperse a rally on Tuesday in Kabul and arrested several Afghan journalists who were covering the demonstration, witnesses and Afghan media outlets said. Follow updates here.

Farmers in large numbers gathered in Karnal for a mahapanchayat as the local authorities braced themselves for a possible gherao of the district headquarters by protesters after talks between farm leaders and officials appeared to yield no result.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed she had been placed under house arrest in Srinagar, a day after she criticised the police for showing ‘disrespect’ to the body of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) prepares to battle it out in the coming Punjab Assembly elections, finding a native leader with a State-wide appeal and pose a challenge to heavyweights like Parkash Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or Congress leader Amarinder Singh seems to be a big challenge for it.

China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday promoted a new General to head the military’s Western Theatre Command which borders India, state media reported, unusually marking a third change in the command’s leadership in the past nine months amid the continuing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

The teaching-learning process has to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make the education sector in the country world-class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 7.

The government will take a “balanced” approach while finalising the amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules as “wide and varied” comments have been received from stakeholders, a top official said on September 7.

British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her dream run at the U.S. Open on Monday by overwhelming American Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure.