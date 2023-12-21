Top news of the day: Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief; Lok Sabha suspends more MPs as it adjourns sine die a day ahead of schedule, and more

December 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI chief

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, in New Delhi.

3 fresh suspensions from Lok Sabha; total number of MPs suspended now 146

Three more Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha, taking the total number of suspensions from the Lower House of Parliament to a record 100. With this, the total number of MPs suspended for unruly behaviour from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha stands at an unprecedented 146 since December 14. After passing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die (indefinitely), a day ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha discussed the three criminal law Bills, which were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Opposition protests mass suspension of MPs, Kharge asks govt to ‘behave democratically’

Carrying a huge ‘Save Democracy’ banner and placards with messages like ‘Opposition MPs Suspended’ ‘Parliament Caged’ and ‘‘Democracy Expelled’ written on them, the lawmakers took out the march.

Plot to kill Khalistani separatist in U.S. | Czech authorities have granted consular access to Nikhil Gupta on three occasions: MEA

The U.S. federal prosecutors have charged that Mr. Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the U.S. and Canada. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

Parliament security breach case | Delhi court extends police custody of four accused till January 5

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.

Delhi excise case | ‘Unlawful, politically motivated’: Kejriwal writes to ED on summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent his reply to the ED summons, calling them illegal and politically motivated, AAP sources said on Thursday. Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday. However, he left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday. “Kejriwal called the fresh summons politically motivated and illegal. In his reply, he said that he has lived his life through transparency and honesty and has nothing to hide. He said he is ready to accept any legal summons,” sources said, citing his reply.

COVID-19 | Kerala reports about 300 new cases as infections continue to rise in the State

About 300 fresh infections and three deaths have been reported in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m on December 21, according to estimates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total 2,669 active cases across the country, as many as 2,341 were reported in Kerala. There was an uptick of about 300 new cases on Thursday as compared to the figures recorded on December 20.

WHO prequalifies a second malaria vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India

In October 2023, the WHO recommended its use for the prevention of malaria in children, following the advice of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group.

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

The United Kingdom, France and Germany are the latest countries to call on Israel to reach a “sustainable truce” after more than two months of war in Gaza, which was sparked by the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

Sensex rebounds 358 points on buying in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 358.79 points or 0.51% to settle at 70,865.10 with 21 of its stocks ending in the green and nine in the red.

Crisis-hit West Indies announce 7 uncapped players for Australia Test tour

Languishing at eighth in the world rankings, the Caribbeans’ hopes of ending a 20-year losing streak against Australia appear faint with all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers electing to skip the series to play franchise T20 cricket.