Top news of the day: Rohit Sharma’s men land in Mumbai for victory celebartions; Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM for a third term

Men in Blue land in Mumbai for victory parade and felicitation

Exuberant fans lined up to express support despite monsoon showers and heavy security deployment before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted them for breakfast as India’s T20 World Cup-winning cricket stars returned to a euphoric reception in New Delhi on July 4. Later in the day, the players travelled to Mumbai to participate in an open bus victory parade followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

Air India cancels flight to bring back cricketers; DGCA seeks report

Air India cancelled a scheduled passenger flight from Newark to New Delhi on July 2 to operate a chartered flight to bring back the stranded Indian cricket team from Barbados, sources said. Air India didn’t explain how the passengers were accommodated, but insisted that the charter flight was arranged as an ‘emergency measure’. The issue came to light after some passengers complained on X that they received no information on flight cancellation or alternative accommodation. Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the Air India on the issue.

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM for third term

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister for a third term on July 4. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Mr. Soren’s father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Chamapi Soren, who resigned as Chief Minister on July 3, was also present on the occasion.

Hathras stampede: Bodies of all victims identified, handed over to kin, says District Magistrate

The bodies of all victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, District Magistrate Asish Kumar said in Hathras on July 4. A total of 121 people, mostly women, had died after the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole’s ‘satsang’ in Hathras on July 2. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police said they have arrested six sevadars, including two women, in connection with the stampede.

Over 50 successful NEET-UG candidates move Supreme Court to stop retest for all

Over 50 successful Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates, including several who have been ranked first, have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to restrain the Centre and the National Testing Agency from cancelling the controversy-ridden exam.

L.K. Advani discharged from hospital

BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on July 4 evening, sources said. The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there. Mr. Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 p.m., the sources said.

10 Bihar bridges collapse in over 15 days: PIL in Supreme Court seeks structural audit of all bridges in State

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Bihar government to undertake a structural audit and set up an expert committee to identify bridges that can be either strengthened or demolished based on the findings. Ten incidents of bridge collapse have been reported in Bihar’s Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in over a fortnight. Many have claimed that heavy rainfall might have contributed to the incidents.

PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8 to 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between the two countries. After concluding his trip to Russia, Mr. Modi will travel to Austria, which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in 41 years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

U.K goes to polls with opposition Labour as heavy favourite to gain power

Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised his own party on May 22 when he called the election, which could have taken place as late as January 2025. After 14 years in power under five different Prime Ministers, Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the main Opposition party, the Labour Party led by Keir Starmer.

Sensex, Nifty close at fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher to close at fresh all-time high levels on on July 4, following buying in market heavyweights ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex scaled an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade. The index pared most of the gains later due to volatility and profit-taking by investors at record levels. Sensex closed 62.87 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 80,049.67, its all-time closing high. The broader Nifty also hit an intra-day record high of 24,401 in early trade before closing almost flat. The 50-issue index rose by 15.65 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at a record 24,302.15 with 23 of its shares closing higher and 27 with losses.

