Top news of the day: Rishi Sunak pledges to fix the mess left by his predecessor; Google fined ₹936 crore in second anti-trust case, and more

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rishi Sunak pledges to fix the mess left by his predecessor

Standing in front of his Downing Street office, Britain's new Prime Minister paid tribute to Liz Truss, whose economic programme roiled the markets, saying the mistakes she made were not "born of ill will or bad intentions".

BJP, Opposition spar over Rishi Sunak

A war of words broke out between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties as Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was appointed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. While the Opposition lamented the alleged majoritarian nature of the Modi Government, the BJP cited A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s and Dr. Manmohan Singh’s rise as the country’s president and prime minister.

Play Store policies | CCI slaps ₹936.44-crore penalty on Google for unfair business practices

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

WhatsApp resumes service after facing outage for over an hour

This was WhatsApp’s first major outage since the October 5 snag that took down WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, affecting millions of users for several hours before services were restored.

Kerala Governor-government spat | Panel recommends meaningful structures to check interference of Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor in universities

The farsighted recommendations of the M. Anandakrishnan Committee set up by the Kerala State Higher Education Council in 2009 to review the Acts of Universities of Kerala assume significance amidst the escalating rift between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left front government over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at U.S. Embassy in New Delhi

Ms. Jones, 74, who was the coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts recently, will depart to New Delhi soon, the State Department said.

Five associates of Jameesha Mubin, who died in Coimbatore car blast, arrested

The police initially registered a case against the five men under section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and section 3 (a) of the Explosive Substances Act (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property). Later on Tuesday, the FIR were altered by invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Accordingly, they were booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A of Indian Penal Code and Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA.

Indian envoy meets Kenyan President Ruto as New Delhi calls case of missing Indians ‘disturbing’

Authorities in Kenya on Monday, produced four police officials in the court, related to the disappearance of two Indian nationals.

Zelensky asks donors for $38 billion as Russia shells eastern Donbas city of Bakhmut

At an international reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Berlin, Mr. Zelensky urged European leaders to offer greater financial support for his country more than eight months after Vladimir Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine.

Adidas ends partnership with rapper Ye over antisemitic remarks

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

BSE launches Electronic Gold Receipts

It introduced two new products of 995 and 999 purity during the Muhurat trading on Diwali and trading will be in multiples of 1 gram and deliveries in multiples of 10 gram and 100 gram, the exchange said in a statement.

To hell with spirit of game, says Hardik Pandya on ‘Mankading’

“To hell with the spirit of the game, we need to stop making a fuss about this.” Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is very clear in his head how the run out of the batter, backing up far at the non-striker’s end should be perceived.