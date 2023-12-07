December 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

As Pannun case heats up in U.S. Senate, FBI chief to visit India

The U.S. indictment of an Indian national for an assassination plot against wanted Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, allegedly directed by an Indian government official, is likely to be at the top of the agenda as the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray travels to India next week.

Supreme Court hearing on the challenge to Section 6A of the Citizenship Act on December 7, 2023

The Supreme Court on December 7 directed the Union Government to furnish data on the number of immigrants who were conferred Indian citizenship through Section 6A(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY. Chandrachud-led Constitution Bench also sought to know the steps taken by the government to curb illegal immigration into the territory of India, particularly the North-Eastern States. Information was also sought on the influx of illegal migrants in such States post-March 25, 1971 – the date of commencement of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Parliament Winter Session Day 4 | December 7, 2023

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on the third day of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from PoK to the legislative assembly.

Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Anumula Revanth Reddy has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana amid a massive public gathering at Lal Bahadur Stadium, in Hyderabad. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Mr. Reddy who was the Congress high command’s choice for the coveted post for steering the party to victory in the youngest State. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries, Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Siddaramaiah and Sukhvinder Singh and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shiv Kumar were present during the swearing in ceremony.

Cyclone Michaung | Centre releases ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu’s disaster response fund

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in and around Chennai on December 7, 2023 said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the second instalment of its share of ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu’s State Disaster Relief Fund. Addressing the media after a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a review with top bureaucrats on the impact caused by Cyclone Michaung and the relief work underway, he said the Union government has also sanctioned ₹500 crore for urban flood management activities in Chennai.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends efforts to balance health and economy at COVID-19 inquiry

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his efforts to balance the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 as he gave a second day of testimony on December 7 to Britain’s public inquiry into the government’s response to the pandemic. Mr. Johnson was grilled about his government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” programme, which supported the hospitality industry by subsidising restaurant meals, and delays in imposing a second national lockdown as infection rates began to rise toward the end of 2020.

EU thrashing out landmark AI rules in marathon overnight talks

EU lawmakers and governments were still wrangling on Thursday over several key issues on landmark rules governing artificial intelligence, two sources familiar with the matter said, as talks extended through the night into a second day. The two sides agreed to a provisional deal on how to regulate fast-growing generative AI systems such as ChatGPT in the early hours of December 7, overcoming one of the biggest stumbling blocks to a final agreement, a source told Reuters.

Pneumonia cases in AIIMS Delhi have no link to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children in China: Health Ministry

Reports claiming that bacterial cases detected at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi were linked to the recent surge in pneumonia cases in China were misleading and inaccurate, the Union Health Ministry said on December 7. A note released by the Ministry said that the cases detected had no link whatsoever to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children reported from some parts of the world, including China.

Vladimir Putin moves a step closer to a fifth term as President after Russia sets 2024 election date

Russian lawmakers on December 7 set the date of the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office. Members of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, voted unanimously to approve a decree setting the date.

Steve Smith’s manager debunks former Australian captain’s retirement talks

Steve Smith will not follow his teammate David Warner into Test retirement as the former Australian captain thinks he can still achieve a lot more, clarified Warren Craig, his long-time manager. Warner had expressed his desire for a Sydney farewell after the third and final Test against Pakistan starting from January 3, 2024.

Premier League | Man United gets morale-boosting 2-1 win over Chelsea; City loses 1-0 at Aston Villa

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spent the majority of the season in apparent crisis. Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, spoke this week of his confidence that Manchester City would win an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row. How quickly fortunes can change in soccer. Just three points now separate the rivals after United beat Chelsea 2-1 and the defending champions lost 1-0 at Aston Villa on Wednesday to extend their winless run in the league to four games.

NIA attaches property of LeT operatives in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 7 attached the properties of two “key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives” for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. An NIA spokesperson said the two accused, identified as Fayaz Ahmed Itoo alias Fayaz Khar, and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Khursheed Alam Bhat alias Surya, were arrested after the attack and are members of the banned Pakistan-backed terror organisation, according to the NIA’s investigation.

Vivek Ramaswamy calls Nikki Haley a ‘fascist’, ‘corrupt’; she says responding to him ‘not worth her time’

Calling her “fascist” and “corrupt,” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy launched a tirade against his Republican presidential rival and fellow Indian-American Nikki Haley, who refrained from a verbal duel, saying it is not worth her time to respond to him. Mr. Ramaswamy launched the volley of charges against the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Arizona during the Republican Party’s fourth presidential debate, which was attended by just four candidates, the other two being former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Government directs sugar mills to not use sugarcane juice for ethanol production to keep prices in check

The Centre on December 7 banned the use of ‘sugarcane juice and sugar syrup’ for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year that started this month, in order to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check. However, the government has allowed use of ‘B-molasses’ for ethanol production in 2023-24, a move which sugar industry bodies welcomed.