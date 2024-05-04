Top news of the day: Revanna arrested from Deve Gowda’s residence in kidnap case; Jaishankar says Canada arrests mostly due to their internal politics, and more

May 04, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

Kidnap case | Revanna arrested from his father Deve Gowda’s residence

Former Minister and Holenarsipura MLA H.D. Revanna has been arrested from his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s residence. The arrest came minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru. Earlier in the day Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was informed by officials of the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged sex assault involving Mr. Revanna’s son Prajwal that there is a possibility of the CBI issuing a “Blue Corner Notice”, against the Hasssan MP.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing | Canada arrests mostly due to their internal politics: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that what’s happening in poll-bound Canada over the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was mostly due to their internal politics and nothing to do with India.

Nepal’s unilateral actions will not change ground reality: Jaishankar on Nepal move to introduce new note with disputed map

Nepal on May 3 announced the printing of a new NPR100 currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, already termed as “artificial enlargement” and “untenable” by India. Contesting Nepal’s decision, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that New Delhi’s position is very clear adding that Kathmandu unilaterally took some measures on their side. He also said that while both countries were having talks on boundary matters, by doing something unilaterally, Nepal is not going to change the on-ground reality.

Pakistani leaders praying for Rahul Gandhi to become PM, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand

On his second day campaign in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 made a veiled attack on Congress party and its leaders while addressing a public meeting in Palamu and Gumla. He emphasised that a strong nation requires a strong leader unlike Congress which used to cry in front of other nations when Pakistan used to attack India.

Experts, industry insiders welcome Spices Board, FSSAI’s measures to check quality of food products

The measures have been brought in following the recent suspension of sale of certain spice blends from two leading brands in India by Singapore and Hong Kong. The suspension was allegedly due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide (ETO), a known carcinogen.

BJP orchestrated the Sandeshkhali incident to defame Bengal: Trinamool

Amid the row over incidents in Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, the TMC released a video on social media, claiming that the episode was a “conspiracy” by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In the purported video, a man, who claimed to be a BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali, was heard saying that Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, “is behind the whole conspiracy”.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief, joins BJP

Mr. Lovely joined the BJP along with former Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Chauhan and former MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh.

Jaishankar rejects Joe Biden’s ‘xenophobia’ comment

The U.S. president had said xenophobia in China, Japan and India was holding back growth in the respective economies.

Imran Khan says ready to hold talks but not for striking deal

Talking to journalists at the high-security Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on May 3, the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder asserted that negotiations were held only with adversaries and therefore the talks should be held with those who were the biggest opponents of his party at present, apparently a reference to the military establishment, the Dawn newspaper reported on May 4.

Government lifts ban on onion exports; imposes minimum export price of $550/tonne

The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country.

IPL-17: PBKS vs CSK | Chennai Super Kings eye payback in second successive clash against Punjab Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will look to set their house in order and get back to winning ways when they face an upbeat yet unpredictable Punjab Kings for the second time in a row in the IPL in Dharamsala.

IPL-17: LSG vs KKR | Playoffs hopeful Lucknow Super Giants wary of dominant Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-round firepower

Lucknow Super Giants will have to bring their ‘A’ game forward to prevail against a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams, marching towards IPL playoffs, clash in Lucknow.

