Top news of the day: Rescuers hope to resume drilling to evacuate trapped workers from Uttarkashi tunnel; Israel-Hamas ceasefire begins ahead of hostage and prisoner releases, and more

November 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Snag set right, drilling to resume: Officials

Rescue workers were set to begin drilling at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel after putting it on hold for several hours, following a snag that delayed the operation, officials said. Officials, at an afternoon news briefing, said that the technical problem that stalled the drilling on November 23 had been set right, and the operation would begin in the next couple of hours. The boring would resume after another section of steel pipes is welded to the chute already pushed through, they said.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire begins ahead of hostage and prisoner releases

Israel was eagerly awaiting what one official called the “miracle” release on November 24 of women and children taken hostage by Palestinian militants during the deadliest attack in the country’s history. But the authorities were also gearing up for the complex task of helping those returning home from a nearly seven-week hostage ordeal that may have left them deeply traumatised. On November 24, a first tranche of around a dozen women and children hostages were expected to be sent back to Israel in an exchange that would begin at 4 p.m. (7.30 p.m. IST). Israel is set to release three times as many Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails — women and teenage boys — under the terms of the deal reached with Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Over the course of the four-day truce, which began at 7 a.m. (10.30 a.m. IST), at least 50 hostages are expected to be freed, with 150 Palestinians prisoners to be released in exchange.

Closely monitoring outbreak of H9N2, clusters of respiratory illness in children in China, says government

There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness said the Health Ministry on November 24. The statement comes following reports indicating clustering of cases of respiratory illness in children in northern China for which World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued a statement. The Ministry maintained that it is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. It, however, maintained that there is a need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors and improving coordination was recognised.

Naveen Patnaik government withdraws decision to allow transfer of tribal land to non-tribals

The Naveen Patnaik Government on November 24 rescinded its decision to amend Orissa Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956 (OSATIP) which would have allowed transfer of tribal land to non-tribals. The OSATIP not only prohibits the transfer of tribal lands but also criminalizes any forced alienation in scheduled areas. A Cabinet meeting held in the middle of winter session of Odisha Assembly, approved proposal of rescinding amendment to OSATIP.

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of embassy in India

The embassy had stopped functioning on September 30 when the senior Afghan diplomats and the ambassador representing the Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan left India.

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel’s appeal against death sentence

A Qatari court has accepted the appeal document on the sentencing of eight former Indian naval personnel to death, sources familiar with the matter said. An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty awarded to the eight Indian ex-Navy personnel in Qatar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on November 9, stated that the judgment remains “confidential”, adding that the appeal was filed in the case.

PM Modi likely to attend U.N. climate talks in UAE

The Prime Minister will reach the UAE on November 30, deliver India’s national statement during the United Nations’ World Climate Action Summit on December 1 and return the same day, a source told PTI. The World Climate Action Summit on December 1-2 will see heads of states and governments, leaders from civil society, business, youth, indigenous peoples’ organisations, frontline communities, science and other sectors discussing actions and plans aimed at scaling climate action.

Ashok Gehlot shares Sachin Pilot’s video appeal to voters

The video post assumes significance as the Pilot-Gehlot power tussle has found frequent mention in the campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly polls with the Prime Minister also referring to it. Mr. Gehlot posted the 1.51 minute video of Mr. Pilot on his social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram.

Ayurvedic products not part of India-U.K. FTA dialogue

As per a list published in 2014 by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, many Indian ingredients like sarpagandha, and khat that are often used in Ayurveda products are either ‘banned’ or ‘restricted’.

Irish police arrest 34 people in Dublin rioting following stabbings outside a school

The head of the Irish police, Commissioner Drew Harris, said one officer was seriously injured in the violence that began after news spread that a 5-year-old girl was receiving emergency medical treatment at a Dublin hospital following the attack outside a school. At least 100 people took to the streets, some armed with metal bars and covering their faces.

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend

Pistorius, who turned 37 this week, has been in jail since late 2014 for the Valentine’s Day 2013 killing of model Reeva Steenkamp, although he was released for a period of house arrest in 2015 while one of the numerous appeals in his case was heard. He was ultimately convicted of murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

Sumit Nagal, Sasi Mukund refuse to travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup

The two players have conveyed their unavailability for the World Group I play-off tie to be played in February but have not specified the reason behind their decision. It’s learnt that Nagal did not want to play because the tie will be held on grass courts, a surface that does not suit his game style. Mukund has opted out of the matches because of “personal reasons”.