Top news of the day: Rajya Sabha suspends 19 Opposition members; Congress MPs court arrest as ED records Sonia Gandhi’s statement for second day, and more

Rajya Sabha suspends 19 Opposition members for “willfully obstructing the House”

Nineteen members from the Trinamool Congress, DMK, TRS, CPI and CPI(M) have been suspended from attending Rajya Sabha session for the rest of the week for disrupting the House proceedings and demanding a discussion on price rise and a rollback of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily essentials. This is the highest number of single batch suspension and follows the suspension of four Congress MPs in Lok Sabha the previous day for the rest of the monsoon session. In November 2021, 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire winter session.

Congress MPs court arrest as ED records Sonia Gandhi’s statement for second day

The Enforcement Directorate recorded Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s statement on the second day of questioning in a money laundering case linked to he National Herald newspaper, officials said. Ms. Gandhi, who was questioned for 2.5 hours before lunch and rejoined after a break, had reached the ED office in central Delhi around 11 am accompanied by her Z+ armed security and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Ms. Priyanka stayed back with her, Mr. Rahul Gandhi left soon after and joined the Congress protest at Vijay Chowk before being detained by the police.

Opposition parties write to Murmu; allege ‘intensifying misuse’ of probe agencies by Modi government

The letter, signed by the leaders of the Congress, DMK, SP, AAP, RJD and CPI(M )among others, also raised the issue of the “stubborn attitude” of the government, which is not allowing an urgent discussion on the issue of price rise and GST hike that has impacted the proceedings in the Monsoon session so far.

Uddhav loyalists seek urgent hearing of plea against ECI proceedings on Shinde’s claim

In an oral mentioning before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat said the court should stop the ECI proceedings from going on. The apex court was already looking into every facet of the entire gamut of legal issues connected to the recent developments in Maharashtra politics, right from the breaking away of Mr. Shinde and his supporters to the resignation of Mr. Thackeray as Chief Minister, to the floor test, etc.

Jagdeep Dhankar withdraws from Supreme Court lawyers’ chambers allotment list

Chambers are allotted within the Supreme Court to apex court lawyers to meet litigants conveniently. Many lawyers have been waiting in line for chamber space for years together.

‘Big Brother’ always listening to politicians’ phone calls in ‘new’ India: Margaret Alva

The Opposition candidate for Vice-President had earlier said she has been unable to make or receive calls after she spoke to some “friends in the BJP”. Since then, Ms. Alva alleged, calls to her mobile were being diverted and she was unable to make or receive them.

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 28

According to sources, the toll is likely to rise as several are critical. The deaths have occurred in villages of Botad and Ahmedabad districts.

Karnataka High Court notice to Centre on Twitter petition challenging content and account ‘blocking orders’

The High Court of Karnataka ordered issue of notice to the Central Government on a petition filed by Twitter challenging the legality of a series of ‘blocking orders’ issued by authorities under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, either to block Twitter accounts or identified content of the accounts.

PM Modi congratulates new Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

In a congratulatory letter, Mr. Modi said that he looked forward to working closely with Mr. Wickremesinghe for the mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka.

European Union reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

EU Energy Ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc.

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project.

Trump makes first visit to Washington since January 2021, to deliver speech on crime

Mr. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute’s two-day America First Agenda Summit as some advisers urge him to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less time relitigating the 2020 election as he prepares to announce an expected 2024 White House campaign.

IMF cuts global growth forecasts, warns high inflation threatens recession

Global real GDP growth will slow to 3.2% in 2022 from a forecast of 3.6% issued in April, the IMF said in an update of its World Economic Outlook. It added that world GDP actually contracted in the second quarter due to downturns in China and Russia.

We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India, says Gautam Adani

Speaking at the Adani Group’s annual shareholders meeting, Mr. Adani said the group is investing $70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from net importer of oil, to an exporter of green hydrogen.

Lovlina’s coach gets accreditation for Commonwealth Games a day after boxer’s outburst

Lovlina Borgohain‘s personal coach Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games, a day after the Olympic bronze medallist claimed her preparation for the event was getting affected due to “continuous harassment” of her coaches.

Neeraj Chopra to miss Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to injury

The 24-year-old had become only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championship, after Anju Bobby George, who won a bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Championship held in Paris.