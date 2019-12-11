Top news of the day: Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Bill after fiery debate, Assam turns battleground amid protests against the bill, and more

125 Ayes, 105 Noes; Shiv Sena boycotts voting.

Spontaneous protests erupt in several parts of Assam; Police use tear gas to disperse protesters from secretariat. Curfew imposed in Guwahati till 7 a.m. on December 12 | Protests keep Sarbananda Sonowal waiting at Guwahati airport

The report deals with post-Godhra violence in which more than 1,000 people were killed in widespread communal riots across the State.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the space agency as it is the 50th flight of PSLV and the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

Posts case for further hearing on December 12.

The JNU has claimed that the students “grossly violated” the HC order by holding a protest within 100 metres of the administrative block and affecting its day-to-day working.

Under pressure from the international community, the Pakistani authorities have launched investigations.

The revised wages will be notified after the board of directors ratifies the MoU and a tripartite settlement is signed before labour authorities at different locations of the HAL.

The first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth starting on December 12 will be his 129th Test match as on-field umpire since his debut in Dhaka in 2003

As households are spending more on onions, Govt. of India has banned exports and scaled up imports.

Owing to low health insurance coverage in India, especially for the poor, households have to dip into their savings or borrow to meet hospital bills.

Avengers: End Game and Joker also in overall top movie searches, while Saaho and Vijay Deverakonda lead lists for south India.