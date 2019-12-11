Top news of the day: Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Bill after fiery debate, Assam turns battleground amid protests against the bill, and more

Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
125 Ayes, 105 Noes; Shiv Sena boycotts voting.
Anti-Citizenship Bill protests: Assam turns battleground
Spontaneous protests erupt in several parts of Assam; Police use tear gas to disperse protesters from secretariat. Curfew imposed in Guwahati till 7 a.m. on December 12 | Protests keep Sarbananda Sonowal waiting at Guwahati airport
Narendra Modi-appointed Justice Nanavati-Mehta Commission gives clean chit to Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots
The report deals with post-Godhra violence in which more than 1,000 people were killed in widespread communal riots across the State.
PSLV-C48 carrying RISAT-2BR1 lifts off from Sriharikota
The launch marks a significant milestone for the space agency as it is the 50th flight of PSLV and the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.
Supreme Court to appoint ex-judge to probe into Hyderabad ‘encounter’
Posts case for further hearing on December 12.
JNU moves Delhi High Court, seeks contempt action against students, police for violating court order
The JNU has claimed that the students “grossly violated” the HC order by holding a protest within 100 metres of the administrative block and affecting its day-to-day working.
Pakistan court indicts Hafiz Saeed on terror financing charges
Under pressure from the international community, the Pakistani authorities have launched investigations.
Hindustan Aeronautics workers settle for 12% wage benefit/revision
The revised wages will be notified after the board of directors ratifies the MoU and a tripartite settlement is signed before labour authorities at different locations of the HAL.
Aleem Dar set to break Steve Bucknor’s record for most Tests as umpire
The first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth starting on December 12 will be his 129th Test match as on-field umpire since his debut in Dhaka in 2003
Data: How high onion costs affect a household in the country
As households are spending more on onions, Govt. of India has banned exports and scaled up imports.
Data: How lack of health insurance is affecting the poorest in India
Owing to low health insurance coverage in India, especially for the poor, households have to dip into their savings or borrow to meet hospital bills.
Telugu film industry dominates Google South Indian trends for 2019; Kabir Singh and Ranu Mondal in overall entertainment lists
Avengers: End Game and Joker also in overall top movie searches, while Saaho and Vijay Deverakonda lead lists for south India.