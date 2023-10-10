Top news of the day: Putin says Gaza conflict shows ‘failure’ of U.S. politics, China ‘condemns’ acts that harm civilians; Delhi LG approves prosecution of Arundhati Roy, and more 

October 10, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Israel-Gaza conflict, Day 4 | Conflict shows U.S. ‘failure’ in Middle East, says Putin; China ‘condemns’ acts that harm civilians

Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza on Day 4 of the conflict on October 10 and said the bodies of 1,500 Islamist militants were found in southern towns recaptured by the Army in gruelling battles near the Palestinian enclave. The Hamas militants, in the meanwhile, gave an ultimatum to residents of Israel’s port of Ashkelon to leave the area. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the conflict showed the “failure” of Washington’s Middle East policy and called the creation of “an independent sovereign Palestinian state” a “necessity”. And China has “condemned” the acts that harm civilians, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Delhi LG approves prosecution of Arundhati Roy, Kashmir professor in 2010 ‘provocative speeches’ case

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has sanctioned prosecution for Novelist Arundhati Roy and former International Law Professor in Central University of Kashmir Professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain in regards to a case related to their comments on Kashmir in 2010, sources from the Raj Niwas said.

Daughter Nandana denies news of death of her father Amartya Sen

Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen’s family has denied news circulated on social media that the economist has died. Earlier, several posts on X claiming that Sen had died went viral. “It is fake news. I have just spent a week with him in our family home in Cambridge. He is absolutely fine, teaching two courses a week, as healthy as always,” the economist’s daughter Nandana Dev Sen told PTI.

ED takes possession of assets belonging to DMK MP A. Raja

The central investigation agency invoked provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a disproportionate assets case against the former Union Minister and took possession of the assets.

NewsClick row | Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

A Delhi court has sent to 10-day judicial custody NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

‘Embezzlement’ case against Chandrababu Naidu is outside Section 17A protections, Andhra Pradesh government counters in Supreme Court

Andhra Pradesh has argued in the Supreme Court that the charges against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case was a “clear-cut” one of embezzlement and not remotely related to his duties of public office. The case will be heard next on October 13.

Most mental health establishments need to be restructured as per contemporary requirements: NHRC

Most mental health establishments around the country are time-worn and therefore it is necessary that they be restructured as per the contemporary requirements of technology, amenities and services, said the National Human Rights Commission, while expressing concern over the challenges faced by persons with mental health issues.

BWF World ranking | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty become world No. 1

Satwik and Chirag, who earned India’s first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, climbed two spots to achieve the numero uno position in the latest BWF World Rankings.

UEFA picks U.K. and Ireland to host Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey to stage Euro 2032

There were no losers when the executive committee of European soccer governing body UEFA finally approved the double hosting award that was inevitable after former bid rivals Italy and Turkey united under one flag of convenience in July.

Cricket World Cup | Reece Topley destroys Bangladesh after David Malan’s century

Dawid Malan bludgeoned 140 before Reece Topley destroyed the Bangladesh top order as England bounced back from their mauling by New Zealand in their World Cup opener.

