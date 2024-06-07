Top news of the day: President Murmu formally invites Narendra Modi to form government; P.S. Tamang to take oath as Sikkim Chief Minister on June 10, and more

President Murmu formally invites Narendra Modi to form government

President Droupadi Murmu has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to for the next government. “President has appointed me as PM-designate and I have informed her that swearing-in ceremony may be held on Sunday,” Mr. Modi told the media outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting Ms. Murmu. “I will hand over list of Ministers to President Murmu before swearing-in,” he added. Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi was chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance parliamentary party, paving the way for him to become the Prime Minister for the third time.

SKM chief P.S. Tamang to take oath as Sikkim Chief Minister on June 10

The swearing-in ceremony of P.S. Tamang as Sikkim Chief Minister was deferred by a day and the SKM supremo will now take oath for the second term on June 10, party leaders said on June 7. The decision to defer the swearing-in ceremony to June 10 was taken during the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Legislature Party meeting, held earlier in the day at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Mintokgang, as Mr. Tamang will visit Delhi on June 9 to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi, they said.

Rahul Gandhi appears in Bengaluru court in defamation case filed by BJP, gets bail

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special court in Bengaluru in a defamation case filed by BJP’s Karnataka unit against the publication of advertisements in newspapers labelling the BJP as corrupt during the 2023 Legislative Assembly polls campaign in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were granted bail by the court on the first day of hearing on June 1. The court had directed Mr. Gandhi to appear in person on June 7.

Rahul Gandhi should be Leader of Opposition as he was ‘man of match’ in Lok Sabha polls, says Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi as “the man of the match” of the Lok Sabha polls and said it would only be fitting that he takes on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the house.

Today JD(U) and TDP is with them, tomorrow with us: Sanjay Raut on BJP forming government

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on June 7 said that the BJP-led NDA might form the government on June 9, but running it will be challenging for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He questioned the existence of the NDA, asking if leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar truly represent it, noting that their alliances can change. “Today they support the NDA; tomorrow, they might join us,” the Rajya Sabha member said, adding that JD(U) leaders are already opposing the BJP’s Agnipath Scheme and advocating for discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader Kavitha

A Delhi court is likely to decide on July 6 whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against BRS leader K. Kavitha in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam. The central probe agency filed the final report before Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja, who posted the matter for July 6.

Rishi Sunak apologises for skipping a D-Day ceremony to return to the election campaign trail

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised on Friday for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to return to the election campaign trail — a decision slammed as disgraceful by his political rivals. Mr. Sunak, who is fighting to keep his job in Britain’s July 4 election, said that, “on reflection” the decision was a mistake.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for 8th time in a row

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 7 decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row, saying it will maintain a tight vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand faces Afghanistan test; Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh

New Zealand will have no room for complacency when they begin the T20 World Cup campaign against a gutsy Afghanistan side full of IPL stars in a Group C fixture in Guyana on June 8. New Zealand find themselves in the a difficult group with two-time champions West Indies and Afghanistan also vying for the the top two spots.

T20 World Cup 2024: England eyes improved bowling effort to halt formidable Australia

Defending champions England will look to restitch their T20 World Cup campaign through an improved bowling effort when they face ‘old’ rival Australia in a Group B match in Bridgetown on June 8. England’s opening game against Scotland was rained off after the latter made 90 for no loss in 10 overs, forcing the teams to take home a point each.

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to Caruana, Carlsen beats Firouzja Alireza

Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa went down fighting against Fabiano Caruana of United States while world number one Magnus Carlsen inflicted an Armaggeddon defeat on France’s Firouzja Alireza in the penultimate round of Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger. With 16 points in his bag, Carlsen stretched his lead to 1.5 points over nearest rival Hikaru Nakamura, who was in for a shock as World Champion Ding Liren, for once, did not blow his position away.

