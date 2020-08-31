Top news of the day: Pranab Mukherjee passes away; Indian Army says it thwarted aggressive moves by China at south bank of Pangong Tso lake, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after he developed a lung infection at the Army’s Research and Referral hospital where he had been admitted for a brain surgery.

Pranab Mukherjee obituary | The end of a long walk

The prime ministership eluded Pranab Mukherjee though it had come tantalisingly close more than once. He had held three of the four big portfolios — Defence, Finance and External Affairs. He had walked far.

In pictures | Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020)

Having traversed the deceitful maze that New Delhi is since 1969, Mr. Mukherjee knew where power flowed from. He became the 13th President of India in 2012.

“On the night of August 29/30 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” the Army said in a statement.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Arun Mishra punished civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan with a ₹1 fine for committing criminal contempt with his two tweets.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum case load of almost 21%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (13.5%), Karnataka (11.27%) and Tamil Nadu (8.27%). Uttar Pradesh with 8.27%, West Bengal with 3.85% and Odisha with 3.84% are the other States.

Coronavirus | Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

The Union Home Minister was admitted there on August 18 for post-COVID-19 care. Mr. Shah was discharged around 7 am, hospital sources said.

The court on May 9, 2017, found Mr. Mallya guilty of contempt for wilful disobedience of its order to come clean on his assets and not disclosing a sum of $40 million he received from British liquor major Diageo Plc following his resignation as Chairman of United Spirits Limited in February 2016.

First instance of private industry manufacturing the complete system.

A video, showing the neighbouring country’s flag unfurled on the roof of the man’s house in Shipra village, went viral on social media following which the action was taken, police said.

The first historic commercial flight between Israel and the UAE left for Abu Dhabi from the Ben-Gurion airport, days after the normalisation of relations between the two countries under U.S. mediation.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity - recorded negative growth in July.

“I hope this will lead to all sorts of positive things including the reconsideration in the Sports Ministry of the Arjuna award and the Dronacharya awards for chess. It has been a long time,” said the first recipient of Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honour.