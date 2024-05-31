Top news of the day: Prajwal Revanna sent to six-day SIT custody; Met office says temperatures to cool down gradually in North India over the next 2-3 days, and more

Prajwal Revanna remanded in SIT custody for six days

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bengaluru has remanded Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in Special Investigation Team custody for six days. Soon after his arrival from Munich in the early hours of May 31, an SIT team arrested him and escorted him to the CID headquarters in the city. He was later subjected to a medical test at the Bowring Hospital. He was then produced before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temperatures to cool down gradually in North India over the next 2-3 days, says IMD

The prevailing heatwave conditions over many parts of North, Northwest and Central India will abate gradually during the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Heatwave conditions have prevailed over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan since May 17, while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have experienced it since May 18.

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2, says he won’t bow down to pressure

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that any attempts to break his silence will not be successful. “I don’t know how long I will be in jail for this time, but my spirits are high. To save the country from dictatorship I am going to jail and I am proud of that,” he said, and added, “They have tried to break many times, even tried to silence me but have not been successful. When I was jail too, I was tortured in many ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar remanded to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court has sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence earlier this month.

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 3

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Mr. Sisodia’s remand after he was produced before the court through video conference from jail on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

Pune car crash: Teenager’s father, grandfather remanded in 14-day judicial custody

A local court in Pune has remanded the father and grandfather of the minor involved in the Porsche case in judicial custody for 14 days over their roles in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs to burns

The death toll in a fire in an east Delhi neonatal hospital rose to seven after a 50-day-old infant, who was rescued from the incident site, succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment, police said.

Avian influenza: Centre asks States to be vigilant

The Centre has asked all States to be vigilant for any unusual deaths amongst the domestic birds and poultry, and share the information with the Animal Husbandry Department immediately so that public health action can be initiated as per the national action plan for Avian influenza.

Amit Shah takes stock of rain, flood situation in northeast; assures help

Mr. Shah said he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram and he also expressed solidarity with the people affected. The Home Minister also spoke to the Chief Ministers of the five states and took stock of the situation while assuring them of all possible help.

ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for inordinate flight delays

The regulator mentioned about the inordinate delay of two international flights — AI 183 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 30 and AI 179 from Mumbai to San Francisco on May 24.

Five Power Defence Arrangements military drills: Premier U.S. Submarine hunter-tracker to be deployed in South China Sea, Indian Ocean

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins said a P-8 Poseidon would be deployed to Singapore for the first time as part of the military drills undertaken by the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), which the city-state is part of. The FPDA is a series of bilateral defence relationships established by several multi-lateral agreements between Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the U.K.

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister visits the site of a landslide estimated to have killed hundreds

James Marape visited the site of a major landslide, which is estimated to have buried hundreds of villagers in the South Pacific island nation’s mountainous interior a week ago and left the ground too unstable for heavy earthmoving machines to help clear up the mess.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s GDP expands 7.8% in Q4, 8.2% in FY24

India’s economy slowed to a four-quarter low of 7.8% in the January-March period, but pushed the annual growth rate for FY24 to 8.2%, mainly on account of good showing by manufacturing, official data showed on May 31. The growth propelled the Indian economy to $3.5 trillion and set the stage for achieving the $5-trillion target in the next few years.

India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from U.K. to domestic vaults

This is one of the biggest movements of gold undertaken by the country since 1991, when pledging a substantial part of the gold holding to tide over a foreign exchange crisis resulted in its movement out of vaults. The movement of 100 metric tonnes into India has taken the overall quantity stored locally to over 408 metric tonnes of gold, which means the local and foreign holding is now split almost evenly.

Nishant Dev becomes first male pugilist to book Paris Olympics ticket

It is India’s fourth quota place with women boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preet Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) having already secured their passage to Paris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.