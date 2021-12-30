Top news of the day: Poll panel says parties against putting off U.P. Assembly elections; Centre flags Maharashtra, Bengal, Delhi as States of concern over COVID-19 cases, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

All political parties in Uttar Pradesh were in favour of conducting the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election as per schedule following COVID-19 protocol, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has said. However, guidelines on how big election rallies would be managed or whether digital communication would have to be increased, would be issued after the election schedule was announced, he said.

The Government said that eight districts are reporting over 10% weekly positivity, while 14 districts are reporting between 5-10% positivity. India's R0 value, which indicates spread of COVID-19, is 1.22 so cases are increasing, not shrinking, the Government said.

Speaking to reporters while visiting the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district where the annual Ganga Sagar Mela will begin next month, Ms. Banerjee said COVID-19 cases in Kolkata were rising as it was a transit point for people travelling on trains and flights.

The move comes days after the Union Government constituted a high-level committee to examine the possibility of the withdrawal of the controversial Act.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Thursday described as “purely speculative” reports, which suggested that it had decided to treat the ₹197.47 crore cash recovered from Uttar Pradesh businessman Piyush Jain as the turnover of the manufacturing unit and that it had agreed with the deposition of Mr. Jain and finalised his tax liabilities as ₹52 crore.

The father of Amir Magray, one of the four persons killed in an encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar in November, has filed a petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking the return of his body of his son, maintaining his "innocence" and the family's long contribution in the fight against terrorism.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs constituted the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee on the pattern of the already working Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Among the slain militants included those behind the recent deadly attack on a police bus in Zewan area that left three policemen dead and 11 injured on December 14.

The United States voiced concern about that launch, saying the test could boost Iran's ballistic missile technology at a moment when the two nations are inching back to diplomacy.

The call will take place as tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine.

The GST compensation to States for revenue shortfall resulting from subsuming of local taxes such as VAT in the uniform national tax Goods and Services Tax (GST) will end in June 2022.

Centurion Test | India beats South Africa by 113 runs

India's once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion on Thursday, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series-victory in the Rainbow nation.